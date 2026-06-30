SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract extension with center Kristaps Porzingis, keeping the 7-foot-2 Latvian big man off the free-agent market and in the Bay Area through the 2027-28 season, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which includes a player option for the second year, was first reported Monday night by ESPN's Shams Charania. Agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management confirmed the terms to ESPN. It comes just days before Porzingis would have entered unrestricted free agency.

Porzingis, acquired by the Warriors midway through last season, appeared in 15 games for Golden State, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24 minutes per contest. His addition provided frontcourt depth, though injuries and integration limited his overall impact as the Warriors finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs.

The extension represents a step down from Porzingis' previous two-year, $60 million deal with the Boston Celtics, which expired after the 2025-26 season. That contract followed his role on the Celtics' 2024 championship team. Financially prudent for Golden State, the new pact allows the franchise flexibility as it navigates a critical offseason.

Read more Draymond Green Declines Warriors Player Option, Clearing Path for LeBron James and Anthony Davis Pursuit Draymond Green Declines Warriors Player Option, Clearing Path for LeBron James and Anthony Davis Pursuit

Porzingis' journey to Golden State involved multiple moves. Originally drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 2015, he has played for six teams in his 10-year NBA career. After stints with the Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards, he joined the Celtics, contributed to their title run, and was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. The Warriors acquired him from Atlanta in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga, who became a free agent after the Hawks declined his option.

For the Warriors, retaining Porzingis addresses one immediate need in a frontcourt that has faced questions. The team has been linked to high-profile targets like Anthony Davis and even LeBron James amid speculation about roster upgrades. Draymond Green opted out of his contract, adding further uncertainty to the veteran core.

General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have emphasized building around Stephen Curry while blending youth and experience. Porzingis' shooting ability from the perimeter — career 36.4% from three-point range, though he shot 31.1% in limited action with Golden State — complements the Warriors' motion offense and spacing needs.

Injuries have been a recurring theme in Porzingis' career, including significant time missed with knee and Achilles issues. However, when healthy, he provides elite rim protection and floor spacing as a stretch big. His presence could prove valuable if the Warriors pursue additional star power this summer.

The deal comes at a pivotal time for Golden State. After missing the postseason, the franchise faces pressure to return to contention in the loaded Western Conference. Curry remains the cornerstone, but supporting pieces like Porzingis are crucial for balancing the roster.

Porzingis expressed excitement about continuing in Golden State in recent comments, though specific quotes from the extension announcement were not immediately available. His adaptability across teams highlights his professional approach amid frequent transitions.

League-wide, the extension avoids what could have been a competitive bidding process for Porzingis in free agency. Several contending teams were expected to show interest in the veteran center, known for his size, skill and defensive versatility.

For Porzingis, the agreement provides stability after years of movement. Selected as an All-Star in 2021 with the Wizards, he has averaged double figures in scoring throughout much of his career while evolving into a reliable playoff contributor.

The Warriors' offseason strategy appears focused on targeted additions rather than wholesale changes. Retaining Porzingis checks one box as they evaluate options in free agency and potential trades. The second-year player option gives both sides flexibility depending on performance and team direction.

Financially, the $40 million deal averages $20 million annually, a reasonable figure for a player of Porzingis' caliber entering his 30s. It fits within the team's salary structure as the NBA's collective bargaining agreement continues to influence roster construction leaguewide.

Porzingis' international experience also adds value. A standout for Latvia, he has represented his country in FIBA competitions, bringing global perspective to the locker room.

As training camp approaches in the fall, Porzingis is expected to compete for a starting role or significant minutes alongside emerging frontcourt players. His chemistry with Curry and other guards will be a key storyline.

The announcement provides some clarity for Warriors fans amid broader uncertainty. While rumors of blockbuster moves persist, locking in Porzingis signals commitment to the current core.

NBA insiders note that such mid-tier extensions often serve as building blocks for deeper roster maneuvers. Golden State's front office has a history of creative cap management, dating back to their dynasty years.

Porzingis joins a list of recent veteran additions aiming to revitalize the franchise. His ability to stretch the floor could open driving lanes and create opportunities in an offense that thrives on ball movement.

Health remains the biggest variable. If Porzingis can stay on the court for a full season, his production could help push the Warriors back into playoff contention.

The deal was completed before the start of free agency, allowing the team to focus on other priorities. With the salary cap situation in flux across the league, securing Porzingis at this price point is viewed as a positive step.

League sources indicate both sides were motivated to reach an agreement quickly to avoid the uncertainties of the open market. For Porzingis, returning to a familiar system after a brief tenure made sense.

As the NBA offseason heats up, this extension is one of the first significant moves of the period. It sets the tone for what could be an active summer in the Bay Area.

Warriors fans can look forward to Porzingis donning the blue and gold for at least two more seasons, with the potential for more depending on the player option. His journey from lottery pick to championship contributor to veteran stabilizer continues in Golden State.

The franchise, eager to rebound from a disappointing campaign, hopes this commitment pays dividends on the court. With Curry entering another year as one of the league's elite, supporting talent like Porzingis will be essential.

Further details on the Warriors' plans are expected in the coming days as free agency looms. For now, Porzingis' return provides a foundation to build upon.