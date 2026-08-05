National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2026: Free Cookies and Deals at Crumbl, Insomnia and More This Tuesday

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day arrives Tuesday, giving fans of the classic baked treat a fresh excuse to indulge, with dozens of restaurant chains, bakeries and hotels offering free cookies and discounted deals to mark the occasion.

The holiday, celebrated annually on Aug. 4, honors one of America's most beloved desserts. According to estimates from Mrs. Fields, Americans eat roughly 7 billion chocolate chip cookies every single year, cementing the treat's status as a staple of the American dessert landscape.

Where the chocolate chip cookie came from

The most widely told origin story credits Ruth Wakefield, a chef who ran the Toll House Inn with her husband in Whitman, Massachusetts, with inventing the chocolate chip cookie in 1937. According to the popular account, Wakefield cut up a semi-sweet chocolate bar and added the bits to her Butter Drop Do cookie recipe, expecting the chocolate to melt smoothly into the dough. Instead, the chocolate held its shape, creating the now-iconic cookie studded with distinct chocolate chunks. Wakefield published her recipe in 1938, and Nestlé soon began promoting it on its chocolate packaging and in the company's advertising, helping cement the cookie's popularity nationwide.

But the full history may be more complicated than the popular Toll House legend suggests. Pastry chef and author Stella Parks, in her 2017 book "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts," uncovered evidence that chocolate chip cookies were advertised in supermarket circulars as early as the 1930s, and that recipes for similar treats called "Chocolate Jumbles," made with grated chocolate, were published as far back as 1877, decades before Wakefield's famous recipe.

Even so, Parks has credited Wakefield with playing a pivotal role in the cookie's lasting popularity. Wakefield having "popularized and developed a recipe that is still in use 100 years later" is an impressive feat, Parks said during an April 2022 appearance on the Gastropod podcast, hosted by the food news site Eater.

Deals at cookie shops and bakeries

Several cookie-focused chains are offering direct deals tied to the holiday. Insomnia Cookies is running a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on its Chocolate Chunk cookies through Tuesday, covering flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chunk. The deal is valid both in-store and online.

Crumbl, while not running a promotion specifically tied to National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, is offering customers a free 12-ounce drink through its app when they order, valid August 3 through August 8, though the offer is limited to select locations and flavors.

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4th Street Cookie Company is offering 12 free mini chocolate chip cookies to customers who spend $50, limited to one box per order, while Cookies & Dreams, a woman-owned bakery based in Iowa, is hosting a giveaway offering two winners a free dozen of its signature chocolate chip cookies, along with free mini cookies for the first 15 in-store purchases at its two Iowa locations.

Hotel chains and restaurants join in

DoubleTree by Hilton, long known for greeting hotel guests with a warm chocolate chip cookie at check-in, is extending that tradition to the general public for the day. The hotel chain is offering a free DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie to guests and non-guests alike, with no reservation required.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering its signature "Pizookie" chocolate chip cookie dessert for $5, though the promotion is technically a standing weekly special that happens to coincide with this year's holiday. Burger King is also joining the celebration, offering Royal Perks members two free cookies in exchange for 150 crowns redeemed through the chain's app.

Delivery apps and grocery chains get involved

Delivery platform Gopuff is running two cookie-related promotions Tuesday, offering customers the chance to buy two packs of Basically Cookie Thins for $8, along with a 20% discount when purchasing two packs of Crave Shoppe Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering Bundtastic Rewards members 100 bonus points when they purchase any size of the chain's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie cake, while Tate's Bake Shop is treating the first 1,000 customers at its Lexington Avenue and Madison Avenue locations in New York City to a frozen yogurt cup topped with one of the brand's signature crisp chocolate chip cookies.

Where to find more deals

Beyond the major national chains, smaller local bakeries and regional coffee shops frequently run their own promotions tied to food holidays like this one, and shoppers are encouraged to check social media accounts of their favorite local spots to see whether they're participating. National retailers with loyalty apps, including grocery chains like Publix and BJ's Wholesale, have also historically featured limited-time offers tied to the holiday, making it worth checking individual retailer apps and websites for exclusions, participating locations and exact terms before heading out.

A holiday born from two others

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is technically a combination of two related but separate food holidays: National Chocolate Chip Day, observed each year on May 15, and National Cookie Day, observed on Dec. 4. The Aug. 4 date specifically celebrates the intersection of the two, chocolate and cookies together, giving fans of the classic treat a dedicated day each summer to seek out deals and freebies from their favorite bakeries and restaurant chains.

What to keep in mind

As with most retail promotions tied to unofficial food holidays, availability can vary significantly by location, and some deals require app downloads, loyalty program membership or minimum purchase amounts to redeem. Shoppers planning to take advantage of Tuesday's offers are encouraged to double-check participating locations and any fine print before visiting, since not every chain location may honor national promotions uniformly, and several of Tuesday's deals, including offers from Crumbl and BJ's, are either ongoing weekly specials or promotions that extend beyond the holiday itself.