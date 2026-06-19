Juneteenth 2026: What's Open and Closed, From Banks and the Post Office to Costco and Target

Friday, June 19, marks Juneteenth, the federal holiday set aside annually to commemorate the abolition of slavery in the United States — and as Americans across the country observe the day, many are left wondering exactly which banks, government offices, retailers, and delivery services will be operating on normal schedules.

The recognition dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas, to deliver the news that enslaved people had been freed, sparking widespread celebrations. Though the historical day has been recognized for more than 150 years, Juneteenth wasn't officially designated a federal holiday until President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021.

In observance of the holiday, schools that haven't yet entered summer recess will be closed, and many employees will have the day off from work. Below is a complete breakdown of what to expect from banks, the postal service, shipping carriers, government agencies, restaurants, and major retailers this Juneteenth.

Banks Will Be Closed

A majority of banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions will be closed on Friday, June 19, including Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Capital One, M&T, PNC, Santander, Truist, and Wells Fargo. That means customers will not be able to do business at most branches other than performing ATM transactions. It also means that any withdrawals or deposits made on the holiday will not post until at least the following business day, which, at the earliest, is Monday, June 22.

The Stock Market Will Be Closed

Like banks, U.S. stock markets follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule, meaning markets will be closed on Friday. Trading will resume on Monday, June 22, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The closure affects all major U.S. exchanges, giving traders and investors a three-day weekend before markets reopen.

No Mail Delivery This Friday

On Friday, June 19, a majority of government agencies and offices will be closed in honor of Juneteenth. Given that the U.S. Postal Service is a federal agency, all post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. Post offices will reopen on Saturday, and mail delivery will resume at that time.

UPS and FedEx Will Operate Normally

Unlike the Postal Service, private shipping carriers will continue normal operations on the holiday. Though UPS offers adjusted hours on certain holidays, the shipping service will operate normally on Juneteenth. Whether someone is shipping a package, expecting a delivery, or has business at a UPS Store, all will be open as usual.

FedEx will also be open on Friday, June 19, with shipping and delivery services operating on a typical weekday schedule. Customers expecting time-sensitive deliveries through either carrier should not experience any disruption tied to the holiday.

The DMV Will Be Closed

Even though each state operates its own bureau or department of motor vehicles, all are run by local government agencies. That means DMV offices are typically closed on federal holidays, including Juneteenth Independence Day, and residents needing to renew licenses, register vehicles, or handle other DMV business should plan around the closure.

Restaurants Will Remain Open

Many restaurants remain open on major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter to serve customers who prefer to eat out, and the same holds true for Juneteenth. A majority of eateries, restaurants, and fast-food chains will be open during normal business hours, giving diners plenty of options for marking the holiday with a meal out.

Major Retailers Stay Open, With One Notable Exception

Nearly all major retail chains will be open during normal business hours on Friday, June 19, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Kohl's, Macy's, TJ Maxx, and most others. Shoppers looking to run errands or take advantage of holiday sales should not encounter any closures at these retailers.

One notable exception stands out among major chains: Patagonia. The outdoor retailer historically closes all its U.S. stores on June 19 in observance of the holiday, a practice that has set the company apart from most of its retail peers in how it marks Juneteenth.

Grocery Stores and Pharmacies Will Be Open

For anyone needing to stock up on groceries or fill a prescription, most major grocers will be open for business as usual on Friday, including Aldi, Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Albertsons, Stop and Shop, Publix, H-E-B, Safeway, and ACME, among others. Shoppers should not expect any disruption to regular grocery shopping routines as a result of the holiday.

Planning Ahead for the Long Weekend

With banks, the stock market, the postal service, and DMV offices all closed Friday, those with time-sensitive financial transactions, mail needs, or government business may want to plan accordingly before the holiday or wait until offices reopen the following business day. Meanwhile, anyone needing to ship a package, grab dinner out, or run essential errands at a grocery store or major retailer should find business largely unaffected, with most of the retail and shipping sectors continuing normal operations straight through the holiday.

For those observing Juneteenth as a day of reflection and celebration, the mix of closures and continued operations underscores how the holiday — now in its fifth year as an officially recognized federal observance — has settled into a pattern similar to other major U.S. holidays, with financial institutions and government offices pausing operations while much of the retail and hospitality sector continues serving customers as usual.

With markets, banks, and government offices set to reopen Monday, June 22, the coming business week will see a return to standard operating hours across the financial sector. Any pending transactions, mail deliveries, or DMV appointments delayed by Friday's holiday closures should resume processing as normal once offices reopen at the start of the new week.