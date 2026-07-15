Read more Conor McGregor Says He's 'Beyond Dark' After Suspected Torn ACL Ends UFC 329 Comeback in 69 Seconds Conor McGregor Says He's 'Beyond Dark' After Suspected Torn ACL Ends UFC 329 Comeback in 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor turned to his Christian faith in the aftermath of a devastating, injury-forced loss at UFC 329, vowing to attend church and declaring unwavering confidence in God after his long-awaited return to the octagon ended just 69 seconds into the first round.

McGregor, 37, suffered an apparent knee injury almost immediately after his welterweight bout against Max Holloway began Saturday in Las Vegas, marking his first fight in five years. Referee Mike Beltran stopped the contest and ruled a TKO due to injury after McGregor was unable to continue fighting effectively.

In the hours following the loss, McGregor posted a series of messages on X reflecting on the sudden setback. "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury/injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell," McGregor wrote early Sunday morning.

In a follow-up post, McGregor pushed back on speculation surrounding the injury while weaving in a reference to his religious faith. "I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging," McGregor wrote. He then committed to a specific next step. "I will be at church tomorrow," he vowed. "I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return."

In a third post shared on X, McGregor quoted the Nicene Creed in full, a foundational statement of Christian belief dating back to the fourth century, further underscoring the religious framing he applied to processing the sudden defeat.

McGregor followed through on his commitment, sharing details of his church visit in an Instagram post published Monday. "Church was intense today, my heart is heavy but through Christ my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day!" he wrote. McGregor went on to describe his faith as absolute. "I am thankful I get to prove it!" he added, before elaborating further on his outlook. "My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it. I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!"

McGregor continued the post with an extended reflection on his religious identity and outlook heading into recovery. "I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances; I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer!"

The post closed with McGregor laying out a practical roadmap for his recovery and eventual return to competition. "Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!" he wrote, followed by a final expression of trust. "I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank you God," McGregor wrote, accompanying the message with an emoji of praying hands.

While McGregor built his public profile primarily through his career in mixed martial arts, he has become increasingly outspoken about his Christian faith in recent years. Speaking at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference last year, McGregor described how his religious commitment deepened following a previous UFC loss in 2021. "Since around that time that you mentioned, at the last event, I've engaged on a spiritual journey and I've been saved. I'm saved. I am healed," McGregor said at the time. "I'm not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys. And I live my life by God's Word."

That emphasis on faith has remained a consistent presence across McGregor's public persona in the years since. The biography sections of both his X and Instagram profiles currently read, "Pray EVERYDAY!! #GOD #FAMILY #COUNTRY #TRUTH," reflecting how central the theme has become to how he presents himself publicly, separate from his identity as a professional fighter.

UFC officials, including President and CEO Dana White, said ringside doctors suspected McGregor had suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's bout, though the diagnosis was pending confirmation through imaging as of this week. The injury struck McGregor's right knee, a different joint from the left ACL he tore during his original 2013 meeting with Holloway, a fight he went on to win by unanimous decision after recovering from that earlier injury in roughly 11 months.

Saturday's loss marked McGregor's second consecutive defeat and came in a bout that had been billed as one of the most significant comebacks in UFC history following his lengthy layoff since a leg break suffered in his 2021 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Despite the setback, McGregor's public statements in the days following the loss have consistently framed the injury not as a career-ending development but as a challenge he intends to overcome through both physical recovery and the religious conviction he has increasingly woven into his public identity in recent years.