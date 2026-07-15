YouTube TV vs. Hulu Live vs. Sling vs. Fubo vs. DirecTV Stream: Comparing Channels and Pricing in 2026

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Live TV streaming services have officially overtaken traditional cable in subscriber count, with more than 18 million Americans now paying for a streaming alternative to a cable or satellite bundle, according to research firm Leichtman Research Group. As of this month, the field has grown crowded, with YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Philo all competing for cord-cutters seeking access to live news, sports and entertainment channels without a traditional pay-TV contract.

YouTube TV remains the market leader by subscriber count, with more than 8 million subscribers as of earlier this year, according to Cord Cutters News. The service's base plan now costs $82.99 per month for more than 100 channels, including local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates in nearly all U.S. markets, along with full ESPN coverage spanning ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network. YouTube TV pairs that broad lineup with what several reviewers describe as the best-in-class DVR setup currently on the market: unlimited cloud storage with recordings kept for up to nine months, plus support for three simultaneous streams away from home and unlimited streaming on the home network. Regional sports networks remain available depending on market, with the strongest coverage in areas served by Bally Sports and MSG Networks.

Hulu + Live TV sits close behind YouTube TV on both price and channel count, also priced at $82.99 per month when bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, for a lineup of more than 90 channels that closely mirrors YouTube TV's core offering while adding access to Hulu's on-demand streaming library. Hulu's DVR matches YouTube TV's nine-month retention window but caps simultaneous streams at two rather than three, requiring an additional $9.99 monthly upgrade to unlock unlimited screens for larger households. Reviewers generally describe YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV as near-identical premium cable replacements, with the deciding factor for most households coming down to whether they place additional value on Hulu's on-demand catalog and Disney-ESPN bundle.

Sling TV occupies the budget end of the market, undercutting its larger rivals by a wide margin. The service's Orange plan runs $45.99 per month for roughly 30-plus sports, news and entertainment channels built primarily around ESPN, while the Blue plan, also $45.99, offers a broader roughly 40-channel lineup with some local coverage depending on market. Combining both tiers into the Orange & Blue plan costs $60.99 monthly for more than 50 channels, still the cheapest full-featured option among the major services. Sling's biggest tradeoff is local channel coverage: NBC and Fox affiliates are available in only about 30 markets, while ABC and CBS require either an over-the-air antenna or a separate service entirely. Sling's base DVR is also considerably more limited, offering just 50 hours of storage, expandable to 200 hours for an additional $5 to $9.99 per month depending on the current promotional pricing.

Fubo has carved out a distinct niche as the sports-focused option among the major streaming bundles, particularly for soccer and international programming, with a base plan priced around $79.99 to $82.99 per month for more than 100 channels. Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain the only two major streaming services that continue to carry regional sports networks, since both YouTube TV and Hulu dropped all RSN coverage between 2020 and 2021 due to high carriage fees, though some individual teams have since moved their broadcasts to over-the-air television or their own standalone streaming platforms. Fubo has also faced its own carriage disputes in recent periods, including a stretch earlier this year in which NBC-owned channels, including local NBC affiliates, were dropped from the service, complicating access to events including the Olympics and Super Bowl for Fubo subscribers during that window.

DirecTV Stream sits at the higher end of the pricing spectrum, with an Entertainment plan starting around $89.99 to $94.99 per month for roughly 90 to 95 channels, scaling up to a Choice plan priced near $114.99 to $124.99 monthly that adds regional sports networks and additional specialty channels. Reviewers note that DirecTV Stream's advertised pricing often understates the real monthly cost once regional sports and broadcast fees are factored in, with the base Entertainment plan effectively running closer to $95 to $100 after those additional charges, and the Choice plan closer to $125 to $130. DirecTV Stream also offers the strongest local channel coverage among the major services in rural markets, according to PCWorld's testing, followed by YouTube TV, with Sling TV described as largely unusable for local programming without a supplemental antenna.

For viewers seeking an even lighter, lower-cost option, Philo offers a stripped-down entertainment-focused package priced around $33 per month for more than 70 channels spanning entertainment, lifestyle and documentary programming, including access to HBO Max, Discovery+ and AMC+. Philo deliberately omits local channels, sports programming and major cable news networks, a tradeoff that keeps its price significantly below the other major services but limits its appeal for viewers who prioritize live news or sports.

Across all six major services, cross-platform compatibility remains broadly consistent, with each supporting Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung and LG smart TVs, along with iOS, Android and web browser access. Reviewers generally point to YouTube TV as offering the smoothest overall interface and the tightest integration with Google's own hardware ecosystem, including Chromecast and Google Nest devices.

Ultimately, industry analysts covering the live TV streaming space say the right choice depends heavily on individual viewing priorities. Households that rely on live local news and network programming, along with a full DVR feature set, are generally steered toward YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV despite their higher price points. Budget-conscious viewers willing to pair a service with a one-time antenna purchase for local coverage are more often pointed toward Sling TV. Sports fans specifically seeking regional team coverage are typically directed toward Fubo or DirecTV Stream, the only two remaining major streaming services carrying regional sports networks. And viewers whose habits skew toward general entertainment and documentary programming, with minimal need for live news or sports, may find Philo's lower price point the most cost-effective option among the current field of live TV streaming alternatives.