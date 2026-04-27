Australia Fuel Crisis Eases Slightly as Reserves Hit 46 Days Amid Ongoing Global Tensions

SYDNEY — Australia's fuel supply situation showed modest signs of stabilization Monday as national petrol reserves reached 46 days — the highest level since the current crisis began — while diesel shortages at service stations continued to decline, though high prices and supply chain vulnerabilities persist due to disruptions in the Middle East.

The federal government confirmed the country remains at Level 2 of its National Fuel Security Plan, with Energy Minister Chris Bowen announcing additional diesel cargoes secured from South Korea, Brunei and Malaysia expected to arrive in late May or early June. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after a National Cabinet meeting that forward shipping programs are strengthening, but warned Australians to remain vigilant as the situation evolves.

As of late April, roughly 5% of Australia's 8,300 service stations are experiencing some level of fuel shortage, with diesel outages dropping to around 2.5% nationally. However, regional and rural areas continue facing more acute pressures, with some truck stops and remote communities reporting empty pumps.

Prices Begin to Moderate

Average unleaded petrol prices have fallen to around 192.7 cents per litre nationally — down significantly from peaks above 240 cents in March — though still elevated compared to pre-crisis levels. Diesel remains a major concern at an average of 275.8 cents per litre, up sharply from pre-crisis figures and threatening higher costs for freight, agriculture and everyday goods.

The government's temporary halving of the fuel excise (from 52.6 cents to 20.6 cents per litre) has helped blunt some pain at the pump, saving motorists roughly 26 cents per litre for three months. Additional relief measures for heavy vehicles and interest-free loans for fuel-intensive businesses are also in effect.

Root Causes and Global Context

The crisis stems primarily from disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East, particularly tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. Australia imports about 90% of its refined fuel, leaving it highly exposed to international shocks. A recent fire at the Geelong refinery added further pressure on domestic processing capacity, as the country now operates with only two major refineries.

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol described the situation as one of the worst fuel crises in history and has been in discussions with Australian officials about coordinated responses, including releases from global stockpiles.

Impact on Australians

Many households and businesses have adjusted behaviors in response. Long-distance travel plans, including Easter trips, were scaled back or canceled in some cases. Truck drivers and farmers report significantly higher operating costs, with warnings of potential flow-on effects to food prices. Some commuters have turned to carpooling, public transport or working from home where possible.

Regional areas and industries reliant on diesel — mining, agriculture and logistics — face the greatest strain. The National Farmers' Federation has expressed concern about rising input costs potentially driving up grocery prices by as much as 50% in extreme scenarios.

Government and Industry Response

Beyond excise relief and new import deals, authorities are considering longer-term measures such as building strategic fuel stockpiles, encouraging new refinery investments and accelerating the transition to alternatives like electric vehicles and hydrogen. Opposition figures and industry groups have called for faster action on domestic production and refining capacity.

The government has extended allowances for higher-sulphur petrol blending until the end of 2026 to maximize available supply. Public campaigns encourage conservation without panic buying, which has largely been avoided so far.

Economic and Political Ramifications

The fuel crisis has contributed to inflationary pressures, with experts forecasting Australia's inflation rate could outpace other developed nations in coming months. It has also become a political flashpoint, with One Nation and other parties gaining traction in polls amid cost-of-living concerns.

Analysts warn the vulnerability exposed by the crisis highlights Australia's heavy reliance on imported refined fuel and the need for greater energy resilience. Proposals include tax incentives for new refineries, expanded storage facilities and accelerated renewable adoption to reduce oil dependence.

Outlook for Coming Weeks

With new shipments en route and reserves improving, officials express cautious optimism that the worst of the shortages may be easing. However, diesel prices and freight costs remain elevated, and any further disruption in global supply chains could quickly reverse recent gains.

Motorists are advised to shop around for the best prices using apps and websites, fill up during off-peak times and avoid unnecessary trips. Businesses, particularly in transport and agriculture, are urged to review fuel management strategies, including on-site storage where feasible.

As Australia navigates this challenge, the crisis serves as a wake-up call about energy security in an increasingly volatile world. While short-term measures have helped stabilize supply, longer-term reforms will be essential to protect households, businesses and the broader economy from future shocks.