Walmart and Aldi Frozen Pizzas Recalled Over Salmonella Risk in Cheese Supplier

CHICAGO — Major retailers Walmart and Aldi are urgently recalling several popular frozen pizza products nationwide due to potential Salmonella contamination traced to a cheese supplier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The voluntary recall, issued out of an abundance of caution, affects multiple brands and varieties sold at both chains. No illnesses have been reported so far, but officials warn that consuming contaminated products could lead to serious infection, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The affected pizzas were produced using shredded mozzarella and other cheese blends supplied by a third-party manufacturer in Wisconsin. Routine testing by the supplier detected the presence of Salmonella in a specific production batch, prompting immediate action across the supply chain.

Affected Products and Distribution

At Walmart, the recall includes Great Value Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza (multiple best-by dates), Great Value Thin Crust Supreme Pizza, and several other private-label varieties. Aldi stores are recalling specially selected frozen pizzas in cheese, pepperoni and supreme flavors sold under the Priano and Reggano brands.

All recalled products were distributed to stores across the United States between February and early May 2026. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for any matching UPC codes and best-by dates listed on the FDA's official recall notice.

Both retailers have removed the affected items from shelves and are working with suppliers to prevent further distribution. Full refund or replacement options are available at the point of purchase.

Company Statements

Walmart issued a statement emphasizing customer safety as its top priority. "We are recalling these products as a precaution and encourage anyone who purchased them to return or discard the items," the company said. Aldi similarly stressed its commitment to food safety, noting that the recall is limited to specific production dates and does not affect other frozen pizza items in its stores.

The cheese supplier has initiated its own internal investigation and paused production of the implicated batches while working with regulators.

Health Risks of Salmonella

Salmonella is a common cause of foodborne illness that can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. Symptoms typically appear six hours to six days after consumption and last four to seven days in most healthy individuals. Young children, the elderly, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems face higher risk of severe complications, including hospitalization.

The FDA advises anyone who has eaten the recalled pizzas and experiences symptoms to contact a healthcare provider. Proper cooking does not always eliminate the risk if contamination is present, though thorough heating can reduce bacterial load.

Broader Food Safety Concerns

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in the frozen food supply chain, particularly with dairy ingredients that can harbor bacteria if proper pasteurization and sanitation protocols are not followed. Frozen pizzas are a pantry staple for millions of American households, making any contamination risk particularly concerning.

The incident comes amid a series of recent food recalls involving cheese products and ready-to-eat items. Consumer advocates are calling for stronger traceability measures and more frequent testing throughout the manufacturing process.

Consumer Guidance

Anyone who purchased frozen pizza from Walmart or Aldi in recent months should:

Check the product packaging against the FDA recall list

Return affected items to the store for a full refund

Discard any recalled products if returning is not possible

Wash hands and sanitize any surfaces that may have contacted the packages

The FDA and retailers are providing real-time updates through their websites and mobile apps. Consumers can also sign up for recall alerts to stay informed about future developments.

Impact on Shoppers and Industry

The recall is expected to have minimal long-term impact on overall frozen pizza sales but may temporarily affect consumer confidence in store-brand products. Both Walmart and Aldi have built strong reputations for affordable, high-quality private-label items, and officials from both companies expressed confidence that the issue is isolated.

Industry experts note that voluntary recalls like this demonstrate responsible corporate behavior, even when no direct consumer harm has been confirmed. Quick action helps maintain trust in the food supply chain.

What's Next

Investigations into the root cause of the contamination continue. The FDA, state agriculture departments and the cheese supplier are conducting thorough reviews of production facilities and safety protocols. Additional recalls could be announced if further testing identifies other affected products.

For now, shoppers are advised to exercise caution with any frozen pizzas purchased in the past several weeks and to monitor official communications from Walmart, Aldi and the FDA.

The recall serves as an important reminder for consumers to stay vigilant about food safety, check expiration dates and follow proper handling instructions even with frozen products. While frozen pizza remains a convenient and popular meal option, this incident underscores the need for robust quality control throughout the entire supply chain.

As more details emerge in the coming days, both retailers have pledged full transparency and continued commitment to customer safety. Shoppers can expect clear signage in stores and prominent notices on retailer websites regarding the recall.