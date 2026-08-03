Kate Middleton Latest News: Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon Mark a Busy Summer for the Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has kept a full public schedule this summer, appearing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with her three children, watching the Wimbledon women's final in a striking red gown, and continuing to speak publicly about her recovery from cancer treatment.

Kate and Prince William brought Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 1. A press officer at the games told ABC News that the family attended the netball final between Jamaica and Australia before meeting volunteers and athletes, with the children joining their parents for meet-and-greets and exchanging high-fives with attendees, including the games' official mascot. While in Scotland, William and Kate are formally known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Charlotte wore a black-and-white polka dot dress for the outing, while her brothers wore trousers and button-down shirts; Kate paired a black-and-white striped top with a white skirt and a dark green blazer, and William wore a black suit. Buckingham Palace shared photos from the appearance on Instagram, captioning the post, "Members of the Royal Family attend @Glasgow_2026." Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne also attended events at the games during the same week.

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The Commonwealth Games outing followed Kate's appearance at the Wimbledon women's singles final earlier in the summer, where she was photographed in a vivid red Roland Mouret peplum dress. She had separately attended the men's singles final in July alongside George and Charlotte, continuing what has become a pattern this year of involving the couple's children more directly in high-profile public engagements.

Kate has continued to speak publicly about her recovery in the months since announcing in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission, following chemotherapy treatment she completed in September 2024. In a social media post shared June 28, following her participation in the National Three Peaks Challenge, a fundraising climb undertaken to raise awareness for holistic cancer care, Kate reflected on what recovery has meant to her. "Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live," she wrote. "Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being." She added a broader reflection on resilience: "Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."

Kate and William have also weighed in publicly this year on matters beyond their own family. In February, following the U.S. Department of Justice's release of millions of pages of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement on the couple's behalf while William was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for an official visit. "I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," the spokesperson said. "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims." The statement marked the first time William and Kate had directly addressed the scandal, which has drawn renewed scrutiny toward William's uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over his past ties to Epstein.

Kate's public appearances this year have come as the family prepares for a significant milestone: George is due to begin boarding at Eton College in the coming weeks, following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather, who also attended the historic school. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a rare joint public appearance with all three children shortly before that transition, according to recent reporting on the family's summer schedule.

Kate's public profile has continued to draw close attention from royal watchers and fashion commentators throughout the year, with outlets regularly tracking her wardrobe choices at official engagements, including a gingham dress by Temperley London she wore to the Royal Charity Polo Cup, an outfit some observers noted paid subtle tribute to a style once favored by the late Princess Diana.

As of early August, Kensington Palace had not announced additional public engagements for Kate beyond her recent appearances, though her steady return to a fuller schedule of public duties this year, following the periods of reduced public activity tied to her cancer treatment in 2024, has continued to draw sustained attention from British and international media covering the royal family's activities heading into the remainder of the summer.