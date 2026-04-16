We're a little over a week away from Anzac Day, but while April 25 will always be a public holiday, not everyone will get to enjoy a long weekend this year.

April 25 falls on a Saturday, which means only certain states and territories get Monday off. Here's a quick guide.

Australian Capital Territory

For ACT, both April 25 (Saturday) and April 27 (Monday) will be considered public holidays. According to 9News, ACT previously only observed as April 25 as the holiday, but a change was made for this year.

It has not been confirmed if the change will apply to next year.

New South Wales

Similar to ACT, NSW will get two public holidays on April 25 and 27 to commemorate Anzac Day, and this is a change that was made only in February.

International Business Times Australia previously reported on the hospitality sector disagreeing with the idea of the extra public holiday, it has now become official.

However, while ACT is unsure if it will still apply the change for 2027, NSW has already declared April 26 of next year another public holiday. This means it's a guaranteed long weekend again for NSW in 2027.

Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, and Victoria

Unfortunately for all five, they will not be getting an extra public holiday this year. The only public holiday remains to be April 25.

Western Australia

Last and certainly not the least, WA will get two public holidays to commemorate Anzac Day this year, much like NSW and ACT.

Unlike the other two, however, WA has always given the extra public holiday with Anzac Day falls on a weekend.