TORONTO — Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has provided an update on his health, revealing that ongoing illness prevents him from resuming podcasting and public lecturing. Instead, he plans to engage with audiences through weekly releases of previously recorded material from his extensive tour archive.

In a social media message posted Sunday, the 64-year-old thanked supporters and outlined his approach to staying active during recovery. Peterson indicated the archived lectures would begin releasing this Sunday and continue weekly thereafter. The initiative allows him to maintain connection with followers while focusing on health priorities.

"I'm pleased to let you know that we're going to release a lecture a week from my extensive tour archive, beginning this Sunday and then repeating every Sunday after that," Peterson said.

The bestselling author described the project as a practical way to contribute meaningfully during his recovery period.

"This allows me to do something interesting and useful while I'm otherwise incapacitated," he added. "My health is such at the moment that I can't really return to podcasting or public lecturing."

Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila Fuller, had previously shared details about his health challenges. She described a recurrence of akathisia, a condition involving intense physical and psychological distress, triggered by an old neurological injury. Fuller also mentioned Peterson had dealt with pneumonia and sepsis during the ordeal, calling the previous year particularly difficult for the family.

The psychologist has not elaborated on specific medical details in his recent update but acknowledged incomplete recovery. The archived lectures, originally recorded with future release in mind, provide a suitable outlet during this period.

"We recorded these with the express intention of preparing them for release, and we've all determined that this is a very good time to do that," Peterson explained.

He suggested the content would particularly appeal to longtime followers familiar with his classroom-style presentations.

"I hope you find them useful and compelling," he said. "They'll be particularly attractive to those of you who liked my early YouTube work that was very lecture focused. It's a return to my roots, I suppose, in some ways."

Peterson expressed measured satisfaction with the arrangement given his circumstances.

"I'm as happy as I can be under the current circumstances, given my ill health, to be participating in this process and to have these lectures prepared for release," he added.

Peterson rose to international prominence through university lectures and writings on psychology, mythology and cultural issues. His books, including "12 Rules for Life" and "Beyond Order," became bestsellers while his podcast attracted millions of listeners. The author has maintained an active public presence through speaking engagements and media appearances.

Though not identifying as a Christian, Peterson frequently discusses faith, mythology and moral frameworks in his work. His wife Tammy entered the Catholic Church in 2023, while Fuller has shared her own Christian faith journey. In a 2024 interview, Peterson addressed Christianity's potential benefits, particularly for child-rearing.

"We are seeing a revival of church-going, especially of the more conservative type," he said. "And I suspect that's probably also useful. Providing [children] with something like exposure to classic religious ideas is necessary."

Peterson has emphasized discernment in evaluating religious practice.

"By their fruits, you will know them," he noted, referencing biblical principles. "You have to pay attention to the fact that not everybody who says 'Lord, Lord is going to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.'"

The author's health challenges have drawn concern from supporters worldwide. His decision to release archived material demonstrates commitment to audience engagement despite personal limitations. The lectures, drawn from past tours, offer familiar content that aligns with his established style and interests.

Peterson's influence extends across psychology, self-improvement and cultural commentary. His lectures often explore complex topics through mythological and historical lenses, attracting diverse audiences. The archived releases may introduce his work to new listeners while providing continuity for existing followers.

The author's daughter has served as a primary spokesperson during his health struggles, sharing updates about treatment and recovery progress. Her descriptions of akathisia and related complications highlighted the seriousness of Peterson's condition while expressing hope for improvement with proper medical care.

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Public figures facing health challenges often adjust professional activities while maintaining connection with audiences. Peterson's approach through archived lectures balances recovery needs with continued intellectual contribution. The strategy may serve as a model for others navigating similar circumstances.

Peterson's work has sparked both praise and controversy throughout his public career. Supporters value his emphasis on personal responsibility and psychological insights while critics question certain cultural and political positions. The upcoming lecture releases will likely generate renewed discussion across various platforms.

The author's broader impact includes influence on self-help literature and public discourse about meaning and responsibility. His lectures frequently draw connections between ancient wisdom traditions and contemporary challenges. This approach resonates with audiences seeking frameworks for navigating modern complexities.

As Peterson focuses on recovery, the weekly lecture series provides a structured way to maintain public presence. The initiative leverages existing material while allowing time for health priorities. Followers can anticipate consistent content drawn from his extensive speaking history.

The psychological and cultural topics Peterson addresses remain relevant amid ongoing societal debates. His perspective, shaped by clinical experience and academic background, offers distinctive insights. The archived lectures preserve access to this material during his recovery period.

Peterson's family has expressed gratitude for public support throughout his health challenges. The author's update reflects appreciation for this encouragement while outlining practical steps for continued engagement. The lecture series represents a thoughtful adaptation to current circumstances.

The broader public intellectual landscape includes various voices addressing psychology, culture and meaning. Peterson's contributions have occupied a significant place within these conversations. His temporary shift to archived material maintains continuity while prioritizing health.

As the weekly releases begin, audiences will have opportunities to revisit or discover Peterson's earlier work. The content spans topics from personal development to mythological analysis, reflecting his diverse interests. The format provides accessible entry points for new listeners.

Peterson's career demonstrates the intersection of clinical psychology and public commentary. His ability to communicate complex ideas to general audiences contributed to his prominence. The upcoming lectures preserve this communicative strength during his recovery.

Health challenges among public figures often prompt reflection on work-life balance and priorities. Peterson's situation highlights the importance of addressing medical issues while maintaining professional connections. His chosen approach balances both considerations effectively.

The author's influence extends to readers and listeners worldwide. His books and lectures have impacted personal development journeys for many individuals. The archived material ensures continued access to this content during his recovery period.

Monday's announcement provides clarity about Peterson's immediate plans while expressing optimism about eventual return to regular activities. The lecture series offers a bridge between current health limitations and future full engagement. Supporters will likely welcome this development.

Peterson's update concludes a period of relative silence regarding his condition. The message balances transparency about limitations with proactive steps for audience connection. The approach demonstrates resilience and commitment to his work's ongoing value.