Top 10 TV Shows to Stream in July 2026: Your Complete Guide From Lucky to House of the Dragon Season

Television viewers have no shortage of options this July, with returning fan favorites, high-profile new dramas and a handful of buzzy limited series arriving across every major streaming platform and cable network. From dystopian science fiction to a golf comedy starring Will Ferrell, here is a look at 10 of the month's most notable shows worth adding to a summer watchlist.

Topping the list is "Silo," Apple TV's dystopian science fiction drama, which returned for its third season on July 3. Adapted from Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, the series stars Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer investigating the truth behind a strictly regulated underground bunker where she and roughly 10,000 others live hundreds of years in the future. The cast also includes Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Steve Zahn and Common. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Emmy-nominated series has actually increased its Tomatometer score with each successive season, a rare trajectory for a long-running drama, making its latest installment one of the more critically consistent shows currently airing.

Read more Best New Shows and Movies Streaming in July 2026: What to Watch on Netflix, Apple TV and More Best New Shows and Movies Streaming in July 2026: What to Watch on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Also drawing significant attention is "X-Men '97," the Disney+ animated revival that continues the story first told in the 1990s series "X-Men: The Animated Series." The show's second season premiered its first three episodes on July 1, following characters including Wolverine, Rogue, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm and Gambit, now operating under the leadership of their former nemesis, Magneto. Critics have praised the show for balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling, adapting decades-old comic plotlines that Rotten Tomatoes noted "still resonate with their timeless themes" for modern audiences.

Apple TV also has a major new offering arriving midmonth in "Lucky," a seven-episode crime thriller premiering July 15 and airing weekly through August 19. Based on Marissa Stapley's 2021 novel and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, the series follows a con artist whose heist goes disastrously wrong, drawing the attention of both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, with a supporting cast that includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, giving the series one of the more stacked ensemble casts among this summer's new limited series.

Netflix's slate for July leans heavily on nostalgia and reinvention. A new adaptation of "Little House on the Prairie" arrives early in the month, offering a fresh take on the classic frontier story, while "Enola Holmes 3," starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, leads the streamer's original film offerings for the month. Fans of the coming-of-age series "Heartstopper" will also want to make time for "Heartstopper Forever," a feature-length film that closes out the beloved series.

Prime Video has centered much of its July programming around female-led storytelling, headlined by "Elle," a prequel to "Legally Blonde" following a young Elle Woods as she navigates a 1990s Seattle high school while defying expectations, including her signature affinity for pink. The streamer is also debuting "Ride or Die," an action buddy comedy starring Octavia Spencer as a woman who discovers that her best friend, played by Hannah Waddingham, is secretly a professional assassin, a premise critics have flagged as one of the more purely entertaining new offerings of the summer season.

HBO Max continues its run of buzzy programming with new episodes of "House of the Dragon" airing weekly throughout July, keeping fans of the "Game of Thrones" prequel engaged through the summer months. The streamer is also introducing "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a "Big Bang Theory" spinoff centered on Kevin Sussman's comic book store owner character, Stuart Bloom, as he becomes entangled in multiverse-hopping antics, offering a lighter counterpart to the network's typically weightier prestige dramas.

Will Ferrell headlines one of Netflix's more anticipated comedic offerings of the month in "The Hawk," a golf comedy that has generated buzz among the streamer's original programming slate for the summer. The series adds to a growing list of sports-adjacent comedies that have found success on streaming platforms in recent years, leaning on Ferrell's established comedic style to anchor the show's appeal.

For viewers drawn to true-crime programming, Paramount+ is releasing "The Real Wolf of Wall Street," a three-episode docuseries premiering July 14 that offers a closer examination of convicted stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose story was previously dramatized in Martin Scorsese's 2023 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. According to the docuseries' promotional material, at least one interviewee featured in the project asserts that Scorsese's film "didn't even accurately portray the level of insanity that occurred," suggesting the docuseries aims to go even further than the well-known feature film in documenting Belfort's excesses.

Rounding out the month's notable offerings, Peacock's "The Five Star Weekend" has drawn attention for its ensemble cast, which includes D'Arcy Carden, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Jennifer Garner and Gemma Chan, positioning the series among the more star-studded new releases of the summer television season. Hulu, meanwhile, is rounding out its July lineup with the streaming debut of "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" alongside a full slate of the "Twilight" film franchise, giving subscribers a mix of newer horror content and returning cult favorites to work through over the course of the month.

Beyond individual premieres, the broader television landscape this July reflects a summer season built around variety, spanning animated superhero revivals, prestige fantasy dramas, true-crime documentaries and star-driven comedies alike. With new episodes and full series debuts landing on a near-weekly basis across nearly every major platform, viewers looking to fill out a summer watchlist have an unusually broad range of genres and formats to choose from this month, whether they are drawn to returning favorites or entirely new stories making their debut for the first time.