SYDNEY — Anzac Day will be observed as a public holiday across every Australian state and territory on Saturday, April 25, 2026, but only residents in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Western Australia will enjoy an additional day off on Monday, April 27, creating uneven long weekends as the nation commemorates its fallen service members.

The variation stems from differing state and territory policies on when public holidays are observed if they fall on a weekend. While April 25 remains the official date for dawn services, marches and remembrance ceremonies nationwide, three jurisdictions have declared the following Monday a substitute holiday to provide workers with a meaningful break.

Fair Work Ombudsman guidance confirms Anzac Day is a national public holiday in all eight states and territories. However, the treatment of the weekend date creates a patchwork. NSW, the ACT and WA will observe both Saturday and Monday as public holidays, while Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory observe only Saturday.

In New South Wales, Premier Chris Minns' government confirmed the extra Monday holiday, marking a policy shift. Previously, NSW did not always grant a substitute day when Anzac Day fell on a weekend. This year's decision gives many workers a rare four-day break from Friday evening through Tuesday morning.

The Australian Capital Territory has aligned with NSW, declaring both days public holidays. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr noted the move honors the significance of Anzac Day while recognizing modern workforce needs. Public sector and most private employers will observe the additional Monday.

Western Australia continues its long-standing practice of providing a substitute day when Anzac Day lands on a weekend. The state will observe Saturday, April 25, and Monday, April 27, as public holidays, a policy welcomed by workers and unions.

For the majority of Australians, however, only Saturday counts as the public holiday. In Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, businesses and services will largely operate as normal on Monday, April 27. Employees rostered to work Saturday may receive penalty rates or time off in lieu depending on awards and agreements.

The discrepancy has sparked lively debate on social media and talkback radio. Many in non-substitute states expressed disappointment at missing a long weekend, while others argued that the solemn nature of Anzac Day should focus on commemoration rather than extra leisure time. Unions have used the occasion to renew calls for more consistent national public holiday rules.

Anzac Day holds profound cultural importance. The date marks the 1915 landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli. Dawn services, marches and community events will proceed nationwide on Saturday regardless of holiday status. Major ceremonies are planned at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Sydney's Anzac Memorial, Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance and equivalent sites across the country.

Retail trading restrictions vary. In jurisdictions with only Saturday as the holiday, many shops will open normally on Monday. States granting the Monday holiday will see broader closures or reduced trading similar to other public holidays. Hospitality and tourism sectors anticipate strong demand in NSW, ACT and WA for the extended break.

Employers and employees are advised to check specific awards, enterprise agreements and state legislation. Penalty rates for working on public holidays remain applicable on April 25 everywhere, and on April 27 in the three jurisdictions observing the substitute day. Casual workers generally do not receive the day off but may be entitled to higher rates.

This year's arrangement repeats a pattern seen in previous weekend Anzac Days. With the date falling on a Saturday again in 2027, similar debates are expected unless more states align policies. Federal efforts toward greater harmonization of public holidays have gained little traction so far.

Community events will bridge the differences. Schools are closed nationwide on Saturday, and many workplaces will pause for minutes of silence or allow staff to attend services. Veterans' groups emphasize that remembrance transcends holiday entitlements.

Travel operators report mixed bookings. Destinations popular for long weekends, such as the NSW South Coast, Blue Mountains and Western Australia's Margaret River region, expect surges, while other states anticipate standard Saturday traffic. Airlines and accommodation providers have adjusted pricing accordingly.

Historians and defense analysts note Anzac Day's evolution from a solemn military commemoration to a broader reflection on service, sacrifice and national identity. The public holiday variations highlight Australia's federal system, where states retain significant autonomy over employment and holiday matters.

As April 25 approaches, Australians are encouraged to check official government websites or the Fair Work Ombudsman for jurisdiction-specific details. Whether enjoying a single day of reflection or a full long weekend, the focus remains on honoring those who served and remembering the human cost of conflict.

For many, the extra day in NSW, ACT and WA offers welcome respite. For others, Saturday's observances provide sufficient opportunity to pause and pay respects. In either case, Anzac Day 2026 will see communities united in remembrance, even as holiday rules differ across the map.