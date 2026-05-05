Costco Stock in 2026: Strong Buy for Long-Term Investors Despite Premium Valuation

NEW YORK — Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) remains one of the most resilient retail investments in 2026, with analysts largely recommending shares as a Moderate Buy amid robust membership growth, digital sales momentum and ambitious warehouse expansion plans, even as the stock trades near all-time highs around $1,012.

As of early May 2026, Costco shares hover near $1,012, up modestly year-to-date but reflecting strong underlying fundamentals. Wall Street's consensus leans bullish: 22 Buy ratings, 11 Hold and just 1 Sell among 34 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of approximately $1,046 to $1,078 — implying 3% to 7% upside from current levels. High-end targets reach $1,315.

Q2 2026 Earnings Strength

Costco delivered another solid quarter in fiscal Q2 2026 (ended February 15). Net sales rose 9.1% to $68.24 billion, while net income increased nearly 14% to $2.035 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share. Comparable sales grew 7.4%, with digitally-enabled sales surging 22.6%. Membership fee income climbed 13.6% to $1.355 billion, underscoring the power of its recurring revenue model.

Executive memberships reached a record 40.4 million, up 9.5%, while global renewal rates held steady near 90%. These metrics highlight exceptional customer loyalty even after the 2024 membership fee increase.

Growth Drivers in Focus

Costco continues its aggressive expansion, targeting 28 net new warehouses in fiscal 2026 and aiming for 30+ annually in coming years. The company now operates 924 locations worldwide and sees significant runway for growth in both domestic and international markets.

Digital initiatives are accelerating, with strong e-commerce performance complementing in-warehouse traffic. Value-focused strategies — including the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo and new prepared food offerings — continue attracting members amid economic pressures. Kirkland Signature products and partnerships, such as expanded Amy's Kitchen items, further differentiate the brand.

Valuation Considerations

At roughly 52-53 times trailing earnings, Costco carries a premium valuation compared to peers like Walmart and broader retail. Some analysts caution that limited near-term upside exists at current levels, suggesting investors consider dollar-cost averaging on dips rather than lump-sum purchases. Forward P/E sits around 46-49, reflecting expectations of sustained mid-single-digit sales growth.

However, the company's high-margin membership fees (nearly pure profit), fortress balance sheet and consistent execution justify much of the premium for long-term holders. Costco has delivered strong total returns over the past five years, and its model proves resilient across economic cycles.

Buy, Sell or Hold Verdict

For long-term investors: Costco remains a compelling Buy. Its membership flywheel, predictable revenue streams and exposure to consumer staples provide defensive qualities in uncertain times. Steady warehouse growth, digital acceleration and international potential support mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth for years ahead.

For short-term traders: The stock may appear fully valued or even slightly overvalued after recent gains. Waiting for pullbacks toward the $990-$1,005 range could offer better entry points.

Existing shareholders: Hold. The business continues performing well fundamentally, with no compelling reason to sell a high-quality compounder.

Risks to Watch

Potential tariff impacts, inflation pressures on margins and competition from Walmart and Amazon remain watchpoints. However, Costco's pricing power, loyal base and operational efficiencies have historically helped navigate such challenges.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

Analysts project continued top-line growth around 7-8% annually, supported by new store openings and same-store sales strength. Special dividends remain possible given strong cash flow, as seen in past years. Costco's ability to raise membership fees periodically without significant churn adds another lever for profitability.

The company's focus on value, quality and member experience positions it well in a retail landscape increasingly dominated by convenience and digital channels. As consumer preferences evolve toward trusted, bulk-value retailers, Costco's model appears durable.

Investment Thesis Summary

Costco exemplifies a high-quality business with wide moats: brand loyalty, scale advantages and a membership-driven economic model that creates recurring revenue and pricing discipline. While the stock rarely trades cheap, patient investors have been rewarded handsomely over decades.

In 2026, with the stock trading near highs but backed by strong fundamentals and growth visibility, the consensus leans toward accumulation on weakness for long-term portfolios. Short-term volatility from macroeconomic or geopolitical events may create buying opportunities.

Whether building a new position or adding to an existing one, Costco offers a compelling combination of growth, defensiveness and shareholder returns that few retailers can match. As the company pushes toward 30+ annual warehouse openings and deeper digital integration, its trajectory remains upward for those with a multi-year horizon.