Marvel Studios released a new trailer for its upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" on Monday, alongside the launch of ticket sales for a new premium theatrical format called Infinity Vision, ahead of the film's December 18 theatrical release.

The trailer offers the latest look at one of Marvel's most highly anticipated films in years, arriving as the studio continues building anticipation for a project that brings together heroes from multiple corners of its cinematic universe. Alongside the trailer's release, Marvel also unveiled a new promotional poster for the film.

A new premium format for the film's theatrical run

Tickets for "Avengers: Doomsday" went on sale Monday specifically for screenings certified under Marvel's new Infinity Vision designation, a certification created for Premium Large Format theaters. According to Marvel, the Infinity Vision certification is designed to guarantee moviegoers an especially strong theatrical presentation, featuring large screens, bright imagery and enhanced sound quality. Tickets for these certified screenings are available now through Fandango ahead of the film's wide theatrical debut in December.

A story spanning multiple cinematic universes

"Avengers: Doomsday" is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmaking duo behind several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most successful and highest-grossing entries to date. According to Marvel's official description, the film follows a wide array of beloved heroes drawn from three distinct universes as they find themselves set on a collision course, ultimately confronting an existential threat unlike anything the characters have previously encountered within the franchise.

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The film is being produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, three of the most senior and consistent creative leaders behind Marvel Studios' film slate over the past decade and a half.

An extensive ensemble cast

"Avengers: Doomsday" features an unusually expansive ensemble cast even by the standards of prior Avengers films. According to Marvel, the film's roster includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The sheer scale of that cast list reflects the film's ambition to weave together storylines and characters spanning several previously separate franchises and eras within Marvel's broader cinematic output, including figures associated with earlier X-Men film continuity alongside more recent additions to the core Marvel Cinematic Universe roster.

Part of a broader slate of Marvel news this week

Monday's trailer release arrived alongside a busy stretch of other Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics announcements. The company also recently revealed its lineup of panels, booths and programming planned for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, one of the entertainment industry's largest annual fan conventions, where Marvel typically unveils additional details about its upcoming film and television slate.

On the publishing side, Marvel Comics separately announced the appointment of Stephen Wacker as its new editor-in-chief, a significant leadership change for the company's comic book publishing division. Marvel also confirmed that "X-Men '97" will return for a second season, with the show's executive producers indicating that the storyline will introduce the return of the villain Apocalypse, a major figure within the broader X-Men mythology.

Anticipation builds for December release

With the trailer now released and Infinity Vision tickets available for purchase, Marvel appears to be ramping up its marketing campaign for "Avengers: Doomsday" well ahead of the film's theatrical debut later this year. The film's title and marketing materials have consistently centered on the character Doctor Doom, also known as Victor von Doom, suggesting the classic Marvel villain will play a central role in the film's plot as the studio's flagship Avengers franchise continues to evolve.

Given the scale of the ensemble cast and the direct involvement of the Russo brothers, whose prior Avengers installments, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," rank among the highest-grossing films in cinema history, "Avengers: Doomsday" enters its marketing rollout carrying substantial expectations from both longtime Marvel fans and the broader box office industry.

With several months remaining before its December 18 release, Marvel is expected to continue releasing additional promotional material for "Avengers: Doomsday" in the lead-up to the film's debut, potentially including further trailers, character-specific promotional content, and additional details revealed during Marvel's panels at San Diego Comic-Con later this month. For now, fans eager to secure premium viewing experiences can begin purchasing tickets for Infinity Vision-certified screenings, positioning the format as a notable new option for moviegoers seeking an elevated theatrical experience for one of the year's most anticipated blockbuster releases.