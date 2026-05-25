NEW YORK — Walmart and Costco stores across the United States are scheduled to operate on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, with most locations following regular business hours.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, confirmed that the majority of its more than 4,600 U.S. stores will be open during standard hours. Some locations may adjust slightly based on local conditions, but the company has advised customers to use the Walmart app or website for specific store details.

Costco Wholesale Corp. also plans to keep its warehouses open. The membership-based retailer typically maintains standard operating hours on federal holidays. Customers are encouraged to verify hours through the Costco website or mobile app before visiting.

Retail Operations on Holiday

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, leading to closures of government offices, banks and the stock market. However, major retailers like Walmart and Costco generally remain open to serve customers during the long weekend, which traditionally marks the unofficial start of summer.

Walmart has a consistent history of operating on Memorial Day. In recent years, the company has used the holiday to launch seasonal promotions on outdoor furniture, grills, coolers and other summer merchandise. Similar patterns are expected in 2026.

Costco warehouses typically stay open on Memorial Day. The retailer often sees increased traffic as members stock up for barbecues and outdoor gatherings. Gas stations at many Costco locations are also expected to operate normally.

Other Retailers and Services

Target, Home Depot, Lowe's and many grocery chains including Kroger and Publix are also planning to remain open. Fast-food and casual dining restaurants will largely operate with standard or modified hours.

Online retailers such as Amazon will process orders without interruption, though same-day delivery options may be limited in some areas due to holiday staffing.

Consumer Guidance

Shoppers planning errands on Memorial Day should verify hours with specific stores, as policies can vary by location. Many retailers offer holiday sales and promotions. Online shopping provides an alternative for those preferring to avoid crowds.

For essential services, digital options such as curbside pickup, delivery and mobile banking remain available. Gas stations and pharmacies are expected to operate normally.

Holiday Background

Memorial Day honors U.S. service members who died in military service. It is observed on the last Monday in May. The holiday has evolved into a weekend of remembrance, travel and retail activity.

This year's observance comes as families prepare for summer gatherings. Retailers have stocked up on barbecue supplies, outdoor furniture and seasonal items in anticipation of increased demand.

Economic Impact

Retail sales on Memorial Day weekend contribute significantly to the second quarter. Analysts expect steady consumer spending. Walmart and Costco are well-positioned to benefit from their broad product offerings and value positioning.

The National Retail Federation has projected strong sales for the holiday weekend. Travel-related spending is also expected to be robust as Americans take advantage of the long weekend.

Travel Considerations

AAA has forecasted heavy road travel for the Memorial Day period. Gas prices are expected to remain stable. Major airlines and Amtrak will operate with holiday schedules.

National parks, beaches and recreational areas will see increased visitation. Local authorities have urged caution with water safety and fire prevention measures.

Government Services

Federal government offices will be closed. National parks and monuments will remain open to visitors but with limited staffing. Some state and local government services may operate on reduced schedules.

Public transportation systems in major cities will run on holiday schedules. Airport security and airline operations will continue normally, though travelers should anticipate potential delays due to holiday travel volume.