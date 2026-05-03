SYDNEY — Australia's fuel supply situation showed signs of stabilization Sunday as the nation held about 46 days' worth of petrol reserves amid ongoing global disruptions, though diesel shortages at service stations and elevated prices continued pressuring households, farmers and truckers in what officials describe as a manageable but serious challenge.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen reported improved stockpiles following government efforts to diversify imports and secure additional shipments, with 61 fuel tankers en route and several new cargoes confirmed from alternative sources including the United States, South Korea and Malaysia. The update comes as the country navigates fallout from international tensions affecting key shipping routes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government activated elements of the national fuel security plan, remaining at Level 2 while releasing reserves and temporarily adjusting fuel quality standards to ease supply crunches. The average unleaded petrol price eased to around 192.7 cents per litre in recent days, still higher than pre-crisis levels, while diesel hovered near record highs above 275 cents per litre in many regions.

The crisis, which intensified earlier in the year, led to sporadic shortages, particularly for diesel critical to agriculture, mining and freight. The number of service stations reporting diesel outages dropped significantly, from hundreds at peak to around 120 nationally, or roughly 1.5% of outlets. Petrol availability improved markedly over the Easter period.

Farmers and transport operators voiced ongoing concerns. The National Farmers' Federation warned of potential food price increases up to 50% if diesel disruptions persist, affecting sowing, harvesting and distribution. Trucking associations reported some heavy vehicle operators facing cash-flow strain from higher costs, with calls for extended fuel excise relief beyond June 30.

The International Energy Agency's chief described the global situation as among the worst in history, praising Australia's diversification efforts. Shipments from the US, Argentina and Algeria supplemented traditional sources, with government underwriting helping secure deals despite higher spot prices.

Opposition figures and industry groups criticized the long-term decline in domestic refining capacity, arguing past policy decisions left Australia overly reliant on imports. The closure or conversion of several refineries in prior years amplified vulnerability when global supply chains tightened. Unions like the Maritime Union of Australia called for greater sovereign fuel production and shipping capacity.

Motorists in regional areas reported the sharpest impacts, with some stations implementing purchase limits or running dry intermittently. Urban centers fared better due to stronger logistics networks. The government urged calm, emphasizing no nationwide rationing and sufficient reserves to cover normal consumption through May and beyond.

Analysts project the crunch point may ease if international tensions subside and new shipments arrive as scheduled. Four additional diesel cargoes equaling 200 million litres are expected in late May or early June. The fuel excise cut provided temporary relief at the pump, though economists warned of broader inflationary effects rippling through the economy.

The crisis prompted a national cabinet discussion, with states and territories coordinating responses. Some regions explored contingency measures like prioritizing fuel for emergency services and essential freight. Public awareness campaigns discouraged panic buying that exacerbated early shortages.

Environmental advocates used the situation to renew calls for faster transition to electric vehicles and renewables, noting Australia's exposure to fossil fuel volatility. However, immediate needs for reliable diesel and petrol remain paramount for the transport-dependent economy.

As supplies build, attention turns to winter demand and potential hurricane disruptions in source regions. The government continues diplomatic efforts to secure long-term contracts and rebuild strategic reserves toward International Energy Agency benchmarks.

For consumers, monitoring apps and fuel price websites help locate better deals amid volatility. Bulk buyers and businesses negotiate directly with suppliers where possible. The situation remains fluid, with daily updates from the Energy Minister providing transparency.

Australia's fuel security plan, updated in response to the crisis, emphasizes diversification, domestic production incentives and emergency protocols. While current reserves exceed pre-crisis levels in some categories, experts stress the need for structural reforms to reduce future risks.

The episode highlights vulnerabilities in just-in-time global supply chains. Policymakers face pressure to balance short-term relief with investments in resilience, including potential refinery restarts or expanded storage. As winter approaches and global markets shift, Australia must navigate carefully to avoid deeper disruptions.

Motorists and industries alike hope for continued improvement. With shipments secured well into May and reserves growing, the immediate crisis appears contained, though price relief may lag. The government's proactive measures have averted worst-case scenarios, buying time for longer-term solutions.