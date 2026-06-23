Russell Westbrook Bets on "Unsexy" Businesses to Join Jordan and James in Billionaire's Club

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook wants to have the same success he has had as a player long after his career is over through his various business ventures. He has developed an approach to it that he hopes will lead him to his goal.

A Career Nearing Its End on the Court

Westbrook, 37, just wrapped up his 18th year in the NBA. While he is still committed to playing at a high level, he recognizes that his time on the court is nearing its end.

Preparing for Life After Basketball

In preparation for life after playing, the former UCLA star, who has accumulated $349.5 million in earnings, has made sure he has shored up his investment portfolio through his firm, Russell Westbrook Enterprises.

He hopes to achieve the same success as fellow NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James, reaching a net worth of over a billion dollars through their business ventures.

A Non-Sexy Approach to Wealth Building

Westbrook shared that it will be no mean feat for someone like him, who grew up in a middle-class family in the Hawthorne area of Los Angeles, if he ends up like them.

But unlike many of his fellow NBA stars who have gravitated toward high-profile investments and enterprises, the one-time league MVP has crafted a strategy that leans more toward "unsexy" and community-focused businesses, though nonetheless lucrative.

A Diverse Portfolio of Investments

Westbrook's holdings include stakes in diverse businesses such as Pizzana restaurant, CenterWell home healthcare, HealthHouse fitness studios, and RW Digital, a minority-focused digital ads company.

Read more Top 5 Teams LeBron James Could Potentially Join in 2026 Free Agency Top 5 Teams LeBron James Could Potentially Join in 2026 Free Agency

In an interview with Forbes back in 2023, Westbrook shared the underlying reason for his approach to business and how he has been satisfied with the way things are going.

"It's not a sexy business by any means, but it's a very lucrative business that grows exponentially. It clicked for me in my brain. It's like, non-sexy is sexy for me," Westbrook shared.

A Stake in Sports Ownership

The true athlete that he is, Westbrook has also dipped his hands in sports ownership, joining an investment group in 2023 to buy a stake in Premier League soccer club Leeds United.

Building Locally in Oklahoma City

Beyond his stake in English football, Westbrook has also invested directly in his former NBA home city's sporting infrastructure. He is also part of the ownership team of Energy FC, a professional soccer team in Oklahoma City, while also investing to build a 12,000-seat stadium and a retail and entertainment space in the area.

Why Healthcare and Wellness Made the Cut

Westbrook's specific choice of industries — healthcare, fitness, digital advertising, and hospitality — reflects a broader pattern in his thinking about which sectors offer durable, recurring revenue rather than relying on trend-driven consumer attention. His investment in CenterWell home healthcare and HealthHouse fitness studios in particular points to a deliberate bet on sectors tied to long-term demographic trends, such as an aging population's growing need for accessible home-based care, rather than the kind of flashier consumer technology or entertainment ventures that have attracted many of his peers across professional sports.

Following a Different Path Than Jordan and James

While Jordan built much of his fortune through his enduring partnership with Nike and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, and James has leaned heavily into media production, entertainment, and a high-profile equity stake in Liverpool FC, Westbrook's approach has been comparatively understated, favoring practical, community-rooted businesses over ventures built around personal brand visibility. That distinction appears central to his own framing of the strategy — betting that consistent, scalable revenue from less glamorous industries can ultimately compound into the same kind of generational wealth his more famous predecessors achieved through different means.

A Long and Accomplished Playing Career

Westbrook's on-court legacy already includes a Most Valuable Player award and a reputation as one of the most durable and statistically prolific guards of his generation, having spent 18 seasons in the league across stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and other franchises. That accumulated career, now nearing its conclusion, has given him both the financial resources and the brand recognition to pursue the kind of long-term business diversification he is now betting on for life after basketball.

With his playing career entering its final stretch, Westbrook's attention is likely to continue shifting increasingly toward growing and expanding his existing portfolio of investments, including his Oklahoma City stadium project and his stake in Leeds United. Whether his deliberately "unsexy" approach to business ultimately delivers the billionaire status he has set his sights on remains to be seen, but his stated philosophy — that overlooked, community-focused industries can offer more durable long-term value than higher-profile ventures — represents a distinct path among NBA superstars positioning themselves for financial success well beyond their playing days.