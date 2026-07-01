Mavericks' Kawhi Leonard Trade Interest Goes Nowhere Fast as Toronto Raptors Remain His Only Real Destination

Read more Kawhi Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons' Interest in Kawhi Reportedly Cools as Trade Chatter Quiets Down Kawhi Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons' Interest in Kawhi Reportedly Cools as Trade Chatter Quiets Down

DALLAS — A brief flicker of speculation linking the Dallas Mavericks to Kawhi Leonard burned out almost as quickly as it started Monday, with league insiders rapidly clarifying that Dallas is not a realistic trade destination and that Leonard himself has no interest in joining the franchise, effectively closing the door before any substantive discussions could begin.

The Athletic first reported Sunday that the Mavericks had expressed some level of trade interest in Leonard, the two-time Finals MVP entering the final year of his contract at $50.3 million with the Los Angeles Clippers. Within hours, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer doused any optimism from Dallas fans, reporting on The Stein Line that the Mavericks are not currently regarded as a plausible landing spot and have not been presented to Leonard's camp as a serious option.

The death knell for Dallas came when Fischer confirmed a detail that effectively ended the conversation before it could develop further: Leonard is only willing to sign a contract extension with two franchises if the Clippers do not retain him. Those two teams are the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas is on neither list. Without the ability to offer an extension, any trade for Leonard would represent a one-year rental at $50.3 million, a price point that severely constrains what Dallas could realistically put on the table compared to the Raptors, who can offer both assets and the extension Leonard seeks.

Dallas Mavericks President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri, who has a longstanding relationship with Leonard dating back to the 2018 trade that sent the two-time Defensive Player of the Year from San Antonio to Toronto and ultimately produced the franchise's only championship, framed the organization's broader offseason priorities in language that made a Leonard pursuit seem misaligned from the start. Speaking on May 20 after dismissing head coach Jason Kidd, Ujiri drew a clear line around the team's rebuilding philosophy.

"Every decision we are going to make here is going to be future-based," Ujiri said. "We have a 19-year-old generational player on our roster, so we have to think that way. We are not going to make decisions based on winning today."

That generational player is Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, whose presence reshapes the timeline for every roster decision Dallas makes over the next several years. Packaging a future first-round pick worth protecting for a 35-year-old on an expiring contract, particularly one who has no intention of re-signing with the team, would represent a fundamental contradiction of everything Ujiri outlined publicly in May.

The assets problem compounds the strategic disconnect. Dallas owes Charlotte its 2027 first-round pick unless it falls in the top two selections. The Mavericks' 2028 and 2030 picks are tied to swap agreements with Oklahoma City and San Antonio, limiting their value in trade negotiations. Dallas has no control over its 2029 pick either, leaving the front office with a constrained draft portfolio that makes competing with Toronto's offer essentially impossible even if Leonard were open to going to Dallas, which he is not.

While the Mavericks speculation faded, the actual story crystallized overnight. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday that the Clippers and Raptors are "seriously engaged" in trade discussions, with Leonard's representatives formally communicating to other teams that Toronto represents his preferred destination should Los Angeles decide to move on from him. Charania described the expected trade package from the Raptors as including forward Brandon Ingram, guard RJ Barrett, shooting guard Gradey Dick and draft capital, a substantial offer the Clippers find intriguing even if final terms have not been agreed.

Toronto holds meaningful leverage in those negotiations by virtue of a simple fact: Leonard has identified the Raptors as the primary team he would sign a long-term extension with, dramatically narrowing the Clippers' realistic trade market. Any team that acquires Leonard without extension rights is taking on a $50.3 million expiring contract on a player with an extensive injury history over the past several seasons, a proposition that limits competing offers from teams unwilling to absorb that risk for a single season without a commitment to return.

Ingram, who averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Toronto last season and earned an All-Star selection, represents the centerpiece of what the Raptors are offering. Barrett, under contract for two more seasons, provides a productive wing with upside and a known commodity from his years in the NBA. Gradey Dick, who struggled through a down regular season but showed flashes of his shooting potential during Toronto's playoff run against Cleveland, rounds out the package as a young asset with room to develop.

The Clippers, in granting Leonard permission to seek a trade and informing other suitors that he would be moved under the right circumstances, have positioned themselves to extract a reasonable return for a player whose value has fluctuated considerably given his injury history. Leonard played 65 games last season, posting a career-best 27.9 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and 38% from three-point range, performances that remind the league what he is capable of when healthy. The challenge for Los Angeles has always been that gap between what he shows when available and how often he has actually been available in recent seasons.

For Dallas, the episode provides little beyond a brief detour in what is expected to be a methodical, long-term rebuild centered on Flagg. Ujiri made clear in May that short-term fixes for the sake of immediate competitiveness are not part of his vision, and that framing would have made a one-year Leonard rental philosophically incompatible regardless of whether asset constraints had ruled it out. The Mavericks will direct their energy toward roster moves more consistent with a timeline built around a teenager expected to compete at the highest level for the next decade or more.

Leonard's trade to Toronto may not be finalized immediately, with the Clippers still weighing whether Ingram, Barrett, Dick and draft capital represent fair value for a former champion. But with Dallas removed from consideration and Leonard's own preferences narrowing the realistic field of suitors, the trade's general destination appears settled even if the precise terms are still being negotiated.