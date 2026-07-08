Donovan Mitchell Commits to New Four-Year, $273 Million Max Contract Extension With Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, cementing his long-term future with the team on the very first day he became eligible to sign a new deal.

The extension, confirmed to ESPN by CAA's co-head of basketball, Austin Brown, includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker. Mitchell was entering the final guaranteed season of his existing contract, which had included a player option for 2027, an option now effectively replaced by the terms of the new agreement.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Mitchell could have waited until next summer to sign a longer deal worth an additional $80 million, a five-year, $353 million contract. Instead, the 29-year-old guard chose to commit immediately, opting for the earlier and comparatively smaller extension as what Charania described as a deliberate signal of his intention to remain with the Cavaliers for the long term.

Mitchell has repeatedly expressed his affection for Cleveland since arriving via trade from the Utah Jazz in the 2022 offseason, and Tuesday's agreement marks the second contract extension he has signed since joining the franchise. His decision to commit early comes roughly six weeks after Cleveland's season ended in disappointing fashion, with the Cavaliers swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Speaking to reporters following that elimination on May 26, an emotional Mitchell acknowledged the difficulty of the moment while pledging to return stronger. "I'm sorry for the city of Cleveland," Mitchell said at the time. "For it to be like this and the sweep. That's ass. But I told y'all last year, and I'll say again, we'll be back. We'll be ready. We'll be hungry. And we'll be locked in."

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and president of basketball operations Koby Altman engaged in discussions with Mitchell and his representative once he became eligible for the new extension, and the two sides reached terms quickly on what represents one of the most significant roster decisions facing the franchise this offseason. Mitchell has played a central role in Cleveland's efforts to build a contending roster in recent seasons, and his decision to re-commit removes a major element of uncertainty from the team's long-term planning.

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The extension also carries potential implications for one of the NBA's most closely watched storylines this summer. According to sources cited by ESPN, Mitchell would welcome the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James should the four-time MVP choose to sign with Cleveland as a free agent. The Cavaliers are considered among several leading suitors for James, joining the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in pursuit of the future Hall of Famer, who informed the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this offseason that he intends to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season. A potential reunion between James and the franchise where he began and later returned to his career would add another dimension to a Cavaliers roster already anchored by Mitchell's long-term commitment.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Mitchell has established himself as one of the league's premier guards. He has earned All-Star selections in each of his four seasons with the Cavaliers and has been named to the All-NBA team three times, including a first-team selection in 2025 and second-team honors in both 2023 and 2026. Over his Cleveland tenure, Mitchell has averaged 26.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, helping guide the Cavaliers to the playoffs in each of his four seasons after the franchise had missed the postseason for four consecutive years prior to his arrival. This past season marked a significant milestone for Mitchell personally, as Cleveland advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in his nine-year NBA career before falling to New York.

Mitchell's extension arrives amid a broader wave of roster activity across the league this offseason, with ESPN's Ben Golliver recently examining some of the year's biggest overreactions to NBA free agency moves, including deals involving the Lakers, Celtics, Jazz and Grizzlies. Elsewhere around the league, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has opted to wait until next summer before pursuing his own contract extension with the Nuggets, while Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens has described a "challenging" path that led the team to trade Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia earlier this offseason.

For Cleveland, Mitchell's decision to commit long-term provides a measure of stability following a turbulent stretch that included the team's disappointing playoff exit and continued questions about the roster's ceiling in a competitive Eastern Conference. With Mitchell now locked in through at least the 2029-30 season, and with a player option extending his potential tenure through 2030-31, the Cavaliers have secured their franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future as they continue building toward what both Mitchell and the organization hope will eventually be a championship-caliber roster.

Mitchell's willingness to forgo a potentially larger contract in order to sign immediately has been interpreted by league observers as a strong statement of his commitment to the Cavaliers organization and to the city of Cleveland specifically, particularly given his repeated public comments about his affinity for the team since his 2022 arrival. With the extension now finalized, attention around the Cavaliers is likely to shift toward the team's broader offseason roster-building efforts, including the ongoing pursuit of James, as Cleveland looks to build on last season's breakthrough conference finals appearance and push further into championship contention for the 2026-27 season.