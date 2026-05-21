NEW YORK — Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) shares fell sharply in early trading Thursday, May 21, 2026, dropping $8.11 or 6.20% to $122.78 after the retailer reported first-quarter results that beat revenue estimates but featured a cautious full-year outlook amid consumer spending pressures.

The world's largest retailer released fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings before the market open. Revenue reached $177.8 billion, up 7.3% from the prior year and above consensus estimates of approximately $174.8 billion. U.S. comparable sales excluding fuel rose 4.1%.

Adjusted earnings per share came in above expectations, though exact figures were not immediately detailed in initial releases. Global e-commerce sales grew strongly, with Walmart+ membership and advertising revenue also contributing positively.

Walmart reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance for net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in constant currency and adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85. Analysts had expected higher figures around $2.92 per share for the year.

The company cited elevated fuel prices and a fluid tariff environment as factors creating uncertainty in consumer behavior and item pricing. CEO John Furner highlighted investments in AI personalization, supply chain upgrades and approximately 650 store remodels as priorities for improving the customer experience.

The stock opened lower and extended losses in early trading as investors focused on the conservative outlook despite the revenue beat. This marked one of Walmart's larger single-day percentage declines in recent periods.

Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores worldwide and employs approximately 2.1 million associates. Its U.S. business, the largest segment, continues to benefit from strength in grocery, health & wellness and e-commerce.

The retailer has expanded its membership program Walmart+ and advertising business, which grew significantly in the quarter. International operations also posted solid growth.

Walmart's next earnings report for the second quarter is scheduled for August. The company typically provides detailed commentary on its earnings conference call, hosted by President and CEO John Furner and CFO John David Rainey.

Market capitalization stood near $500 billion prior to the session's decline. The stock had been trading near all-time highs in recent weeks before the earnings reaction.

Analysts had expected adjusted EPS of approximately $0.65 to $0.66 for the first quarter. Walmart has a history of consistent earnings beats but faced scrutiny over forward guidance in a high-cost environment.

Broader retail sector peers including Target also faced pressure in recent sessions amid concerns over consumer spending, inflation and potential tariffs. Walmart has positioned itself as a value destination, benefiting from trade-down behavior among shoppers.

The company continues capital investments in automation, store remodels and technology. It raised approximately $4 billion in long-term debt earlier in the year at favorable rates to support growth initiatives.

Walmart's dividend yield remains attractive to income investors. The company has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Share repurchases also form part of its capital return strategy.

No changes were announced to the full-year capital expenditure guidance of 3% to 3.5% of sales. Inventory levels remained healthy entering the period.

Trading volume surged in early sessions on May 21 as the earnings reaction drew significant attention. Options activity also increased around the event.

Walmart serves millions of customers daily across its supercenters, discount stores, Sam's Club warehouses and digital platforms. The retailer has emphasized everyday low prices and supply chain efficiency.

Investors will monitor commentary from the earnings call for updates on tariff impacts, consumer trends and competitive positioning. The stock's reaction reflects sensitivity to guidance in the current economic environment.

The session's decline came amid mixed broader market performance. Energy stocks rose on oil prices while some technology names faced pressure from yields.

Walmart has not provided specific second-quarter EPS guidance due to uncertainty around tariffs and pricing dynamics. It expects net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% for the quarter in constant currency.

The company's long-term strategy includes expanding private brands, enhancing omnichannel capabilities and investing in emerging areas such as advertising and membership.