Rihanna shared a new series of promotional images for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand this week, posing in a plunging floral lace teddy against a mock construction-site backdrop complete with traffic signs.

In the photos posted to Instagram, the singer and entrepreneur appears in a sheer Mod Poppy Lace Teddy, high heels and loose waves of dark hair. She leans near a "No Parking" sign and a large yellow "Curves Ahead" marker that features the outline of a woman's figure. The setting includes roadblocks and other traffic props.

She captioned the post: "Even outside has rules @savagexfenty."

The images highlight the brand's latest release and continue Rihanna's practice of starring in her own campaigns. Savage X Fenty also shared close-up shots of the same teddy. Fans responded with comments featuring heart and fire emojis.

The 38-year-old has maintained a steady pace of brand promotions in recent weeks. Earlier posts showed her in a black-and-white lace set with a garter belt, holding a red stop sign, and in a bubblegum-pink slip that emphasized her figure. Those images followed her return to more public visibility after the birth of her third child.

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed daughter Rocki in September 2025. The couple are also parents to sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2. She kept the third pregnancy largely private until the Met Gala in May 2025, when she appeared with a visible baby bump. Roughly 10 months after Rocki's arrival, the new campaign images present her in the same confident, body-forward style that has defined Savage X Fenty since its launch.

Savage X Fenty, founded by Rihanna, has built its identity around inclusive sizing, bold designs and a message of personal confidence. The brand regularly features Rihanna herself rather than relying solely on other models, a strategy that keeps the founder's image closely tied to the product. Previous collections have included everything from everyday basics to more elaborate lace and mesh pieces. The current Mod Poppy Lace Teddy fits the brand's pattern of combining sheer fabrics with structured details and playful marketing.

The construction-site concept leans into visual wordplay. The "Curves Ahead" sign directly references the campaign's focus on the wearer's silhouette, while the "Even outside has rules" caption ties the outdoor props back to the brand's messaging. Rihanna has long used humor and directness in her social-media promotion, whether for music, beauty products or lingerie.

Public reaction to the latest drop followed familiar patterns for her posts. Followers praised the styling, the confidence on display and the continued visibility of a major celebrity founder modeling her own product. The campaign arrives amid broader industry attention on Rihanna's business interests, which span music, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. She has repeatedly positioned the lingerie line as an extension of her personal aesthetic and values around body positivity and accessibility.

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Rihanna's approach to postpartum visibility has drawn notice in fashion and entertainment coverage. After each of her three children she has returned to campaign work that emphasizes the same unapologetic presentation of her figure. The latest images maintain that consistency while introducing a new thematic set and product.

Savage X Fenty continues to release seasonal and limited collections throughout the year. The Mod Poppy Lace Teddy joins recent drops that have included soft stretch lace in multiple colors and cuts. Pricing and availability details are typically listed on the brand's website and through its membership program, which offers early access and discounts.

As a performer, Rihanna has largely stepped back from full-scale album cycles in recent years while expanding her commercial enterprises. The lingerie campaigns keep her cultural presence active between major music releases. Her Instagram account, with tens of millions of followers, remains one of the primary platforms for introducing new Savage X Fenty pieces directly to consumers.

The construction-themed shoot is the latest example of the brand's willingness to stage elaborate concepts rather than simple studio portraits. Previous campaigns have used pool floats, studio lighting and other playful environments. The outdoor traffic-sign setting continues that inventive approach while keeping the focus on the product and the person wearing it.

Rihanna's posts generated the expected volume of engagement, with users circulating the images and commenting on the styling and concept. The campaign reinforces the central role she continues to play as both founder and face of Savage X Fenty more than six years after the brand's debut.

In the broader landscape of celebrity-backed fashion and beauty lines, Rihanna's direct involvement remains distinctive. Few founders of comparable scale appear so consistently in their own advertising. The latest images extend that pattern, pairing a new product with a light-hearted visual concept and a short, characteristically direct caption.

The photos show Rihanna in the same confident register that has defined her public image for years—whether on stage, at red-carpet events or in brand campaigns. For Savage X Fenty, that continuity remains a core part of the marketing strategy.