Kate Middleton Becomes First Royal to Conquer Britain's Three Highest Peaks in 24 Hours for Cancer Charity

LONDON — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, became the first member of the British royal family to complete the grueling National Three Peaks Challenge, summiting the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within a single 24-hour window over the final weekend of June to raise money for the hospital that treated her cancer.

The 44-year-old princess climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales, covering roughly 23 miles on foot and gaining more than 10,000 feet in total elevation, according to figures from the National Three Peaks Challenge. She also traveled several hundred miles by road between the three mountain ranges to complete the trek within the tight time limit, a logistical feat as demanding as the climbing itself.

Kensington Palace confirmed the completed challenge on a Sunday in late June, describing it as a first for a working member of the royal family. Catherine undertook the climb largely on her own, though she received support from mountain rescue teams positioned along the route to assist participants and monitor conditions during the overnight push between peaks.

A Deeply Personal Motivation

The princess dedicated the challenge to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the London hospital where she received treatment after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. That announcement came roughly two months after she underwent major abdominal surgery, and Catherine spent much of that year receiving preventive chemotherapy before revealing in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

In a video message shared by Kensington Palace after she finished the climb, Catherine addressed why she chose such a physically demanding way to mark the milestone. She said she was doing the challenge in part for herself, expressing gratitude simply for being strong enough to walk the hills, but said the larger purpose was to give something back and recognize the work being done across the country in cancer care.

In a separate written reflection posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts, Catherine described the emotional weight carried by anyone who has heard a cancer diagnosis, saying the experience tests a person physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. She wrote that she took on the Three Peaks Challenge not simply as a physical endeavor, but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and give something back.

Catherine has spoken previously about wanting to raise awareness for what she has termed "holistic care," an approach to cancer treatment that addresses a patient's mental, social and spiritual wellbeing alongside standard medical treatment. In her statement, she said she hoped the challenge would help raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare, adding that recovery requires more than medicine alone.

The Royal Marsden, based in Chelsea in west London, is a specialist cancer treatment center that has treated members of the royal family for decades. Catherine called it an organization that holds deep personal meaning for her, citing the quality of care and expertise she experienced firsthand during her own treatment.

Family Waiting at the Finish

Prince William and the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were waiting for Catherine when she completed the final leg of the challenge, along with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton. Photographs and video released by Kensington Palace showed the family greeting her at the finish, capping off a physically punishing weekend with an emotional reunion.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is a well-known endurance event in the United Kingdom, typically undertaken by teams or individuals seeking to raise money for charity. Participants must summit Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the U.K. at 4,411 feet, along with Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, all within a 24-hour period, a format that requires overnight travel and minimal rest between climbs. The challenge is widely regarded as one of the more demanding charity endurance events in Britain due to the combination of technical hiking, sleep deprivation and long-distance travel required to link the three locations.

Alongside her statement, Catherine shared a fundraising link inviting members of the public to donate directly to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, extending the reach of the challenge beyond her own participation. The charity has not publicly released a final fundraising total tied to her climb.

Part of a Broader Return to Public Life

The completed challenge marks one of the more physically demanding undertakings Catherine has taken on since her cancer treatment and represents a continuation of her gradual return to a fuller public schedule following her diagnosis. Since confirming her remission in January 2025, she has slowly resumed royal engagements while continuing to speak publicly about her experience with cancer, including addressing the physical and emotional toll of treatment and recovery.

Her decision to take on an overnight endurance challenge rather than a more conventional public appearance drew attention from royal watchers and health advocates alike, with commentary focusing on the symbolic significance of a cancer survivor completing one of Britain's most physically taxing charity challenges roughly two years after her diagnosis.

Kensington Palace has not indicated whether Catherine plans to take on additional endurance fundraising efforts in the future, though her public statements around the climb suggested her advocacy for holistic cancer care and support for The Royal Marsden will remain a continuing focus of her charitable work.

The completed challenge adds to a growing list of causes Catherine has championed since becoming Princess of Wales, with health and wellbeing, particularly issues affecting children and cancer patients, remaining central themes of her public role. Her willingness to undertake a physically grueling, largely solo challenge just over a year after confirming her remission has been described by royal commentators as a notable departure from more traditional forms of royal charity engagement, which typically involve public appearances rather than sustained physical endurance efforts.