FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — T.J. Maxx stores across the United States are closed today, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, following the retailer's long-standing policy of shutting down operations on the major Christian holiday to allow associates time with family.

The off-price retailer, along with sister stores Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense under parent company TJX Companies, observes a full 24-hour closure on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. All approximately 1,300 T.J. Maxx locations nationwide will remain shuttered, with doors reopening for regular business hours on Monday, April 6.

A TJX spokesperson confirmed to multiple news outlets, including USA TODAY and regional publications, that T.J. Maxx and affiliated banners will be closed on Easter Sunday in observance of the holiday. The company has maintained this tradition for years, prioritizing employee well-being on significant family-oriented dates.

Easter 2026 falls on Sunday, April 5, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and drawing millions of Americans to church services, egg hunts, brunches and family gatherings. T.J. Maxx's closure enables its workforce to participate in these traditions without retail demands, a practice rooted in the company's values since its founding.

While physical stores are closed, shoppers can still browse and place orders on tjmaxx.com and the T.J. Maxx mobile app. Orders submitted on Easter Sunday will typically process and ship or become available for in-store pickup starting Monday, depending on fulfillment schedules. TJX Rewards credit card holders and loyalty program members continue to access benefits digitally.

For comparison, retailers follow varied Easter 2026 policies. Walmart stores remain open with regular or adjusted hours in most locations, offering groceries, apparel and household items. Trader Joe's, Kroger, Walgreens and many pharmacies also plan to operate. In contrast, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Aldi, Publix and Macy's join T.J. Maxx and TJX brands in full closures. Fast-food chains like McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' largely stay open with varying hours.

Shoppers seeking last-minute Easter essentials — clothing, home decor, gifts, candy or baskets — needed to visit T.J. Maxx on Saturday, April 4, when stores operated regular hours, or turn to open alternatives today. Media reports across the country, from New York to California and Florida to Massachusetts, have highlighted the widespread TJX closures, advising customers to plan accordingly.

T.J. Maxx has operated with this limited holiday closure schedule for decades. The company typically closes only on a handful of major days annually, allowing associates to recharge while delivering strong performance the rest of the year. This employee-focused approach has contributed to T.J. Maxx's reputation for friendly service and treasure-hunt shopping experiences in a competitive off-price sector.

Online alternatives extend beyond TJX platforms. Walmart.com, Amazon and other e-commerce sites continue full operations, with many providing same-day or next-day delivery in populated areas. Grocery delivery services via Instacart or similar apps may cover comparable items from open stores, though T.J. Maxx's signature ever-changing inventory of designer and brand-name finds at discounted prices will be unavailable until Monday.

The closure affects all departments, including apparel, home fashions, accessories, beauty and seasonal merchandise. Customers with existing online orders for pickup should have retrieved them before Easter or wait until stores reopen. No exceptions apply for mall-based, standalone or high-traffic locations.

Industry observers note that off-price and department stores like T.J. Maxx use selective closures to support work-life balance amid demanding retail schedules. Easter's Sunday timing aligns naturally with many associates' regular days off, making the uniform shutdown practical while minimizing sales disruption.

In the days leading to Easter, many T.J. Maxx stores extended hours or promoted seasonal deals on Easter-themed items, spring fashions and home goods. Increased traffic helped customers stock up on bargains before the one-day pause.

Stores will resume standard hours Monday, typically 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. or similar depending on location and local regulations. The T.J. Maxx website and app store locator provide precise details for individual outlets, including any post-holiday adjustments.

TJX has expanded its digital capabilities in recent years, with enhanced e-commerce, mobile ordering and loyalty features improving convenience during closures. On major holidays, the company shifts emphasis to online channels, ensuring customers can still discover deals remotely.

Families preparing Easter celebrations may have relied on T.J. Maxx for affordable clothing, tableware, gifts or decor earlier in the week. The chain's treasure-hunt model — with new arrivals daily — has made it a go-to for budget-conscious shoppers seeking quality at lower prices.

While some customers express disappointment over limited in-person options on a busy holiday weekend, many support the policy as a positive for retail workers. Local discussions and social media reflect appreciation for family time alongside practical advice on alternatives like Walmart or dollar stores for immediate needs.

T.J. Maxx operates in a dynamic retail environment where holiday policies can shape brand loyalty. By closing on Easter alongside sister stores, TJX Companies reinforces respect for cultural and religious traditions while differentiating from 24/7 models. This consistent stance has held steady through recent years, including Easter 2025.

Travelers should note that all T.J. Maxx locations, including those in airports, malls or tourist areas, adhere to the corporate closure with no exceptions. Highway or suburban stores follow the same schedule.

The holiday also influences staffing. T.J. Maxx often adjusts hiring for peak seasons but reduces operations on major closure days, limiting overtime and prioritizing time off for core associates.

Retail analysts observe that Easter closures can shift spending to preceding days or competing channels. Overall consumer activity around the holiday remains healthy, supported by dining, travel and home-based celebrations.

For urgent shopping on Easter Sunday, open retailers such as Walmart, convenience stores or certain grocers may stock similar basics, though the off-price selection and thrill of the hunt at T.J. Maxx will resume Monday.

TJX continues investing in store experiences, supply chain efficiency and associate support, maintaining its position as a leader in off-price retail. During closures, the focus remains on long-term values of community and employee care.

As Easter Sunday unfolds, T.J. Maxx emphasizes the holiday's importance through its closure while keeping digital doors open. Shoppers planning Monday visits can expect refreshed inventory and teams ready to assist with the brand's signature enthusiasm.

In bustling cities and suburban centers nationwide, the absence of open T.J. Maxx stores is noticeable in shopping plazas, yet online browsing and alternative retailers keep options available. Similar patterns apply from coast to coast.

The retailer's holiday policy aligns with broader trends favoring employee-centric practices in retail amid labor market dynamics. Granting the day off helps sustain morale in an industry with variable schedules.

Looking forward, TJX's 2026 holiday calendar lists Easter as one of the standard full closures, consistent with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other observances typically feature normal operations.

Households can blend Easter traditions with T.J. Maxx conveniently by shopping online today or in stores tomorrow. Whether refreshing wardrobes after holiday gatherings or hunting for post-Easter deals, the chain will return to full service promptly.

In conclusion, no — T.J. Maxx stores are not open today, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026. All U.S. locations, along with Marshalls, HomeGoods and other TJX brands, are closed for the holiday. Online shopping remains available, with fulfillment and in-store services resuming Monday, April 6. Customers should use alternatives for immediate needs and check the store locator for exact reopening details in their area.

T.J. Maxx's thoughtful approach to major holidays highlights its commitment to associates and community values while navigating modern retail demands. As Americans mark Easter with faith and family, TJX stores remain closed but poised to welcome shoppers back with fresh finds and bargains on Monday.