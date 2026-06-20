Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Juneteenth 2026 Hours for Banks, USPS, FedEx and UPS

Stock markets, most banks, and the United States Postal Service are closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, while private shipping carriers like FedEx and UPS continue operating on their normal schedules.

Juneteenth's Status as a Federal Holiday

Juneteenth is specified by law to be a federal holiday for federal employees in the U.S., according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, making it one of the newest additions to the official federal holiday calendar.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news of the abolition of slavery finally reached enslaved people in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. The date has been celebrated informally within Black communities across the country for generations, long before its formal federal recognition five years ago.

Stock Markets Are Closed

The stock markets on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for trading on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2026. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association also recommended bond markets close for the holiday.

This marks the fifth year that Wall Street has formally observed the holiday with a full market closure, following its initial federal recognition in 2021. Trading is scheduled to resume as normal on Monday, June 22, when both major exchanges reopen for regular business hours.

Most Banks Will Be Closed

Most banks will be closed on Juneteenth, or Friday, June 19, 2026, according to the Federal Reserve. That closure affects the vast majority of major financial institutions across the country, meaning customers seeking in-person banking services, loan processing, or other branch-based transactions should expect delays until the next business day.

Customers needing to perform basic transactions can typically still access ATM services during the holiday, though any deposits or withdrawals made on Friday generally will not post to accounts until the following business day at the earliest.

No Mail Delivery From USPS

The United States Postal Service will be closed, and mail will not be delivered on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2026. As a federal agency, USPS observes all official federal holidays with a full closure of post office locations and a pause in regular mail delivery routes. Customers expecting mail deliveries on Friday should anticipate that service resuming once normal operations restart following the holiday.

FedEx Remains Open

In contrast to the Postal Service, FedEx will be open on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2026, with all delivery options expected to operate as normal. As a private shipping company rather than a federal agency, FedEx is not required to observe federal holidays in the same manner as government entities, and the company has continued normal operations on Juneteenth since its federal designation in 2021.

UPS Also Operating Normally

The UPS Store is open, and UPS delivery and pickup services are available on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2026. Like FedEx, UPS operates as a private company and has maintained regular service schedules on the holiday, giving customers continued access to shipping, package pickup, and delivery services without disruption.

A Patchwork of State-Level Recognition

While Juneteenth carries the same status as other established federal holidays at the national government level, its recognition varies considerably from state to state, creating a patchwork of observance across the country. While a federal holiday, Juneteenth is not recognized as a state holiday in Indiana, meaning state government offices and operations within that state may continue functioning normally even as federal offices, the stock market, and the Postal Service observe the closure nationwide.

That variation between federal and state-level recognition has remained a point of ongoing discussion since Juneteenth's elevation to federal holiday status, with some states formally adopting it as an official state holiday with corresponding government office closures, while others, including Indiana, have not extended that same level of recognition at the state government level.

What This Means for Planning Around the Holiday

For anyone navigating Friday's holiday schedule, the basic pattern follows a familiar structure seen across other federal holidays throughout the year: government-run institutions and federally regulated markets close, while privately operated shipping and retail businesses largely continue normal operations.

Specifically, that means anyone with banking needs, mail to send or receive, or stock trades to execute should plan around Friday's closures and expect those services to resume Monday. Meanwhile, anyone needing to ship a package through FedEx or UPS, or simply needing to run errands at most retail stores and restaurants, should encounter business largely as usual.

Looking Ahead to the Next Holiday Closure

With Friday's Juneteenth closures now in effect, the next scheduled disruption to the federal holiday calendar and corresponding market closures will not arrive until Independence Day. Markets, banks, and the Postal Service are scheduled to observe their next federal holiday closure on Friday, July 3, 2026, in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In the meantime, Monday, June 22, will mark a full return to normal operations across financial markets, banking services, and postal delivery, bringing the brief three-day holiday weekend disruption to a close as the new trading week begins.