Kyle Lowry Retires as Toronto Raptor After Signing Ceremonial One-Day Contract

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry, the fiery point guard who anchored the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship run, officially retired Tuesday after signing a one-day contract with the franchise where he became a six-time All-Star and beloved icon.

The 40-year-old Lowry, one of just 12 players in NBA history to reach 20 seasons, announced his decision on social media with a video message, fulfilling a long-stated vow to end his playing career as a Raptor. The ceremonial signing, timed for July 7 in a nod to his No. 7 jersey, preceded a scheduled news conference in Toronto later in the day.

Lowry expressed deep gratitude in his announcement. "Thank you to my family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, my opponents, the staff, the media and especially the fans," he said. "It's all about you. I appreciate you. Thank you. Thank you, Toronto. Thank you, Canada. And as I always told y'all, it's officially happening. I'm retiring as a Toronto Raptor — 20 years and 1 day. Seven forever. I love y'all. Peace."

The Philadelphia native spent nine seasons with the Raptors, transforming from a solid contributor acquired in a 2012 trade into the heart of a championship team. In Toronto, he averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds while earning all six of his All-Star selections and an All-NBA nod in 2015-16. His leadership, toughness and clutch play endeared him to fans who dubbed him the "GROAT" — Greatest Raptor of All Time.

"This was home," Lowry said of Toronto. "Home is a feeling. It's a comfort. It's a place that you continue wanting to be there. Over and over again. It's a place where you feel like you just belong."

Lowry's career began after a standout college stint at Villanova, when the Memphis Grizzlies selected him 24th overall in the 2006 draft. He also played for the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat before his impactful years in Toronto. He returned to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers for the final season of his career, appearing in 14 games.

His NBA regular-season totals include 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game across 1,187 contests. Lowry ranks 14th all-time in three-pointers made with 2,209. In the playoffs, where he reached the postseason 12 times, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The 2019 championship season stands as the pinnacle. Lowry teamed with Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and others to deliver Toronto's first NBA title, defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games. His playoff performances that year, including gritty defense and timely scoring, cemented his legacy in Canadian basketball history.

Beyond the court, Lowry represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning gold. He has already transitioned into media, joining Prime Video as an analyst last year. His basketball intelligence and candid perspective are expected to serve him well in broadcasting.

Tributes flooded in immediately after Lowry's announcement, highlighting his impact on and off the court. Teammates, coaches and fans praised his competitive fire, community involvement and role in elevating the Raptors franchise from contender to champion.

The Raptors organization expressed appreciation for Lowry's contributions. His tenure helped establish a winning culture in Toronto and boosted the popularity of basketball across Canada. Lowry's charity work, particularly through his foundation supporting youth education and sports, left a lasting mark in the city he embraced as home.

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Lowry's retirement leaves Chris Paul as one of the few remaining point guards with 20 seasons under their belt, with Mike Conley Jr. set to join that group this coming season. The milestone underscores Lowry's durability and consistency in a physically demanding position.

Financially, Lowry earned well over $200 million in his career, but his value transcended salary. Known for his leadership in the locker room and willingness to embrace physical play, he set an example for teammates. His partnership with DeMar DeRozan in earlier Toronto years helped build the foundation for later success.

The one-day contract allows Lowry to retire officially with the Raptors, a gesture the organization has extended to other franchise legends. It ensures his name remains tied to the team's championship era in official records and jersey retirements that may follow.

Looking back, Lowry's journey from undrafted free agent expectations to perennial All-Star exemplifies perseverance. Early career stops in Memphis and Houston built his skills before the move north unlocked his full potential. In Toronto, he developed into a floor general capable of carrying teams through adversity.

The NBA landscape has changed dramatically since Lowry's debut. From the analytics revolution to the rise of superteams and the three-point emphasis, he adapted throughout. His shooting evolution, from mid-range specialist to respected long-range threat, mirrored broader league trends.

Off the court, Lowry became a prominent voice in player empowerment and social issues. His experiences as a veteran leader informed younger generations navigating NIL deals, media scrutiny and business ventures.

As the league prepares for the next season, Lowry's absence will be felt in Toronto and across the NBA. The Raptors, under new direction, will look to build around emerging talent while honoring past successes. Lowry's No. 7 may one day hang in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena alongside other franchise greats.

For Canadian basketball, Lowry's career represents a golden era. His success helped inspire a wave of talent from the country, contributing to its growing presence in the NBA. Programs benefiting from his foundation continue to nurture the next generation of players.

Lowry's post-retirement plans include family time, media work and possibly front-office or coaching roles down the line. His basketball acumen and competitive insight make him a valuable asset in various capacities.

The announcement on 7/7 carried symbolic weight, reflecting Lowry's connection to his jersey number and the city. It provided a fitting, emotional close to a career defined by loyalty, resilience and achievement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and fellow players offered congratulations on a career well played. Lowry's impact extended beyond statistics, embodying the grit and joy of the game.

As tributes continue, one theme emerges: Kyle Lowry didn't just play in Toronto — he became part of its fabric. From the championship parade to community events, his presence elevated the franchise and the sport in Canada.

The Raptors will likely host a formal retirement ceremony later, giving fans a chance to celebrate the player who delivered their greatest moment. For now, Lowry's message resonates: gratitude, belonging and closure.

In an era of player movement, Lowry's commitment to retiring with the Raptors stands out. It underscores the special bond formed over nine seasons and cements his place in Toronto sports lore.

Lowry's 20-year journey ends with satisfaction. He leaves the game having achieved what few do: a championship, All-Star honors, Olympic gold and the respect of peers. As he transitions to the next chapter, basketball fans worldwide will remember the undersized guard who played larger than life.