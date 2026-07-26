Kyrie Irving trade speculation has followed the Dallas Mavericks through much of this NBA offseason, but as free agency winds down, the team's message to interested suitors has remained remarkably consistent: Irving isn't available, and he's expected back on the roster when the 2026-27 season begins.

Interest from multiple contenders

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Irving, a nine-time All-Star who has spent parts of four seasons with Dallas since arriving in a 2023 trade from Brooklyn, has drawn trade interest from around the league this summer despite missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in acquiring the 34-year-old guard, with Minnesota in particular seen as a team that could pair him with All-Star Anthony Edwards in a bid to strengthen its backcourt after consecutive deep playoff runs.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported in May that multiple contenders were monitoring Irving's situation closely, a reflection of both his remaining talent and the uncertainty created by his injury recovery timeline. That interest intensified further amid reports tied to LeBron James' prolonged free agency search, with ESPN's Vincent Goodwill reporting that James had at one point aimed to have Irving traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a broader push to reunite with his former championship-winning teammate.

Dallas has repeatedly said no

Despite the steady stream of outside interest, Dallas has consistently rebuffed inquiries. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported this week that the Mavericks have held firm in recent conversations with other front offices. "There's been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving," Siegel said, adding that while teams including the Pistons and Timberwolves reached out early in free agency to gauge Irving's availability, Dallas' response has been unambiguous: Irving is not on the trade block, and the team has no plans to change that stance.

That position has held even as James' free agency saga created renewed speculation about a possible Irving trade tied to wherever James ultimately signed. With James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers over Cleveland, Fox Sports characterized the outcome as effectively ending any realistic path toward an Irving-James reunion, since the scenario most likely to pull Irving out of Dallas depended on James landing with the Cavaliers.

New leadership backs an Irving-Flagg pairing

Much of Dallas' resolve around Irving appears tied to the front office's plans for the team's young star, Cooper Flagg, the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year. New Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has publicly expressed interest in seeing Irving and Flagg share the court, a sentiment echoed by ownership. NBA insider Marc J. Spears said he expects Irving to remain with Dallas at least to start the season, citing both organizational and ownership-level support for the pairing. "I do think he'll be back on the roster," Spears said, adding that the team's owner is "really, really high" on seeing Irving and Flagg play together, a vision Ujiri reinforced during his introductory press conference with the organization.

The stakes carry extra significance given both players' college backgrounds. Irving and Flagg are both former No. 1 overall draft picks out of Duke, a distinction shared by only a handful of players in the program's history. Seeing two of Duke's No. 1 picks share an NBA backcourt would mark a first for the program's alumni base, adding a layer of storyline interest beyond the basketball fit itself.

Irving has already begun building early chemistry within the new-look organization. He appeared courtside alongside Flagg during NBA Summer League action, with Ujiri using the moment to again shut down trade speculation surrounding the veteran guard. New head coach Dusty May has also spoken positively about Irving's early workouts, expressing enthusiasm about incorporating him into the team's plans for next season.

A speculative trade idea resurfaces

Even with Dallas' firm public stance, hypothetical trade scenarios have continued to circulate. One recent proposal floated sending Irving, Daniel Gafford and other pieces to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for center Joel Embiid and a 2028 first-round pick, a deal framed as a way for James to reunite with a former teammate now that he has joined Philadelphia. The scenario, described even by those who floated it as unlikely, would pair two players with extensive recent injury histories — Irving and Embiid have combined for just 107 regular-season games since the start of the 2024-25 season — making it a difficult sell for either front office to seriously pursue.

Other Dallas veterans remain more available

While Irving has stayed off the trade block, other Mavericks veterans have not received the same protection. Reports indicate Dallas has continued fielding offers on players including Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington, part of a broader effort by Ujiri's front office to reshape the roster around Flagg without disturbing its plans for Irving. That distinction has reinforced the sense around the league that Dallas views Irving as central to its rebuilding timeline rather than a trade chip to be dealt for future assets.

Where things stand

With free agency largely settled following James' decision to sign with Philadelphia, the pressure that had been building around a potential Irving trade tied to James' free agency has eased considerably. Barring a dramatic change in Dallas' approach, Irving appears positioned to open the 2026-27 season with the Mavericks, working to return to full strength after his ACL recovery while the organization builds its long-term plans around the pairing of its veteran point guard and its reigning Rookie of the Year.