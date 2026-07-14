Read more (VIDEO) WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Stuns as Surprise UFC 329 Ring Girl Amid McGregor's Shocking Injury Night (VIDEO) WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Stuns as Surprise UFC 329 Ring Girl Amid McGregor's Shocking Injury Night

Conor McGregor broke his silence Sunday after his long-awaited UFC comeback ended in devastating fashion at UFC 329, denying he entered his fight against Max Holloway with any pre-existing injury and describing the aftermath of a suspected torn ACL as "hell."

McGregor's return to the octagon, his first fight in five years, lasted just 69 seconds. The 37-year-old Irishman opened the bout by rushing across the mat and throwing a jumping switch kick, missing his target before attempting another kick and landing awkwardly on his right knee. He briefly tried to fight through the injury as Holloway pressed the attack, but referee Mike Beltran stopped the contest at 1 minute, 9 seconds into the first round after Holloway landed a series of unanswered strikes on a visibly compromised McGregor. Holloway was awarded the win by TKO. A visibly distraught McGregor was consoled by ring announcer Bruce Buffer before leaving the cage and exiting T-Mobile Arena, declining the use of crutches.

UFC doctors suspected McGregor had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, though an MRI was still needed to confirm the diagnosis. UFC President and CEO Dana White said he shared that suspicion when speaking to reporters at the event's post-fight news conference. "We're assuming blown ACL. I'm not a doctor, but that's what I figured when I saw it, and doctors think the same thing too," White said.

McGregor did not speak with media following the fight but issued a statement on social media hours later, firmly denying speculation that had emerged suggesting he may have entered the bout already carrying an injury. "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed," McGregor wrote. "I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

McGregor continued in a follow-up post, pushing back further against the narrative that had circulated online. "I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place." He closed the statement with a promise to return. "The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return."

The speculation McGregor was responding to stemmed from broadcast footage that appeared to show him taking an awkward step and limping slightly while removing his shoe during his pre-fight preparation point check. McGregor's camp echoed his denial, telling reporters they had been "super careful" heading into the bout and that McGregor was "100 percent" healthy beforehand, with "not a bump, not a bruise."

White also directly rejected the theory that McGregor had entered the fight already injured, pointing to the massive online attention surrounding McGregor's pre-fight face-off with Holloway as evidence any existing issue would likely have been noticed. "Just on my accounts, the face off is at 80 million views, right? So, if there was a preexisting injury, somebody would have noticed it. If he was limping, put his shoes on, he ran right at him," White said. "I don't think there was. Anything is possible, but he sure didn't look like it." White separately acknowledged the physical toll of McGregor's extended layoff heading into the fight. "Everybody who knows anything about the fight business, it's been a big topic of discussion leading up to this fight: Five years off in this sport is rough," White said. "Great card. Unbelievable. The Paddy Pimblett thing right before. You just feel it all in the air. Here we go. I was expecting at least a one-round war. Who knew what Conor was capable of as far as cardio or whatever else after a five-year layoff? Well, there you go."

Holloway, who improved his record with the win and was making his official welterweight debut, expressed sympathy for McGregor following the fight rather than triumph. "Right now, I'm just praying for the guy," Holloway said. He described urging the referee to stop the contest once it became clear McGregor could not continue effectively. "All jokes aside, as a human being... even when I was in there, you could see me telling the ref, 'Bro, this guy is done, just let it go.'" Holloway said the referee later thanked him for pushing for the stoppage. "The referee was telling me, 'Bro, thank you for pushing me, because it was a hard spot. He had a hard feeling.'" Holloway also recounted McGregor's own insistence on continuing despite the injury. "And Conor's crazy. Conor's like, 'Fight! Fight!' I'm like, 'You're f------ crazy.'"

Saturday's result marked McGregor's second consecutive loss and came in a fight that broke the UFC's record for highest-grossing live gate, according to figures cited by White ahead of the event. It was McGregor's first appearance in the octagon since suffering a severe leg break in his 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. His comeback had been delayed multiple times in the years since, including a planned June 2024 fight against Michael Chandler that McGregor withdrew from due to a broken pinky toe. Later that year, McGregor was also found liable in a civil case for the sexual assault of Nikita Hand, adding further complications to his path back to competition.

Notably, Saturday's knee injury occurred in McGregor's right leg, a different joint from the left ACL he tore in his original 2013 bout against Holloway, an injury he had surgically repaired and returned from within 11 months at the time.

As of this weekend, McGregor had not provided a specific recovery timeline beyond his vow to return, and the extent of the injury remained pending formal confirmation through imaging. The setback leaves McGregor's UFC future uncertain once again, just as his long-anticipated comeback appeared poised to headline International Fight Week with one of the promotion's most closely watched matchups in recent memory.