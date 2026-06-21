10 Father's Day Gift Ideas for 2026, From Pocket Knives to a World Cup Jersey

With Father's Day 2026 landing on Sunday, June 21, gift guides across the country have rounded up their top picks for dads, husbands, and father figures of every type. From timeless tools to tech gadgets and a nod to this summer's biggest sporting event, here are 10 gift ideas drawing attention this year.

1. A Classic French Pocket Knife

For dads who appreciate enduring, well-made design, a century-old French staple continues to top gift lists. You know a product is good when it remains more or less unchanged for over 100 years. Case in point: Opinel has made its No.08 pocket knife in France for more than a century, sticking to the same simple, elegant design. Its sharp stainless steel blade is great for preparing charcuterie boards and opening Amazon packages, making it useful well beyond outdoor excursions.

2. A Cast-Iron Skillet for the Cooking Dad

For dads who love to cook, a budget-friendly kitchen staple consistently earns top marks. For less than $25, you can buy him a near-indestructible pan that perfectly sears steaks, browns potatoes, and bakes cornbread. That makes Lodge's cast-iron skillet one of the best deals in cookware and an ideal gift for guys who cook.

3. A Slim Wallet Upgrade

For dads still carrying a bulky, outdated wallet, a sleek minimalist option has emerged as a favorite. The Ekster Senate Cardholder is a top pick for slim wallets. Its overall design and exquisite packaging make it a great gift. It includes an elegant-looking cash strap and single cardholder to hold bills on the outside, with a slot for things like a transit card.

4. Noise-Canceling Sleep Accessories

For dads who struggle to get quality rest, several reviewers have pointed to a specific combination of sleep products. Give the gift of blessed darkness with a well-designed sleep mask that's affordable and effective at blocking light for most face shapes and head sizes. Pairing it with an adjustable pillow made of shredded memory foam, which earns excellent ratings for support regardless of sleep position, rounds out a sleep-focused gift package that several testers have praised as versatile and long-lasting.

5. A Recovery-Focused Massage Device

For dads dealing with sore muscles after workouts, yard work, or simply a long week, a compact massage tool has drawn praise for its quiet, portable design. The ultraportable Theragun Mini was noted as one of the quietest massage devices tested, making it a practical option for dads who want relief without the bulk of larger devices.

6. Outdoor Power Tools for the Yard Work Enthusiast

For dads who take pride in their lawn and garden, lightweight, easy-to-use power equipment has become a popular gift category. A corded electric chainsaw well-suited for lighter work close to the house — like trimming hedges or cutting a small amount of firewood — earns praise for being easy to control thanks to its light weight, at just 11 pounds. Similarly, a battery-powered edger and trimmer that performs as well as gas models in testing, while weighing just 9 pounds, offers an easy-to-start, easy-to-operate alternative for dads who enjoy time outdoors.

7. A World Cup Jersey for Soccer-Loving Dads

With Father's Day falling during the 2026 World Cup, several gift guides have specifically highlighted soccer jerseys as a timely and meaningful option this year. Father's Day falls during the World Cup this year, so a jersey from the team your dad is rooting for is an ideal present if he's a fan. One gifting expert specifically recommends buying a replica jersey rather than an authentic version. "Replica or stadium jerseys from brands like Nike are a high-quality, more affordable alternative for fans than the authentic versions, which are better for actual gameplay," the expert said. "That way, your dad gets all the fanfare and excitement of getting a jersey, but you don't have to break the bank."

8. A Personalized Pet Portrait

For dads who have grown unexpectedly attached to a family pet, a sentimental and personalized gift idea has resonated with gift-givers this year. One writer described an Etsy portrait featuring a dad and his actual favorite child — referring affectionately to the family dog — as one of the best gifts both given and received, suggesting it as a heartfelt option for dads whose pets have become inseparable companions.

9. A Subscription Built Around History

For dads with a passion for historical trivia and documentaries, a monthly subscription service has emerged as a thoughtful, ongoing gift rather than a single one-time present. All dads love history, according to one gift guide. If a father spends his free time watching World War II documentaries or casually bringing up obscure military trivia, a monthly subscription delivering cool historical writings straight to his door offers a recurring source of enjoyment well beyond the holiday itself.

10. Premium Travel Luggage

For dads who could use an upgrade from old, worn-out luggage, a well-built travel case has drawn attention for both its durability and its emotional resonance as a gift. "It's always nice to get something that I wouldn't buy myself, and I would normally never buy myself a piece of luggage — I'd just use what I've had forever," said Gary Malin, a 57-year-old father of two from New York City, describing why thoughtfully chosen luggage can make such a meaningful gift.

What Dads Actually Want

Beyond specific product categories, gift guide researchers who interviewed real fathers found two consistent themes shaping what dads genuinely appreciate. Two common themes emerged after weeks of interviewing dads from around the world: most fathers appreciate gifts that center around products they wouldn't normally buy for themselves, and anything that involves making and preserving memories with loved ones. When asked directly what they wanted, "nothing" and "quality time with family" were common answers, but comfy sneakers, cool tech gadgets, and anything featuring their kids' picture also reliably make dads happy.

A Reminder on Timing

With the holiday now just days away, gift guide writers have emphasized the importance of acting quickly to ensure deliveries arrive on time. Most shipping deadlines start creeping up around the second week of June, and even earlier if personalization is involved — a detail worth keeping in mind for anyone still finalizing their Father's Day shopping plans this week.