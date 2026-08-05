LONDON — A newly surfaced account of Prince Philip's efforts to make his son feel at home during his teenage years at boarding school has revealed one of the more unusual gestures in royal history: the relocation of a 12th-century stone font from a crumbling Shropshire church to a school chapel in Scotland.

The story, brought to light by author and journalist William Cash, centers on the moment in 1962 when a 13-year-old Prince Charles, now King Charles III, enrolled at Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, hundreds of miles from Buckingham Palace. Determined to surround his son with something familiar during his time away from home, Philip arranged for a remarkable piece of English medieval history to make the long journey north.

A Chance Discovery at a Derelict Church

The font's unlikely royal connection began when Philip visited St Michael's Church in the tiny hamlet of Upton Cressett, Shropshire, alongside former MP Ivor Bulmer-Thomas, with whom he was working on an effort to protect disused historic church buildings across the country. St Michael's had stopped holding regular services in 1958 and had fallen into serious disrepair by the time of Philip's visit, making it an example selected specifically to show the Duke of Edinburgh the kind of dilapidated country church in need of rescue.

Cash, whose parents later acquired the Upton Cressett estate in the 1970s, said that when Philip visited the church, it was locked and its contents, including the ornately carved Norman font, were due to be placed into storage. Rather than let the piece languish, Philip decided it deserved a more prominent home.

Recounting Philip's reaction upon seeing the font, Cash said the Duke of Edinburgh remarked that it would be good if it was moved to Gordonstoun, explaining that he wanted his son to be surrounded by ancient objects of English beauty. Cash added that Philip appeared to view leaving the piece sitting unused in storage as a waste, prompting him to arrange for its transport to Scotland instead.

A Journey of Hundreds of Miles

The font, known today as the Gordonstoun font, is a classic example of a Norman tub font, shaped like a large stone barrel with ornate carvings around its exterior and a lead-lined interior designed to hold water for baptisms. Its size and weight made the logistics of the move all the more remarkable, a detail Cash himself has struggled to fully explain.

Cash said the font is quite large, and he genuinely does not know how it was transported all the way up to Gordonstoun, calling it a strange story that to this day most people don't know about.

Once it arrived in Scotland, the font took up residence in the school's chapel, where it remained throughout Charles's years as a student. Following his father's earlier path, Charles arrived at the renowned boarding school in May 1962, with Philip personally accompanying him to meet headmaster Robert Chew on his first day, a tradition that placed both father and son among the relatively small number of royals to have attended the remote Scottish institution.

Returned to Its Original Home

The font did not remain permanently at Gordonstoun. It was eventually returned to St Michael's Church in Upton Cressett in the 1970s, where it remains today, restored to the small, grade-one-listed building from which it had once been so unexpectedly removed. Although the church no longer holds regular services, the font continues to be occasionally used for baptisms, with Cash noting that he and other members of his family were baptized using it.

Visitors to St Michael's today are frequently unaware of the font's unusual royal history until it is pointed out to them, according to Cash, who described the reaction of those who learn about its journey to Scotland and back as one of disbelief. He said visitors are flabbergasted to discover the font's connection to the future king, given the church's remote setting, tucked away in what he described as the middle of nowhere in Shropshire. He added that people frequently find it almost impossible to believe the font traveled so many hundreds of miles for the King's aesthetic benefit, calling the whole episode reminiscent of an Arthurian legend.

A Lasting Connection to Conservation

The visit that led Philip to discover the font also had broader consequences beyond the object itself. Bulmer-Thomas's collaboration with Philip on protecting disused historic churches ultimately led to the establishment of the Redundant Churches Fund, an organization later renamed the Churches Conservation Trust. That organization today counts King Charles himself as its patron, adding a further layer of connection between the King and the obscure Shropshire church that briefly lent its most treasured artifact to his childhood school chapel.

A School With Deep Family Ties

Gordonstoun has held a significant place in the royal family's history for generations, having also educated Philip himself before Charles followed in his footsteps. Charles studied at the school from 1962 to 1967, earning five O-levels and two A-levels before going on to study archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College, Cambridge. The King formally became patron of the Gordonstoun Association in 2024, taking on a role previously held by his father, marking his first official link with the school since his time as a student there decades earlier.

The newly revealed story of the font adds a small but distinctive detail to the well-documented relationship between Philip and his eldest son during Charles's formative years, illustrating the lengths to which the Duke of Edinburgh was willing to go to ensure his son felt a sense of connection to English heritage while living far from home in the Scottish Highlands.