Actress Niecy Nash-Betts is offering fans some of the most detailed firsthand accounts yet of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's closely guarded wedding, revealing that guests were required to hand over their phones during the ceremony as part of the couple's extensive privacy measures.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week, Nash-Betts described the unusual security protocol guests encountered at the July 3 wedding, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. "They took your phone, they put it in a glass case. It was crazy," Nash-Betts said, describing the lengths the couple went to in order to prevent photos or details from leaking before they were ready to share them.

Guests kept in the dark under strict secrecy

Nash-Betts, who attended the ceremony with her wife, Jessica Betts, said the secrecy extended well beyond the day of the wedding itself. Guests were reportedly bound by non-disclosure agreements and instructed not to reveal any details about the event, even to close friends, until the couple was ready to make information public. Reflecting on the pressure to stay quiet, Nash-Betts said she felt comfortable finally discussing the day now that other details have already surfaced publicly. "I don't think I'm speaking out of school because y'all seen it all online now," she said.

Despite the tight restrictions, Nash-Betts made clear the event left a lasting impression. Describing the ceremony itself, she said simply, "Oh, it was so good!" She also confirmed widely circulated reports that comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, joking about his appearance for the occasion and noting that he "looked decent" for the formal affair.

A wedding built around privacy

Swift and Kelce's July 3 nuptials drew roughly 1,000 guests spanning the sports, music and entertainment industries, according to details previously reported around the event. Given the scale and star power involved, the couple reportedly took several additional steps beyond phone confiscation to keep specifics of the day under wraps.

According to TMZ, each wedding invitation was individually watermarked with the recipient's first and last name repeated throughout the document, a measure designed to allow the couple to trace any leaked invitation back to the guest who shared it. Security around the event was similarly extensive: reports indicate roughly 70 detectives and 50 police officers were deployed for both the July 2 rehearsal dinner and the wedding itself, an operation aimed at protecting guest privacy and preventing paparazzi from capturing unauthorized photos.

A lighter side: games, raffles and luxury prizes

Beyond the security details, Nash-Betts also gave audiences a glimpse into the celebratory side of the event, describing a series of games guests could play throughout the reception. Winners received tickets that were entered into a raffle for a range of high-end prizes, including Cartier watches, Chanel handbags and even a vintage car. Nash-Betts described the activity as one of the more memorable parts of the night, adding that she didn't feel she was revealing anything guests hadn't already shared publicly themselves.

Nash-Betts' longtime connection to Kelce

Nash-Betts' presence at the wedding reflects a friendship that developed between her and Kelce well before Saturday's revelations. The two first connected while filming Kelce's acting debut on Ryan Murphy's FX series "Grotesquerie" in 2024, a collaboration that led to a lasting rapport between them. Nash-Betts has previously appeared as a guest on "New Heights," the podcast Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason, where she has spoken warmly about the tight end and his relationship with Swift.

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During an earlier appearance on that podcast, Nash-Betts described fielding frequent messages from people hoping she might reveal details about Kelce's relationship with Swift, saying acquaintances often reached out under flimsy pretenses just to try to get information out of her. Kelce, for his part, has publicly thanked Nash-Betts for helping shield the relationship from unwanted scrutiny during its early stages, at one point telling listeners simply, "Me and Tay are absolutely happy," a comment that underscored the couple's desire to keep their personal life largely private even as their public profile grew.

Part of a broader wave of wedding details

Nash-Betts isn't the only guest to have offered insight into the closely watched celebration. Earlier this month, fellow attendees Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk described the wedding as "legendary" in comments to Page Six, adding to a growing collection of secondhand accounts from guests slowly filling in details about a day the couple themselves have largely declined to discuss publicly.

"Good Morning America" anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan had previously offered a limited on-record picture of the event, but Nash-Betts' account on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has provided some of the most specific details shared publicly so far, from the phone lockup procedure to the raffle prizes and Sandler's officiating role.

Couple has yet to comment directly

As of this week, representatives for Swift and Kelce had not responded to requests for comment on the details shared by Nash-Betts or other guests. The couple has largely allowed friends and attendees to characterize the event in the weeks since the ceremony, rather than issuing their own public statements or releasing official wedding photos.

With guest accounts continuing to trickle out through interviews and podcast appearances, the full picture of Swift and Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding is gradually coming into focus, even as the couple itself maintains the same low profile that defined the planning and execution of the event in the first place.