PITTSBURGH — With the 2026 NFL Draft set to begin April 23 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, talent evaluators are buzzing over a class headlined by a potential franchise quarterback, an elite running back drawing historic comparisons and a versatile linebacker-edge hybrid evoking Micah Parsons.

While the quarterback position lacks the depth of recent years, several standouts and a loaded defensive front seven have scouts projecting multiple first-round selections at linebacker, edge rusher and along the offensive line. Here are 10 prospects generating the most buzz heading into draft week, based on the latest rankings from Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr., PFF and other analysts as of mid-April.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (RS Junior, 6-5, 236 pounds) Mendoza tops many big boards and is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders or another needy team. The Indiana product exploded under coach Curt Cignetti, throwing for over 3,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 72% of his passes. Scouts praise his size, arm talent, quick release and improved decision-making. Compares to a faster Jared Goff with Cam Ward-like creativity. Concerns center on consistency against elite competition, but his pro day and interviews have impressed teams. Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State (Junior, 6-4, 241 pounds) Reese frequently battles for the top spot overall. A hybrid defender with explosive athleticism — he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine — Reese blends edge-rush speed with off-ball linebacker instincts. He recorded 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks while showing coverage versatility. Many compare him to a younger Micah Parsons for his ability to disrupt from multiple alignments. Teams value his physical traits and football IQ, though some want to see more refined technique against the run. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (Junior, 6-0, 212 pounds) Love earns praise as potentially the best running back prospect in years, with the highest NGS overall draft score of any player in recent memory. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding receiving versatility. Scouts highlight his balance, power, acceleration and vision — a complete three-down back who rarely goes down on first contact. Some analysts rank him as high as No. 1 overall, arguing he could be an immediate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Durability and pass protection refinement remain minor questions. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech (Senior, 6-3½, 251 pounds) Bailey leads many edge rankings as the purest pass rusher in the class. Explosive off the ball with bend and a violent hands usage, he recorded 14.5 sacks and consistently pressured quarterbacks. His get-off speed and ability to convert speed to power draw comparisons to small forwards on the football field. Teams see him as a Day 1 starter who can elevate a pass rush immediately, though some note room to grow against the run. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (Senior, 6-5, 244 pounds) The tall, rangy linebacker offers sideline-to-sideline speed and coverage skills rare for his size. Styles excels in zone and man coverage while showing improved run defense. Multiple mock drafts project him in the top 10, with teams viewing him as a potential three-down starter and special teams contributor early. His length and athleticism make him a scheme-fit wildcard for modern defenses. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Fla.) (Junior, 6-2, 263 pounds) Bain brings power and quickness off the edge, ranking high on several boards for his ability to set the edge and rush the passer. At around 265 pounds, he combines strength with burst that disrupts offensive lines. Analysts see him as a potential top-10 pick who can contribute immediately in a rotation before developing into a featured rusher. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (Junior, 6-2, 192 pounds) The polished route runner stands out in a solid but not elite wide receiver class. Tate boasts reliable hands, precise routes and sneaky deep speed. He posted strong production for the Buckeyes and projects as a WR1 or high-end WR2 who can separate consistently. Several mocks pair him with struggling quarterback situations, such as Cleveland, where his reliability could pay dividends quickly. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (transfer from Alabama, 5-11½, 206 pounds) Downs has been a playmaker since his freshman year, offering range, ball skills and tackling ability in the secondary. Some big boards rank him among the top three overall for his football intelligence and versatility. He projects as an immediate starter at free or strong safety, with special teams upside. Minor medical notes from his knee have not significantly hurt his stock. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.) (Junior, size listed variably around 6-6) The athletic tackle has climbed boards with his footwork, length and pass-protection skills. Mauigoa anchors the edge effectively and shows promise in the run game. He represents the top of a strong offensive tackle class that could see multiple first-round selections, appealing to teams needing bookend protection for young quarterbacks. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Junior, athletic measurables standout) Sadiq turned heads at the combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, showcasing rare speed for the position. He offers downfield threat ability and run-after-catch skills that could complement tight end-needy offenses. Some compare his athletic profile favorably to elite modern tight ends, projecting him as a mismatch nightmare in the passing game.

The 2026 class features strength at linebacker and edge, with scouts noting it could produce multiple Pro Bowl-caliber defenders early. Quarterback value remains concentrated at the top, while running back and wide receiver talent offers strong value on Day 2 and 3. Offensive line depth, particularly tackles, provides additional intrigue for teams rebuilding trenches.

General managers face tough choices as needs vary widely across the league. Teams like the Raiders, Jets, Cardinals and Titans sit in prime position to land blue-chip talent. Character, medical evaluations and private workouts in the final weeks could still shift boards, but the consensus top tier has remained relatively stable.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 and ESPN's Scouts Inc. rankings highlight the class's athleticism and scheme versatility, traits prized in today's spread-heavy NFL. Pittsburgh's draft host status adds local flavor, with fans eager to see if any hometown connections or Big Ten standouts land nearby.

As pro days wrap and teams finalize visits, the 2026 NFL Draft promises drama from the first pick onward. Whether Mendoza goes No. 1, a surprise defender jumps the quarterback or a running back like Love cracks the top five, this class offers impact talent capable of reshaping franchises for years.

Analysts caution against overhyping any single prospect while noting the depth on defense could make this a draft remembered for building championship fronts. With less than two weeks until the first selection, excitement builds for a class blending proven producers and high-upside athletes ready to make immediate NFL contributions.