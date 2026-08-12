LeBron James will make his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks, the league announced Tuesday, kicking off one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory for a franchise that overhauled its roster around the 41-year-old superstar this offseason.

The NBA confirmed that the 2026-27 regular season will open Tuesday, October 20, with a nationally televised tripleheader on NBC and Peacock. The night's centerpiece game will send James and the 76ers to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks at 7 p.m. Eastern time, a matchup that will also double as New York's championship ring ceremony and banner-raising after the Knicks won their first NBA title since 1973 last season. The Knicks eliminated Philadelphia in the second round of last season's playoffs on their way to that championship, adding an extra layer of storyline to the season-opening rematch.

While the 2026-27 season carries that name because it spans from the fall of 2026 into the summer of 2027, James' actual first game in a 76ers uniform will take place in 2026, on opening night October 20, rather than in the 2027 calendar year itself. The season will continue into the spring of 2027, meaning the bulk of the 76ers' schedule, including the playoffs, will indeed be played in 2027, but James' debut with the franchise comes at the very start of the season in October 2026.

James signed with Philadelphia in late July after informing the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for a ninth season with the franchise, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles that included the team's 17th NBA championship. James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option, a significant pay cut from the roughly $52.6 million he made with the Lakers the previous season, according to reporting on the deal. In a series of posts on social media announcing the move, James described it as his "last decision," writing that he had strongly considered retirement before deciding he still wanted to compete for another championship. He said he believed he could help make the 76ers "a championship team" and expressed excitement about energizing a new fan base for what he called one final run.

Philadelphia dramatically reshaped its roster around James this summer. The 76ers had already traded Paul George and draft capital to the rival Boston Celtics in a deal to acquire All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown, a move seen as central to persuading James to choose Philadelphia over other suitors that reportedly included the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. James' agent, Rich Paul, later said Philadelphia's acquisition of Brown put the team over the top as James' top choice. With James and Brown now joining a core that includes former MVP center Joel Embiid, All-NBA guard Tyrese Maxey and rising second-year guard VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers enter the season with championship aspirations after finalizing the roster with a series of salary-cap maneuvers, including trading rookie forward-center Johni Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers to stay under the league's luxury tax aprons.

Following the season-opening trip to New York, the 76ers will return home to Philadelphia two nights later, on October 22, to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in what will serve as James and Brown's home debut at Xfinity Mobile Arena. That game will also be nationally televised, airing on ESPN as part of the network's opening-week doubleheader coverage. Philadelphia is reportedly slated to appear in 30 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 regular season, reflecting the intense national interest in James' move and the team's revamped roster.

The NBA also confirmed a marquee Christmas Day matchup pitting James and the 76ers against his former team, the Lakers, in Los Angeles, giving fans an early measuring-stick game between James' new and former franchises during the holiday season. The league is expected to release the league's full 2026-27 regular-season schedule later this week, which will detail the remainder of Philadelphia's slate beyond its high-profile opening stretch.

James enters the season as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time league champion, having won titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers over the course of his career. His move to Philadelphia marks the fourth different franchise of his 24th NBA season, following stints with Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. Analysts and former teammates alike have described the move as a chance for James to chase one more championship on a team already built around a former MVP and multiple All-Star-caliber players, rather than attempting to carry a franchise on his own scoring output as he did for stretches of his career.

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe, who has been a longtime fan of James, is now his teammate, and reportedly celebrated the news of James' signing by recreating one of James' well-known social media moments as a tribute to his new running mate. The dynamic underscores the generational shift now playing out on Philadelphia's roster, with James, at 41, set to mentor and play alongside teammates who grew up watching his career unfold.

With opening night now set for October 20 against the Knicks, followed swiftly by the home debut against Cleveland and a Christmas Day showdown with the Lakers, the early portion of Philadelphia's 2026-27 schedule promises to keep James and the 76ers squarely in the national spotlight as the team begins its pursuit of a championship built around one of basketball's most decorated players.