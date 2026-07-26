Read more Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Persist as Rockets Keep Door Open Amid Reported Interest From Detroit Pistons Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Persist as Rockets Keep Door Open Amid Reported Interest From Detroit Pistons

The Miami Heat, fresh off missing out on LeBron James in free agency, are exploring a blockbuster trade for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, according to multiple reports circulating this week, as the franchise looks to add another superstar alongside newly acquired forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Riley signals more moves are coming

Heat president Pat Riley signaled the team's continued ambition shortly after completing the trade for Antetokounmpo, telling reporters the front office was not done reshaping the roster. "We landed the plane. There's another one we have to land," Riley said, a comment widely interpreted as confirmation that Miami intends to pursue at least one more marquee addition this offseason.

With James ultimately choosing to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers rather than Miami, the Heat have shifted their focus toward trade options that could pair a second star alongside Antetokounmpo heading into his first season in South Florida.

The proposed trade framework

One trade concept gaining traction would send Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic to Houston, along with Miami absorbing the contracts involved, in exchange for Durant and veteran center Clint Capela. Wiggins is currently playing on an expiring $30 million salary, a detail that helps the money work under NBA salary-cap rules. According to reporting on the proposal, the trade would be permissible under the league's collective bargaining agreement even with both teams operating near the first tax apron next season.

A separate version of the trade speculation has floated a package built around Wiggins and Jovic that would also send Miami's 2029 first-round pick to Houston, potentially giving the Heat a starting lineup featuring Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Durant — a trio that would immediately position Miami among the Eastern Conference's most talked-about contenders on paper.

Why Houston might listen

The Rockets are not actively shopping Durant, but people familiar with the situation have indicated the team would be open to entertaining a strong offer rather than treating the two-time MVP as untouchable. Houston's hesitation to move him stems less from a desire to keep the roster intact than from a need for a return package significant enough to justify parting with a player of Durant's caliber, particularly after acquiring him in a seven-team blockbuster trade only a year ago.

Tension surrounding Durant's fit in Houston has also fueled speculation about his future. Reports following the Rockets' playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers pointed to friction between Durant and the team's younger core, with some accounts suggesting Durant had anonymously criticized teammates through an unidentified social media account during the season. That reported discord, combined with Houston's early playoff exit despite Durant playing in just a single postseason game due to injury, has added fuel to speculation that the Rockets could be willing to move on.

From Houston's perspective, acquiring Wiggins would add a well-regarded three-and-D wing to a young core built around Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet, giving the Rockets a proven veteran who could complement their younger talent while bringing playoff experience to the rotation.

Miami's limited trade assets

Any deal faces a significant obstacle in Miami's depleted trade capital. The Heat gave up a substantial haul to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, sending out Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft, future first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, and a 2030 first-round pick swap. That transaction, combined with the offseason departure of guard Norman Powell in free agency, has left Miami with comparatively little draft capital or young talent remaining to offer in a Durant deal, a dynamic that has made executives around the league skeptical Houston would view Miami's package as sufficiently compelling.

How LeBron's decision factored in

Miami's pursuit of a second star comes directly on the heels of James choosing Philadelphia over Miami in free agency. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, James was reportedly concerned that Miami's roster, thinned out by the Antetokounmpo trade, lacked the depth needed to realistically contend for a championship in the near term. By comparison, Windhorst reported that James viewed the 76ers as offering a more balanced roster, with shooting and playmaking better suited to complement his game heading into what he has described as the final chapter of his career.

That outcome left Miami searching for alternative ways to build out its roster around Antetokounmpo, with Durant emerging as one of several names connected to the team in trade speculation this offseason. Other veterans, including Denver's Jamal Murray and Washington's Anthony Davis, have also surfaced in broader trade chatter involving the Heat, though league sources have generally described interest in Durant specifically as more speculative than advanced, given the asset mismatch between the two sides.

Durant, 37, has two years and $90 million remaining on his contract, including a player option, a structure that gives Houston some flexibility in deciding how urgently to move him. League evaluators have expressed skepticism that a robust trade market for Durant currently exists given his age and remaining salary, suggesting any Miami deal would likely require additional third-party involvement or a further reshuffling of assets to satisfy Houston's asking price.

For now, the Heat's pursuit of Durant remains speculative rather than advanced, but Riley's public comments about having "another plane to land" have kept the rumor mill active as Miami continues searching for its next move to complement Antetokounmpo heading into the 2026-27 season.