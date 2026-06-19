Dow Closes at Record 51,564.70 as Intel-Apple Deal and Iran Truce Lift Stocks Before Holiday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record 51,564.70 on Thursday, up 72.15 points, or 0.14%, as Wall Street notched gains across the board heading into a three-day weekend, with U.S. markets closed Friday in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The primary narrative driving the market Thursday was the resilience of industrial manufacturing and AI-driven hardware, which managed to offset broader weakness in enterprise software and consumer retail. While the index reached new heights, the narrow breadth of the rally suggested selective investor sentiment as the market digested new economic data.

US equities closed higher Thursday, as tech strength and optimism over the US-Iran deal offset concerns over a hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 advanced 1% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.9%, while the Dow rose by 72 points.

Intel Surges on Apple Chip Partnership

The single biggest catalyst behind the broader market's strength traced back to a surprise announcement involving two of the most closely watched names in American technology. Intel surged 10.6% after President Trump announced that the semiconductor giant would produce chips for Apple in the U.S. The news lifted the broader chip sector, with Nvidia up 2.8% and Micron Technology climbing 8.5%.

AI powerhouse Nvidia continued its upward trajectory, gaining 1.77% to reach $225.01 on news of increased infrastructure spending.

The Iran Peace Deal's Continued Support for Markets

Beyond the chip sector rally, broader market sentiment continued to benefit from the formalization of an interim Middle East peace agreement that has eased fears of sustained energy price volatility. The interim peace agreement signed by the U.S. and Iran, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, raised hopes for an end to the conflict and eased concerns about volatile energy prices.

That improved geopolitical backdrop also lifted travel-related stocks. Airlines saw strong gains, with American Airlines rising 3.3%.

The Fed's Hawkish Shadow Still Looms

Even with Thursday's gains, the market continued to grapple with the lingering effects of a notably hawkish signal from the Federal Reserve earlier in the week. The Federal Reserve kept rates steady, with half of officials signaling that at least one rate increase may be warranted this year.

Equity indexes rose and yields were flat Thursday ahead of the open as investors recovered some of the ground lost after the Federal Reserve, in Kevin Warsh's first meeting as chair, indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year. That recovery followed a difficult session earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost more than 500 points Wednesday and the S&P 500 slumped 1.2% as hopes for a more dovish Fed were quickly dashed, with all 11 of its sectors closing in the red.

Winners and Losers Among Dow Components

Thursday's session produced a notably mixed performance across individual Dow components, even as the index overall closed higher. The day's top performer was 3M, which jumped 3.70% to $148.62 following a favorable analyst upgrade regarding its lean manufacturing pivot.

Healthcare and defensive stocks also saw significant bids, with Johnson & Johnson rising 1.61% to $227.63 and UnitedHealth Group climbing 1.00% to $399.64. Cisco rounded out the leaders, up 1.33% at $100.48.

On the other side of the ledger, several prominent names posted notable declines. IBM led the retreat, falling 2.42% to $213.40 amid concerns over slowing legacy service contracts. Home Depot dropped 2.14% to $303.85, weighed down by data showing a cooling housing market.

Software giant Salesforce fell 1.64% to $168.45, while Sherwin-Williams and Caterpillar slipped 1.36% and 1.22%, respectively. Financials also faced headwinds, with JPMorgan Chase declining 1.12% to $301.51.

Separate intraday data from Trading Economics offered a slightly different snapshot of sector leadership during the session. The rise was led by Caterpillar, Walt Disney, and Nvidia. On the downside, the weakest performers were IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and JPMorgan.

Trading Volume and Range

The current trading volume for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 963,501,133 shares. The index's price ranged from 51,554.53 to 51,949.26 during the session, with an opening price of 51,571.85. Over the past 52 weeks, the Dow has ranged from a low of 41,981.14 to a high of 52,281.19.

A Strong Day Across the Broader Market

Thursday's gains extended well beyond the Dow's blue-chip components, with growth-oriented indexes posting even more substantial advances. The S&P 500 closed up 1.08% at 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks smaller companies, gained 2.12%.

The CBOE Volatility Index, often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell sharply by 11.06% to 16.40, reflecting a marked reduction in investor anxiety following the prior session's turbulence.

International markets also largely participated in the rally. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.65%, Germany's DAX rose 0.37%, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.44%, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.59% and London's FTSE 100 fell 1.04%.

Markets Closed Friday for Juneteenth

With Thursday's session now in the books, U.S. markets will remain closed for the remainder of the week. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed for trading on June 19, 2026, in observance of the federal holiday of Juneteenth. Both major stock exchanges first closed for the holiday in 2022, after Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

U.S. markets are closed Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, with regular market updates set to resume Monday, June 22. The stock and bond markets will reopen Monday, June 22, and it will be business as usual on Wall Street for a few days, with the next scheduled market closure coming Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.

With the Dow notching a fresh record close heading into the holiday weekend, investors will return Monday to assess whether the combination of strong chip-sector momentum, easing Middle East tensions, and a still-uncertain Federal Reserve policy path can sustain the market's recent upward trajectory. The narrow breadth of Thursday's rally — concentrated heavily in industrial and AI-related hardware names while software and consumer-facing stocks lagged — suggests that selective investor positioning, rather than broad-based optimism, will likely continue to shape trading patterns as markets resume full activity next week.