NEW YORK — Former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis were among six defendants indicted Monday on federal charges related to an alleged sports betting scheme that prosecutors say involved manipulating player statistics for gambling profits.

The indictment, unsealed in the Eastern District of New York, accuses Beasley of agreeing to underperform or overperform in specific statistical categories during games while with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season. Davis, who played alongside Beasley with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020-21, is alleged to have served as a "gatekeeper" in the scheme.

Beasley and agent Paolo Zamorano were not in custody as of Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office. Davis and co-defendants Rob Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia and William Brown were arrested.

Beasley's attorney Steve Haney said they have coordinated with prosecutors for voluntary surrender this week. "An indictment is not proof of guilt or evidence. It is merely a charge of probable cause," Haney said in a statement. "The investigation was a year and a half long and we maintain Malik's innocence of all charges."

Prosecutors allege Beasley lost millions gambling during his nine-year NBA career and participated in the scheme to settle debts. The indictment claims he received bribes from co-conspirators, often used to reduce or pay off amounts owed to Davis.

According to court documents, Beasley texted Davis in December 2023 about strategies to beat sportsbooks. A month later, Beasley allegedly informed Davis of plans to underperform on rebounds in a January 2024 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beasley finished with three rebounds, under betting lines at some sportsbooks, allowing co-conspirators to profit on "under" wagers.

The indictment details how defendants allegedly placed tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent bets conditioned on Beasley's statistical performance. A former NCAA Division I player and current Division II coach is named among unnamed co-conspirators.

The case does not appear connected to previous gambling-related indictments involving other NBA players, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Beasley has faced financial difficulties in recent years. Court records show he was ordered to pay $1 million to a former agency and was evicted from a Detroit apartment over unpaid rent.

News of the investigation emerged as Beasley negotiated a contract with the Detroit Pistons last summer. He earned nearly $60 million during his NBA career.

The indictment highlights vulnerabilities in sports betting integrity as legalized gambling expands across the United States. Professional leagues have implemented monitoring systems to detect suspicious wagering patterns, with at least one major sportsbook flagging unusual activity on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024.

The NBA declined immediate comment on the indictment. League policies strictly prohibit players, coaches and staff from betting on NBA games or sharing confidential information for gambling purposes.

Sports betting has grown rapidly since a 2018 Supreme Court decision allowed states to legalize it. While most activity remains legitimate, federal authorities have pursued cases involving alleged corruption and manipulation.

Beasley, drafted 19th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, played for multiple teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. Known for his shooting ability, he carved out a role as a bench scorer and spot-up shooter.

Davis, a veteran big man, played 12 NBA seasons with teams including the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was known for his rebounding and defensive contributions before transitioning to coaching.

The case underscores challenges in monitoring player behavior as sports betting integrates more deeply into the sports ecosystem. Leagues have increased education efforts and partnerships with betting operators to protect integrity.

Federal prosecutors allege the scheme involved coordinated betting across multiple accounts to exploit statistical prop bets. Such wagers on individual player performances have grown in popularity with the expansion of daily fantasy and prop betting markets.

The indictment represents the latest in a series of gambling-related cases involving professional athletes. Authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining public confidence in sports outcomes.

Beasley's attorney emphasized the presumption of innocence. The investigation reportedly spanned more than a year, involving analysis of betting patterns, communications and financial records.

Legal experts note that proving sports betting manipulation requires establishing intent and coordination, often through digital evidence like text messages and betting account data. Prosecutors will need to demonstrate how alleged bribes influenced on-court performance.

The NBA has a comprehensive gambling policy prohibiting involvement in betting on league games. Violations can result in significant suspensions or bans.

This case highlights financial pressures some players face after high earnings during careers. Poor financial management and gambling losses have impacted multiple athletes across sports.

Sports betting operators use sophisticated monitoring to identify suspicious activity. Unusual volume on niche player props can trigger alerts and investigations when patterns suggest potential manipulation.

The indictment alleges co-conspirators used Beasley's debts to Davis as leverage in the scheme. Such arrangements raise concerns about potential conflicts and undue influence within player circles.

Davis and Beasley's past relationship as teammates adds another layer to the allegations. Prosecutors claim their familiarity facilitated the coordination.

As the case proceeds, defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The judicial process will determine outcomes based on evidence presented.

The incident serves as a reminder of ongoing integrity challenges as legalized sports betting matures. Leagues, operators and regulators continue refining safeguards to protect competition.

Professional sports organizations have invested in integrity monitoring partnerships with data providers and law enforcement. These efforts aim to detect anomalies quickly and protect the credibility of game outcomes.

For fans and the broader sports community, such cases can erode trust if not addressed transparently. Maintaining the purity of competition remains paramount as gambling integration deepens.

The indictment's details, including specific text messages and betting patterns, illustrate methods allegedly used to execute the scheme. Prosecutors will likely present this evidence at trial if the case advances.

Beasley and Davis represent the latest high-profile athletes facing legal scrutiny related to gambling. Previous cases have involved different sports and varying levels of alleged involvement.

The sports betting industry's growth has created both opportunities and risks. Responsible gambling initiatives and education programs seek to mitigate harms while preserving economic benefits.

As this case unfolds, attention will focus on legal proceedings and any league responses. The NBA continues monitoring developments while emphasizing its strict gambling policies.

Monday's indictment adds to federal efforts targeting sports betting-related corruption. Authorities have signaled increased vigilance as the industry expands nationwide.

The case may prompt further review of player financial education and support programs. Many leagues offer resources to help athletes manage wealth and avoid exploitative situations.

Sports betting's mainstream acceptance has transformed fan engagement but introduced new integrity considerations. Balancing innovation with protection of competition requires ongoing collaboration among stakeholders.