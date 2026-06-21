10 Things to Know About Father's Day as the Holiday Lands on Its Latest Possible Date

Father's Day 2026 falls on Sunday, June 21 — the latest possible date the holiday can occur, and one that happens to coincide with the June solstice this year. Here are 10 things worth knowing about the holiday's history, traditions, and global variations as families across the country prepare to celebrate.

1. The date follows a simple but floating rule

In the United States, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. The rule is short enough to memorize: the third Sunday in June. There is no equinox math, no lunar calculation, no church table. Count to the first Sunday in June, then add 14 days. That Sunday is Father's Day. Because June begins on a different weekday each year, the third Sunday can fall anywhere from June 15 through June 21 — and this year lands right at the latest edge of that range.

2. A woman in Spokane is credited with founding the holiday

Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, is usually credited with creating Father's Day. She is said to have come up with the idea in 1909 while listening to a sermon on Mother's Day. Dodd's father, William Jackson Smart, was a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone on his farm after his wife died in childbirth.

3. Dodd originally wanted the holiday on her father's actual birthday

Mrs. Dodd proposed to the Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA that they celebrate a "father's day." She chose June 5 because it was her father's birthday. The idea received strong support, but the good ministers of Spokane asked that the day be changed to give them extra time to prepare sermons on the unexplored subject of fathers.

4. The first official observance happened in 1910

The first Father's Day in Spokane, Washington, was observed on June 19, 1910, the third Sunday in June, and became an annual event there. Soon, other towns had their own celebrations, though the tradition would take decades to become a permanent national holiday.

5. A mining disaster may represent an even earlier observance

Some historians point to the 1907 Monongah mine disaster in West Virginia as the first observance. The explosion killed 361 men, around 250 of them fathers, and left more than a thousand children without a dad. Grace Golden Clayton, whose own father died in the disaster, asked the pastor of her local Methodist chapel to hold a service of commemoration. The service happened, but it never became an annual tradition.

6. It took 62 years and multiple presidents to make it official

Despite widespread support, Father's Day was not a permanent national holiday for many years. President Woodrow Wilson wanted to make the day official after a visit to Spokane, but Congress resisted the suggestion, fearing the observance would become too commercialized. President Calvin Coolidge stopped short of issuing a national proclamation in 1924. President Lyndon Johnson recognized the holiday in 1966, but it wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon signed a law declaring that Father's Day be celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June.

7. A competing founding story also exists

Sonora Smart Dodd isn't the only person credited with originating the holiday. Harry C. Meek, a member of Lions Clubs International, claimed that he first had the idea for Father's Day in 1915. Meek argued that the third Sunday of June was chosen because it was his birthday. The Lions Club has named him "Originator of Father's Day."

8. Commercialization came later than the holiday's founding

The popular story is that Father's Day was cooked up by greeting-card makers. The actual story is closer to the opposite: it took one woman more than half a century of campaigning, plus three presidents, to get the day onto the calendar at all. Card sales came later, and the public mostly resisted them. In 1938, Dodd collaborated with the Father's Day Council, a group of New York men's wear retailers, for the commercial promotion of the observance.

9. Americans are projected to spend a record amount this year

Today, the holiday is one of the most celebrated days of the year in the U.S. In 2026, Americans are projected to spend a record $27.9 billion on Father's Day, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Popular purchases include greeting cards, clothing, special outings, gift cards, and personal care products.

10. The date — and even the season — varies dramatically around the world

Father's Day looks different depending on where you are in the world. According to International Event Day, more than 111 countries worldwide now observe Father's Day, though only about 27% celebrate it on the same date each year. Several countries with strong Catholic traditions observe Father's Day on March 19, the feast of Saint Joseph, venerated as the patron saint of fathers — Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Latin American countries including Honduras and Bolivia follow this date. Germany observes Father's Day on Ascension Day, a movable Christian feast that falls 39 days after Easter, landing on May 14 in 2026. Australia and New Zealand celebrate on the first Sunday in September, reflecting the Southern Hemisphere's seasons, where September marks the arrival of spring; that lands on September 6 in 2026. Thailand observes Father's Day on December 5, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for over seven decades and was widely regarded as a fatherly national figure.

A Quiet Tribute, Often Marked With Color

Beyond gifts and family gatherings, the holiday carries smaller, more personal traditions as well. Some observe the custom of wearing a red rose to indicate that one's father is living, or a white rose to indicate that he is deceased. Other males — for example, grandfathers or uncles who have assumed parenting roles — are often also honored on the day, broadening the holiday's reach beyond biological fathers alone.

A Founder's Lasting Legacy

Sonora Smart Dodd campaigned for the holiday she helped create for more than 50 years before it finally achieved permanent national recognition. Dodd died in 1978 at age 96; her grave in Spokane reads "Founder of Father's Day" — a fitting tribute to a woman whose decades-long advocacy ultimately reshaped how an entire country marks the contributions of fathers each June.

What This Means for 2026

With Father's Day landing on its latest possible date this year and coinciding with the June solstice, families across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will mark the occasion on June 21, while relatives connected to countries observing the holiday on different dates — whether in March, May, or September — will have their own separate opportunities throughout the year to honor the fathers and father figures in their lives.