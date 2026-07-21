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Fandango, the company best known for movie ticket sales, has announced a significant rebrand consolidating its streaming operations under a single, unified brand name, while simultaneously expanding its free, ad-supported streaming service to include live coverage of Germany's top professional soccer league.

The company is dropping the "at Home" designation from its previously separate paid streaming service, Fandango at Home, folding that offering into the broader Fandango brand as it shifts its primary focus toward growing its free, advertising-supported streaming platform. The move positions Fandango to compete more directly with established free streaming services such as Tubi, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.

A streamlined, barrier-free viewing experience

As part of the rebrand, Fandango's streaming service will now grant viewers direct access to its free content library without requiring users to create an account or log in beforehand. The platform has also updated its "Watch Now" feature, allowing users to instantly begin playing free programming with a single click rather than navigating through additional setup steps.

The relaunched service will take effect consistently across all of Fandango's platforms, whether accessed through a web browser, mobile devices, or smart TVs, ensuring a unified experience regardless of how viewers choose to engage with the brand.

Expanded content library and exclusive sports rights

According to the company's press release, the rebrand is designed to deliver what Fandango described as improved content discovery, richer title presentation and enhanced overall viewing experiences for users. The relaunched free streaming offering will feature a curated selection of movies, franchises and television series, drawing from more than 3,500 hours of free programming sourced from the library of parent company Versant Media.

Among the most notable additions to the platform is exclusive English-language coverage of the Bundesliga, Germany's top professional soccer league, made possible through a long-term media rights agreement held by USA Sports. That agreement represents a shift in the league's U.S. broadcasting arrangement, with those rights previously having been held by ESPN. The addition brings one of Europe's most prominent soccer leagues to American streaming audiences in the immediate aftermath of this year's World Cup, a period during which American interest in international soccer has been running especially high.

Company leadership frames the move as a strategic step

Will McIntosh, president of digital platforms and ventures at Versant, described the significance of unifying Fandango's various streaming offerings under one brand identity. "This expansion of our AVOD streaming offering, and bringing it together under the Fandango brand, is an important step in building a more connected entertainment experience for fans," McIntosh said, using the industry term for advertising-supported video-on-demand services.

A uniquely positioned entertainment ecosystem

The rebrand effectively places Fandango in a category of its own within the broader entertainment and streaming landscape. Following the consolidation, Fandango now functions simultaneously as a free, ad-supported streaming service, a movie ticket retailer, and a premium streaming option for at-home movie rentals and purchases, all operating under a single unified brand and ecosystem.

That combination distinguishes Fandango from most of its direct competitors in the free streaming space, none of which currently combine movie ticketing functionality with both free and premium at-home viewing options in quite the same integrated manner. The approach reflects a broader strategy among entertainment companies to consolidate consumer touchpoints, from initial theatrical ticket purchases through eventual home viewing, within a single branded experience.

Timing tied to a major sports moment

The addition of Bundesliga coverage arrives at a particularly opportune moment for Fandango, given the sustained wave of American interest in soccer generated by this year's expanded World Cup, which concluded with Spain's extra-time victory over Argentina in the tournament's championship match. Streaming and broadcast companies across the industry have increasingly sought to capitalize on that heightened attention to international soccer by securing rights to prominent overseas leagues, positioning services like Fandango's newly expanded platform to capture viewers looking to continue following top-tier soccer beyond the World Cup's conclusion.

A broader trend toward free, ad-supported streaming

Fandango's expansion into free streaming reflects a broader industry-wide shift toward ad-supported viewing models, as major media companies increasingly recognize the value of reaching audiences who may be unwilling or unable to pay for multiple subscription services. The free, ad-supported streaming category has grown substantially in recent years, with established players like Tubi, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel building large audiences by offering extensive content libraries without subscription fees.

By entering that space more aggressively while retaining its existing movie ticketing and premium rental businesses, Fandango appears to be betting that its established brand recognition, built over years as a trusted destination for movie tickets, can help it stand out within an increasingly crowded free streaming marketplace.

With the rebrand now underway across web, mobile and smart TV platforms, Fandango is expected to continue expanding its content offerings in the coming months, potentially including additional sports rights or expanded programming partnerships tied to its parent company Versant Media's broader content library. For now, the addition of Bundesliga coverage stands as the most significant new feature accompanying the rebrand, giving Fandango a distinctive selling point as it seeks to establish itself as a serious contender in the competitive free streaming space heading into the second half of 2026.