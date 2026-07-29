'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Reviews Are In: Critics Split on Tom Holland's Mature Chapter Ahead of Release

Critics have offered starkly divided reactions to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth Tom Holland-led entry in the franchise, with reviews ranging from enthusiastic praise for the film's more mature tone to sharp criticism that it fails to deliver on its ambitions. The movie hits theaters July 31, with critic reviews now unembargoed following months of anticipation.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the film follows Peter Parker into a new phase of adulthood after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which the people who love him no longer remember who he is.

Praise for Tom Holland's Evolution

Several reviewers pointed to Holland's performance as a clear high point of the film, describing his portrayal as a meaningful evolution from earlier installments. One review from The Northern Rivers Times described the film as a thrilling, emotional and confident return for Marvel's most popular hero, calling it one of the standout superhero films of 2026 and praising Holland's performance as arguably his strongest turn as Spider-Man yet, noting that the teenage uncertainty of earlier films has given way to a more mature hero carrying real emotional weight.

RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico offered a similarly positive assessment of Holland's dramatic range, writing that the actor proves more than capable of handling the shift from what he called "Spider-Boy" toward a fuller "Spider-Man," even as he found the surrounding film ultimately more transitional than impactful.

A More Grounded, Darker Tone

Multiple reviews highlighted the film's shift toward a grittier, more grounded aesthetic compared with previous entries in Holland's run. The film embraces a darker, more grounded tone without sacrificing the humor, heart and exhilarating action that have defined Holland's Spider-Man, according to one review, a sentiment echoed by DiscussingFilm's assessment that the movie returns to Spider-Man's street-level comic roots while still delivering spectacular, largely practical action sequences.

Strong Action, According to Multiple Critics

The film's action sequences drew consistent praise across several reviews, even from critics who had more mixed feelings about the overall story. DiscussingFilm described the swinging sequences as a shot of adrenaline, highlighting a sequence involving Spider-Man sliding across skyscrapers and shifting in and out of first-person perspective, while noting that a significant portion of the effects appeared to be achieved practically rather than through computer generation.

A More Critical Take From Variety and IndieWire

Not every review was positive, with some prominent critics expressing significant reservations about the film's execution despite its ambitions. Variety's chief film critic, Owen Gleiberman, described the movie as a "mature" but arduous adventure that, despite good action, tries too hard, characterizing Cretton's effort to craft a thoughtful, humane comic-book film as ultimately detracting from its own goals.

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IndieWire's review was considerably harsher, arguing that the film fails to fully capitalize on its premise, framing its story about Peter Parker and MJ overcoming mass amnesia as falling short of a truly satisfying resolution to the franchise's ongoing arc.

A Story Grappling With Grief and Isolation

Several reviewers focused on the film's thematic ambitions, noting that it pushes Holland's version of the character into more emotionally complex territory than previous installments. RogerEbert.com described the film as centering on the classic tension between heroism and difference in a way that feels newly resonant for this version of Peter Parker, one who now understands grief and heartbreak more directly than in earlier films, even as the review noted that the filmmakers seemed hesitant to fully develop some of their strongest ideas.

A Deep Supporting Cast

The film brings back key figures from Holland's prior Spider-Man films while introducing several notable new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster. Zendaya returns as MJ, and Jacob Batalon reprises his role as Ned, joined by newcomers including Sadie Sink in a closely guarded role, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando returning as Mac Gargan, also known as Scorpion, and Tramell Tillman in a significant supporting role.

Early Social Media Reactions Skewed Positive

Ahead of the formal critic reviews, early social media reactions from those who attended advance screenings were largely enthusiastic, offering a preview of the more positive critical response that would follow for some outlets. One entertainment journalist wrote that watching the film felt like a throwback to the kind of effortlessly charming, entertaining movies that defined an earlier era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while another reviewer described Cretton as bringing viewers back to a side of Spider-Man not fully explored since Sam Raimi's earlier films in the franchise.

Other early reactions specifically praised the film's emotional ambition, with one described feeling the movie balanced several storylines that ultimately came together effectively, even while acknowledging it could feel overwhelming at points. Another reviewer singled out Sadie Sink's storyline as particularly weighty within the film's broader narrative.

Box Office Expectations Are High

Beyond the reviews themselves, industry trackers are projecting a major opening weekend for the film once it debuts in theaters. The film is tracking to have the biggest opening weekend of any movie released in 2026, according to Forbes, positioning it as one of the most closely watched box office events of the year regardless of the mixed critical reception.

With "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set to open in theaters Thursday, July 31, audiences will soon have the chance to weigh in on a film that has already generated a notably wide range of critical opinion, from those who see it as a genuine evolution for Holland's Spider-Man to others who view it as an overstuffed, occasionally frustrating entry in an increasingly crowded franchise. Whether the film's box office performance ultimately aligns with its high pre-release tracking numbers may hinge on how audiences respond to the more mature, grief-focused direction that has divided critics ahead of its release.