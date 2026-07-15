The 2026 NBA offseason has already delivered some of the most seismic moves in recent league history, from Giannis Antetokounmpo's blockbuster departure from Milwaukee to Jaylen Brown's trade out of Boston. But even with the biggest dominoes already fallen, several major storylines remain unresolved as teams continue reshaping their rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season. Here are the top five trade-related storylines still developing across the league.

1. Kawhi Leonard's Trade to Toronto Remains in Limbo

One of the offseason's most significant agreed-upon trades has yet to be finalized. The Los Angeles Clippers initially agreed to send All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors on June 30 in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks. But the deal has been held up by an ongoing NBA investigation into whether a separate arrangement between Leonard and the now-defunct fintech company Aspiration constituted a form of salary cap circumvention.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, signaling the league was working to reach a resolution.

"I think we're close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality," Silver said. "Their team has to understand what the situation is they're going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams."

The trade was expected to be finalized once the league's July moratorium lifted on July 6, but both the Clippers and Raptors issued statements confirming the deal can only be completed if Toronto's ownership group agrees to assume the risk of any penalties tied to Leonard's Aspiration arrangement, leaving the transaction in limbo for now.

2. LeBron James Still Deciding His Next Destination

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he intends to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season, but as his free agency search extends into a second week, no decision has been finalized. Multiple teams — including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers — have kept roster spots open specifically in anticipation of potentially signing him.

Philadelphia has continued actively recruiting James, with stars Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and newly acquired Jaylen Brown all reportedly in direct communication with him, Maxey leading that effort according to league sources.

James' longtime agent, Rich Paul, addressed the deliberate pace of the decision on his "Game Over" podcast, emphasizing that James is weighing more than just financial terms.

"If it's about happiness, because if it's the most money, then it's not necessarily the most happiness," Paul said. He added that he has cautioned James to consider the decision carefully: "As you're going through this process, I'm saying to LeBron, 'You really have to think this through.' Everything looks great in July. Everything looks great on paper. But you got to be very careful with that."

3. Domantas Sabonis' Future With the Kings in Question

With the Sacramento Kings continuing to search for direction after a disappointing season, speculation has grown around whether the franchise could look to move All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. ESPN's Brian Windhorst raised the possibility during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, suggesting the Kings may be reevaluating their roster construction going forward.

"There's a possibility that the Kings may look to see what his trade market might be as they look to pivot their franchise," Windhorst said. No formal trade talks involving Sabonis have been confirmed publicly, but the situation remains one to watch as other rebuilding teams continue exploring the trade market for established frontcourt talent.

4. Ja Morant's Standing With the Grizzlies Remains Uncertain

Memphis' relationship with star guard Ja Morant has continued to draw scrutiny throughout the offseason, with questions persisting about whether the two sides will remain together long term. Windhorst weighed in on the situation during ESPN's draft coverage, suggesting the partnership may already be nearing its end.

"We probably have seen the last moments of Ja Morant in a Grizzlie[s uniform]," Windhorst said, reflecting a growing belief among league insiders that Memphis could be exploring alternatives as it reassesses its roster core following a turbulent stretch for the franchise.

5. Nikola Jokić's Extension Decision Looms Over Denver

While not a traditional trade rumor, the uncertainty surrounding Nikola Jokić's next contract has become one of the offseason's most closely watched storylines, given its potential long-term implications for Denver's roster planning. Jokić became eligible on June 14 to sign a four-year, $278 million maximum extension, but by waiting until next offseason, he would instead become eligible for a five-year, $359.5 million deal — the largest contract in NBA history.

Jokić addressed his intentions directly following a FIBA World Cup qualifying game, speaking in Serbian to reporters.

"My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year," Jokić said. "My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver."

While Jokić's comments suggest he intends to remain with the Nuggets long term, the delay in formalizing a new deal means Denver will continue navigating the situation carefully, particularly as other contending teams monitor any signs of uncertainty surrounding the two-time MVP's long-term commitment to the franchise.

A League Still in Motion

Even with several superstar trades already completed this offseason — including Antetokounmpo's move to Miami and Brown's trade to Philadelphia — these five storylines illustrate that the NBA's roster reshuffling is far from finished. With LeBron James' decision still pending and questions lingering around Leonard, Sabonis, Morant and Jokić, league executives and fans alike are likely to see additional significant moves before training camps open ahead of the 2026-27 season.