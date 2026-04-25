Australia Fuel Prices Today: Petrol Eases to $1.89/Litre but Diesel Remains High at $2.59

SYDNEY — Australian motorists are seeing some relief at the pump in late April 2026 as average unleaded petrol prices settle around $1.89 per litre nationally, but diesel costs remain elevated near $2.59 per litre amid lingering global supply concerns from Middle East tensions and recent excise adjustments.

The latest data from the Australian Institute of Petroleum and GlobalPetrolPrices.com, updated as of April 20, shows unleaded 91 petrol averaging approximately 189 cents per litre across major cities. This represents a welcome decline from peaks above $2.30 in March when geopolitical disruptions drove sharp increases. Diesel, however, continues trading at a premium, with national averages hovering between 259 and 275 cents per litre depending on the state and location.

The federal government's temporary halving of the fuel excise tax from 52.6 cents to 26.3 cents per litre, effective from April 1, has helped cushion some of the pain for consumers. This three-month measure is expected to deliver around 26 cents per litre in relief at the pump, though the full benefit varies by retailer and region as wholesale prices continue to fluctuate.

In major cities, current averages show Sydney at roughly 192-202 cents for unleaded, Melbourne slightly higher in some reports, Brisbane around 187 cents, and Perth offering some of the lower prices near 175-180 cents on competitive days. Regional areas often face higher costs due to transport expenses, with some remote locations exceeding $2.50 per litre for petrol.

Diesel prices tell a more concerning story. Heavy vehicles and industries reliant on diesel have faced sustained pressure, with prices in some states still approaching or exceeding $3 per litre in early April before modest easing. This has ripple effects on supply chains, contributing to higher costs for groceries and goods transportation.

The volatility stems primarily from international factors. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and broader Middle East instability have tightened global oil supply, pushing benchmark prices higher. While some shipments have resumed, uncertainty keeps fuel markets on edge. Australia imports most of its refined fuel, making it particularly vulnerable to global swings despite domestic crude production.

Government intervention has played a key role in recent weeks. Beyond the excise cut, authorities released strategic fuel reserves and worked with industry to stabilise supply. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission continues monitoring prices to ensure retailers pass on wholesale reductions.

For Australian households, fuel costs remain a significant budget item. The average weekly fuel spend has risen despite recent easing, with many motorists adopting strategies like shopping around via apps such as Petrol Spy or FuelCheck, filling up mid-week when prices often dip, and reducing non-essential travel. Some families report cutting discretionary driving or switching to public transport where available.

Businesses, particularly in logistics and agriculture, face steeper challenges with diesel. Trucking companies have passed on some costs through higher freight rates, contributing to broader inflationary pressures on consumer goods. Farmers and miners, heavy diesel users, have expressed concerns about profitability if high prices persist.

Industry analysts expect further moderation in petrol prices over the coming months if global oil markets stabilise, but warn against expecting a return to pre-2026 lows. Structural factors including the global shift toward cleaner energy, refinery capacity constraints and geopolitical risks suggest fuel prices will remain elevated compared to historical averages.

The Australian Automobile Association and NRMA have urged motorists to use price comparison tools and plan refuelling strategically. Apps and websites now provide real-time data, helping consumers save 10-30 cents per litre by choosing the right station and timing.

Longer-term, Australia's fuel future involves greater EV adoption and policy support for the transition. Federal and state governments continue rolling out charging infrastructure, while incentives for electric vehicles aim to reduce reliance on imported oil. However, with millions of internal combustion vehicles still on roads, liquid fuel prices will remain relevant for years to come.

Regional variations highlight the importance of local market dynamics. Western Australia often benefits from proximity to refineries and different tax structures, while remote Northern Territory and Queensland communities face the highest costs due to transport challenges. Seasonal factors, such as holiday periods or harvest seasons, also influence local pricing.

Economists note that sustained high fuel prices act as a de facto tax on economic activity, reducing disposable income and potentially slowing growth. The government's excise relief provides short-term breathing room, but longer-term solutions require addressing supply chain resilience and accelerating the energy transition.

For now, Australian drivers can expect petrol prices to hover between $1.75 and $2.10 per litre in coming weeks, with diesel remaining 50-80 cents higher. Monitoring daily movements and taking advantage of supermarket discounts or loyalty programs can help mitigate costs.

The current fuel price environment reflects the intersection of global geopolitics, domestic policy and consumer behaviour. While relief at the pump is welcome after March's spikes, ongoing vigilance and strategic refuelling remain essential for Australian motorists navigating 2026's volatile energy market.