Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to any of his public engagements during his return to the United Kingdom earlier this month, after her office confirmed she would sit out the events amid an unresolved dispute over the couple's security arrangements while in Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex had originally been scheduled to appear alongside Harry at several events, including a ceremony marking one year until the Invictus Games return to Birmingham. But following extended discussions centered on the lack of state-funded protection for the couple while in the UK, her office confirmed she would not attend any of the public engagements Harry participated in during his visit, according to ITV News. The largest of those events was Friday's Invictus Games gathering at the NEC in Birmingham, the venue set to host the tournament for wounded, injured and sick military veterans in July 2027.

Harry's visit came after he lost an appeal challenging the British government's decision to reduce his publicly funded security following his and Meghan's 2020 decision to step back as senior working royals and relocate to California, according to ABC News. Harry was scheduled to attend engagements connected to both the Invictus Games and the WellChild charity during his time in the UK.

The visit also came after ABC News reported that Harry would not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his time in London, after an earlier offer of accommodation to him had been withdrawn. At the time that report emerged, it remained unclear whether Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would join Harry later in his visit for the Birmingham portion of the trip.

Despite Meghan's absence from Harry's official public engagements, the family did ultimately travel to the UK together. Meghan and the children joined Harry during the visit to meet with King Charles III, marking the family's first trip to England together in four years, according to Fox News. It was also the first time the king had seen his two California-based grandchildren in person in four years.

Harry was reported to be planning to stay with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at the Spencer family's Althorp estate near Northampton during the visit, the same estate where Harry's mother, Princess Diana, is buried on an island in the middle of a lake. Harry and Meghan were reported to be planning to bring Archie and Lilibet to visit their paternal grandmother's grave during the trip, with a broader Spencer family gathering also planned to include Diana's surviving siblings, Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Following the couple's return to the UK, reports indicated that Harry and Meghan largely paused joint public appearances in the days that followed, with few photographs of the couple together circulating publicly during that stretch, according to Reality Tea. After returning from the UK, Harry was subsequently spotted attending the inaugural TIME100 Most Influential People in Sports gala in New York City, while Meghan separately marked a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

The dispute over security arrangements for the Sussexes has remained a persistent point of tension since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020, a decision that ended their automatic entitlement to police protection while in Britain. Harry has pursued legal challenges over the issue in the years since, arguing that adequate protection is essential for his family's safety during any visits to the UK, but has not succeeded in having the earlier security arrangement fully restored through the courts.

Ahead of the visit, a Home Office source described internal disagreement among officials over how to handle the Sussexes' security needs. "There is nervousness among certain members of the committee who fear a public backlash," the source said, according to reporting from the U.S. Sun. The source added that "the political side believe there is too much political risk, while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat."

The visit marked Meghan's first trip to Britain since September 2022, when she and Harry attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Since relocating to California in 2020, Meghan has largely remained in the United States with the couple's children, while Harry has made a number of solo trips back to the UK in the years since.

With the visit now concluded and the underlying security dispute still unresolved, questions remain about how the arrangement will be handled during any future trips the family makes to the UK, particularly as Harry continues to push for a path that would allow Meghan and their children to attend public engagements alongside him without the security concerns that shaped this month's visit.