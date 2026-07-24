It's "Showtime" again in Chicago.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with free agent winger Patrick Kane on a two-year contract worth $16 million, carrying an $8 million average annual salary cap hit and a full no-move clause. The deal reunites Kane with the franchise where he became a superstar, three weeks into his free agency and roughly three years after the team traded him away to kick-start a rebuild.

Coming home to Chicago

Kane, 37, won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, in 2010, 2013 and 2015, after Chicago selected him with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He spent the first 16 seasons of his 19-year NHL career with the franchise, serving as the cornerstone of a dynastic run that saw the Blackhawks reach the playoffs nine straight seasons and advance to the conference finals five times.

Kane remains second all-time in points for the Blackhawks with 1,225, trailing only Hall of Famer Stan Mikita's 1,467, and sits third in franchise history in both goals, with 446, and games played, with 1,161. His individual accolades with Chicago include the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2007-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2013, and both the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL Players' Association's player of the year in 2015-16, a season in which he led the league with 106 points.

What the team is saying

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, who originally traded Kane to the New York Rangers in 2023 to help launch Chicago's rebuild, praised the winger's return in a team statement. "Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport," Davidson said. "He's shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn't be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago's brightest lights."

Davidson's tone marks a notable shift from his earlier public stance on a potential Kane reunion. In 2024, Davidson said he did not "foresee us going back on" the decision to move on from Kane. More recently, however, Davidson signaled a change of heart, telling the radio show OverDrive on TSN 1050 Toronto that Chicago's door remained open. "We'll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open," Davidson said. "He's a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he's not wearing our jersey."

A decision between two hometowns

Kane, who grew up in Buffalo, spent much of free agency weighing a return to Chicago against the possibility of signing with his hometown Buffalo Sabres. In the end, he chose Chicago, a decision Blackhawks star Connor Bedard had publicly campaigned for throughout the process.

Bedard, 21, was drafted first overall by Chicago just months after the team traded Kane away, meaning the two franchise-defining players never shared the ice together in Chicago. With Kane a free agent, Bedard made his case for a reunion directly. "I can't imagine his first game back at the United Center, just the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well," Bedard said. "That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him."

Bedard signed his own five-year, $75 million extension with the Blackhawks last week as a restricted free agent, cementing his long-term future with the franchise just before Kane's return was finalized.

Filling a gap left by injury

Kane's arrival carries added significance for Chicago given Bedard's health status entering next season. Bedard underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and is expected to be sidelined into early November, leaving the Blackhawks without their top-line center for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The team may look to Kane to help offset some of that lost offensive production early in the season, with the possibility of eventually pairing the two on the same line once Bedard returns to full health.

Kane's recent form in Detroit

Before returning to Chicago, Kane spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings on a series of one-year contracts, worth $2.75 million in 2023-24, $4 million in 2024-25 and $3 million in 2025-26. He remained a productive player throughout that stretch, totaling 163 points across 189 games in Detroit, including 57 points, 16 goals and 41 assists, in 67 games last season. Despite Kane's consistent production, the Red Wings missed the playoffs in each of his three seasons there, extending Detroit's postseason drought to 10 straight years.

A career still adding to the record books

Kane enters his 20th NHL season ranked fourth among active players with 1,400 career points and sixth with 508 goals. Along the way, he scored his 500th NHL goal in January, broke Mike Modano's record for career points by a U.S.-born player when he reached 1,375 points later that same month, and surpassed 1,400 points in April. He has also posted 138 points in 143 career Stanley Cup playoff games and was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the league's centennial celebration in 2017.

Reflecting on his continued ability to perform at a high level, Kane said after last season ended, "I still think I have the ability to elevate my game at the most important times."

With Kane now under contract through the 2027-28 season, the Blackhawks head into next season hoping his return can help accelerate a rebuild that has been underway since his 2023 departure, while Chicago has not made the playoffs since 2020. For Kane, the reunion offers a chance to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023, this time alongside a new generation of Blackhawks talent led by Bedard, in the arena where he first became a star nearly two decades ago.