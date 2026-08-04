Baidu Shares Advance Nearly 4% Fueled by AI Business Momentum and Dual Listing Progress in Hong Kong

Baidu Inc. shares rose nearly 4% in Hong Kong trading Monday, extending recent gains as investors focused on the company's accelerating artificial intelligence businesses, progress toward a dual-primary listing and the approach of its next earnings report.

The stock closed at 109.90 Hong Kong dollars, up 4.00 dollars or 3.78%, after trading as high as 110.50 dollars during the session. The advance came amid broader interest in Chinese technology shares, particularly those with visible AI exposure.

Baidu has increasingly positioned itself as an AI-first company. In its first-quarter results reported in May, the core AI-powered business exceeded half of Baidu General Business revenue for the first time. That segment generated 13.6 billion yuan, a 49% increase from the year-earlier period and accounted for 52% of general business revenue.

"These results confirm that AI has clearly become the primary growth driver of Baidu," Chief Executive Robin Li said during the earnings discussion. He also noted that the milestone "marking a clear signal that AI has become the core driver of Baidu."

Within the AI portfolio, AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue rose 79% year over year to 8.8 billion yuan, while GPU cloud revenue accelerated 184%. AI-native marketing services grew 36%. The company has highlighted enterprise demand for training and inference workloads across industries including gaming, financial services, manufacturing and autonomous driving.

Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi service continued expanding, delivering 3.2 million fully driverless rides in the first quarter, more than double the prior-year figure. Cumulative rides surpassed 22 million, with operations spanning multiple cities. Recent testing of the sixth-generation autonomous vehicle began in London in partnership with Freenow by Lyft.

The company is also advancing structural initiatives. In July, Baidu received acknowledgment from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for its application to convert its secondary listing to dual-primary status on the Main Board. The conversion is expected within 2026 pending final approvals and would result in dual-primary listings in Hong Kong and on the Nasdaq. The move aims to deepen access to local investors given the company's business ties to mainland China and rising Hong Kong trading volumes.

Shareholders will consider related capital mandates at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Aug. 26. Proposed resolutions include authority for directors to issue up to 20% additional Class A shares or ADSs and to repurchase up to 10% of outstanding shares, along with adoption of a 2026 share incentive plan and amendments to the articles of association to align with Hong Kong listing rules. Baidu already operates an active share repurchase program, under which it has bought back shares and ADSs in the open market.

The next quarterly results, for the period ended June 30, are scheduled for release on Aug. 18. Analysts will scrutinize the trajectory of AI cloud growth, the pace of advertising stabilization and overall profitability trends. Traditional search and feed advertising has faced pressure from softer consumer spending and structural shifts, though AI-related marketing has provided some offset.

Baidu maintains a substantial cash and investments position exceeding 270 billion yuan as of the first quarter, supporting continued investment in AI infrastructure, chips through its Kunlunxin unit, model development and autonomous driving. The company has emphasized full-stack capabilities spanning chips, models such as the ERNIE series, cloud services and applications including agents and productivity tools.

Market participants have pointed to the shifting revenue mix toward higher-growth AI areas as a key long-term driver, even as near-term margins reflect investment intensity. The dual-listing process and capital flexibility measures are viewed as supporting options for funding growth or returning capital.

Chinese technology shares have shown periods of renewed interest tied to AI developments across the sector. Baidu's shares have traded in a wide range over the past year, reflecting both the opportunities in AI infrastructure and applications and the challenges in legacy advertising and macroeconomic conditions.

Risks include the speed of traditional advertising recovery, competition in cloud and AI services, execution on autonomous vehicle commercialization, regulatory developments and broader sentiment toward Chinese equities. Geopolitical factors and technology supply chains also remain relevant considerations.

Nevertheless, the combination of demonstrated AI revenue scale, cloud acceleration, autonomous driving progress, listing upgrades and upcoming catalysts contributed to Monday's advance. Trading volume reflected active participation as the stock moved higher.

Baidu continues to describe AI adoption as accelerating across real-world applications, opening diverse demand for its capabilities. With the dual-primary conversion advancing and earnings approaching, investors are assessing whether the AI-led transition can deliver sustained growth and improved returns. The latest session underscored ongoing market attention to that shift.