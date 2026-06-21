Kate Middleton greeted onlookers ahead of her official arrival at Royal Ascot on June 17, marking her first appearance at the prestigious horse-racing event in three years. The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, as the couple stepped into their horse-drawn carriage for the event's daily procession.

A Warm Greeting From the Crowd

In an Instagram video posted by King's Guard Tours, Kate waved hello to a small crowd of fans who had gathered nearby ahead of the royal procession. "You look lovely," one fan said, while another called her "gorgeous."

The princess responded warmly to the compliments before she and William continued on their way. "Thank you," Kate said. "I'm hoping the sun stays out." She and William bid farewell to the group as their carriage pulled away, continuing into the event's traditional opening procession.

A Significant Return to the Races

Kate's appearance at Royal Ascot marked her first time at the races in three years, making the outing a notable milestone in her recent return to a more active schedule of public royal engagements.

The Princess's Outfit

For her return to the event, the princess rewore a bright yellow Roksanda midi-dress. Featuring a high neckline, short sleeves, and a cinched waist, the asymmetrical design comes with a bow detail at one shoulder. Kate paired it with a matching veiled hat from Jane Taylor London, an ivory Anya Hindmarch clutch, and her trusty beige suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Her hair was swept back in an elegant low updo, showing off a pair of diamond earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Coordinating with the clasp on her bag, Kate completed her look with a three-strand pearl bracelet from Princess Diana's collection — a combination of pieces that reflected the layered royal history often woven into the princess's public appearances.

Family in Attendance

Beyond her interaction with fans, Kate was also photographed spending time with family members at the event. At the event, Kate was photographed as she greeted her mom, Carole, along with her sister-in-law, Alizée Thevenet. The princess kissed her brother James's wife, who wore a floral sundress with eyelet trim, on the cheek.

Thevenet completed her own look for the occasion with a straw boater hat, a chunky gold bangle, and a small leather tote, opting for a lighter, more casual aesthetic befitting the daytime social setting of the races.

Carole Middleton's Look

Kate's mother, Carole, also drew attention for her own carefully coordinated ensemble at the event. Carole selected a blush button-front midi-dress complete with a sharp collar and quarter-length sleeves. Matching slingbacks and a top-handle purse, as well as a sculptural hat with a built-in veil, topped off her ensemble, rounding out a look that complemented her daughter's bright yellow dress without directly matching it.

A Tradition Steeped in Royal History

Royal Ascot has long served as one of the most prominent annual events on the British royal calendar, drawing members of the royal family alongside thousands of racing enthusiasts and fashion-watchers each year. The event's signature daily procession, in which senior royals arrive by horse-drawn carriage, has become one of its most recognizable and closely followed traditions, offering the public a rare close-up glimpse of the family in a relatively informal, celebratory setting compared to more formal state occasions.

A Notable Moment in Kate's Public Schedule

Kate's three-year absence from the event, followed by her warmly received return this year, comes after a period in which the princess significantly scaled back her public engagements while undergoing treatment and recovery from a previously disclosed health matter. Her reappearance at high-profile public events like Royal Ascot has continued to be closely watched and warmly received by both royal watchers and the general public, with moments like Sunday's friendly exchange with fans outside the procession serving as visible signs of her continued return to a fuller schedule of royal duties.

With Kate's appearance at Royal Ascot now drawing widespread attention across royal and fashion media coverage alike, her continued presence at high-profile public events in the coming months will likely remain closely tracked as an indicator of her broader return to full royal duties. For now, the warm, informal moment captured outside the procession — complete with fan compliments and the princess's characteristically gracious response — offered a glimpse of the kind of public goodwill that has continued to surround Kate throughout her time as a senior working member of the royal family.