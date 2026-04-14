A record wave of Australian basketball talent washed over the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night, with four players from Down Under hearing their names called in a historic showing that underscores the growing depth and global reach of Aussie hoops.

Saffron Shiels, Amelia Hassett, Charlise Dunn and Manuela Puoch became the latest Opals prospects to join the world's premier women's basketball league, capping a whirlwind week for Australian athletes that also included expansion draft selections, free agency moves and training camp invitations.

The selections highlighted Australia's emergence as a basketball powerhouse, sending a clear message that the talent pipeline from the WNBL and U.S. college ranks is stronger than ever.

Toronto Tempo Takes Shiels at No. 26

Expansion side Toronto Tempo made the first Australian call of the night, selecting versatile forward Saffron Shiels with the 26th overall pick. The 20-year-old from Townsville, who has been turning heads in the WNBL with the Townsville Fire, brings size, skill and playmaking ability to a new franchise coached by Australian legend Sandy Brondello.

Shiels, listed at 6-foot-2, impressed scouts with her ability to score inside and out, rebound and facilitate. Despite missing time with injury earlier in her development, she has shown tremendous upside and fits the modern forward mold that many WNBA teams covet.

Sparks Grab Hassett at No. 35

Moments later, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Amelia Hassett, a forward from Kentucky, with the 35th pick. The New South Wales product has developed rapidly in the NCAA, showcasing improved scoring, athleticism and defensive versatility during her college career.

Hassett's selection continues a strong tradition of Australian bigs thriving in the WNBA, following in the footsteps of stars like Lauren Jackson and Liz Cambage. Her ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim should give the Sparks valuable depth as they rebuild.

Toronto Doubles Down with Dunn at No. 36

The Tempo stayed busy in the second round, immediately selecting Charlise Dunn out of Davidson with the very next pick. The athletic forward brings energy, defensive tenacity and scoring punch to Toronto's young roster.

Dunn's game has evolved significantly at the college level, where she excelled as a versatile wing capable of impacting both ends of the floor. Her addition gives the Tempo two high-upside Australian forwards to build around in their inaugural season.

Liberty Lands Puoch at No. 41

In the later stages of the draft, the New York Liberty selected Manuela Puoch with the 41st overall pick. The Australian forward, sister of Portland Fire expansion draftee Nyadiew Puoch, adds depth and family connection to one of the league's top contenders.

At 19 years old, Puoch brings professional experience from Australia and a high motor that should translate well to the WNBA's physical style. Landing with a championship-caliber team like the Liberty could accelerate her development.

A Banner Week for Aussie Hoops

The draft selections capped an extraordinary period for Australian players. Earlier in April, three more Aussies — Kristy Wallace, Chloe Bibby and Nyadiew Puoch — were chosen in the WNBA expansion draft by the new Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo franchises.

The influx reflects years of investment in Australian basketball pathways, strong performances in the WNBL, and the success of previous Opals stars in the league. With the WNBA expanding and global talent increasingly valued, Australian players are capitalizing on the moment.

Brondello's role as head coach of the Toronto Tempo adds extra significance. The former Opals coach is now in a position to nurture the next generation of Australian talent, potentially creating a pipeline that benefits both the new franchise and the national team.

What the Selections Mean

All four draftees bring different strengths but share a common thread of competitiveness and work ethic often associated with Australian athletes. Shiels and Dunn give Toronto immediate young pieces to grow with, while Hassett adds college-proven production to Los Angeles and Puoch joins a winning culture in New York.

Analysts praised the haul as one of the strongest international showings in recent WNBA Draft history. With the league's rising popularity, driven by stars like Caitlin Clark and expanded media deals, these rookies enter at an exciting time.

Many of the players will now shift focus to training camps, summer league and preparation for the 2026 WNBA season, which tips off in May. Some may also represent Australia in upcoming international windows, balancing club and country commitments.

Broader Context for Australian Basketball

The success comes as Basketball Australia continues to build on its strong foundation. The Opals remain a perennial force on the international stage, and the domestic WNBL has produced increasing numbers of professional prospects.

This draft class joins established stars like Alanna Smith, who continues to make her mark in the league. The depth of talent suggests Australia could soon rival traditional powerhouses in player exports.

For the draftees themselves, the moment represents years of dedication. From junior pathways and state programs to college scholarships and professional seasoning in Australia, each has taken a unique route to this milestone.

As they step onto WNBA courts, they carry the hopes of a basketball-mad nation eager to see more green and gold success abroad. Their journeys will be watched closely by aspiring young players back home, further inspiring the next wave of talent.

The 2026 WNBA Draft will be remembered as a landmark night for Australian basketball — four names called, four dreams realized, and a bright future ahead for the next generation of Opals in the world's best league.