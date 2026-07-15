Read more Tesla Cybercab Showcases Accessibility Features for Blind Riders at National Convention Tesla Cybercab Showcases Accessibility Features for Blind Riders at National Convention

A Colorado man who traded in his Ford F-150 for a Tesla Cybertruck says the transition felt like jumping straight from the Victorian era into the future, becoming the latest in a growing string of traditional truck owners publicly documenting their switch to Tesla's angular electric pickup.

The man shared his experience in a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, describing an early adjustment period that quickly gave way to enthusiasm. "I've had a 2025 AWD truck for 3 weeks now," the post began. "I've regretted purchasing FSD, but only because this truck is so much fun to drive." He was referring to Tesla's Full Self-Driving software package, an optional add-on he said he had come to view as almost unnecessary given how much he simply enjoyed being behind the wheel of the truck itself.

The owner singled out the Cybertruck's steering system as the feature that most changed his perception of the vehicle relative to his previous gas-powered truck. "The steer-by-wire combined with rear wheel steering is mind-blowing. Seriously feels like driving the future," he wrote. He drew a direct comparison to the vehicle he had traded in, along with a popular competitor. "Technically, an F150 or Tundra does the same basic things, but nowhere near with this capability and ease of use." The owner also relayed a comparison his wife made about the difference between the two vehicles, likening the Cybertruck to a laptop and the F-150 to a typewriter.

Reflecting on the roughly $85,000 he spent on the truck, the owner said he considered it money well spent and encouraged skeptics to withhold judgment until they had experienced the vehicle firsthand. "Tesla would move a whole lot more of these if people could experience driving them. Don't judge it til you drive it!" he concluded.

The Colorado man's account adds to a broader pattern industry observers say has become increasingly common as more owners of internal combustion engine trucks make the switch to electric alternatives, including the Cybertruck specifically. John Higham, vice president of communications at the Electric Vehicles Association, said the phenomenon of skeptics converting to EV believers after actually driving one is familiar territory for his organization. "We hear this all the freaking time. We call it the butts in seats conversion," Higham said. "It's why we hold Arrive and Drive events in all of our 100+ chapters across the US twice a year," he added, referring to hands-on demonstration events the association organizes specifically to give prospective buyers direct experience behind the wheel of electric vehicles before making a purchasing decision.

The comparison between the Ford F-150 and the Tesla Cybertruck has become something of a recurring flashpoint within the broader truck and EV enthusiast community, extending well beyond individual owner testimonials. The two vehicles have been pitted against each other in a series of highly publicized head-to-head contests, including drag races and tug-of-war competitions, each drawing significant online attention and often producing contested or debated results among viewers over which truck genuinely came out on top.

Sales figures have added another layer to the rivalry. According to 2025 sales data, Ford's electric F-150 Lightning variant outsold the Cybertruck over the course of the year, giving traditional truck loyalists ammunition in the broader debate over which vehicle better represents the future of the pickup truck segment, even as Tesla's more radically styled offering has continued to draw outsized media and public attention relative to its actual sales volume.

The Cybertruck itself has had an unusually long and turbulent path to market. Tesla first unveiled the vehicle's prototype in November 2019, with production originally targeted to begin in late 2021. That timeline slipped repeatedly in the years that followed, with Tesla postponing its production target again in 2022 before confirming in January 2023 that manufacturing would finally begin later that year. The first Cybertruck was assembled at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas in July 2023, with serial production beginning that November, followed shortly after by the vehicle's first customer delivery event.

Despite finally reaching the market after years of delay, the Cybertruck has faced a mixed reception commercially, falling short of some of the ambitious sales expectations Tesla and its supporters had set for the vehicle in the years leading up to its release. Even so, the truck has continued to generate significant cultural attention, in part because of its unconventional angular design, which stands in stark visual contrast to the more traditional styling of established competitors like the F-150 and Toyota Tundra, and in part because of the kind of enthusiastic, sometimes evangelistic owner testimonials exemplified by the Colorado man's recent forum post.

Stories like this one have become a recurring feature of automotive media coverage as the broader shift toward electric vehicles continues to unfold across the truck segment specifically, a category that has historically been viewed as more resistant to electrification than passenger cars given traditional truck buyers' emphasis on towing capacity, range under heavy load and established brand loyalty built up over decades. Advocacy groups like the Electric Vehicles Association have leaned into that dynamic directly, framing hands-on driving experiences as the most effective tool for overcoming skepticism among longtime gas truck owners, a strategy Higham's comments suggest has produced consistent results across the organization's national network of chapters.

For now, the Colorado owner's account stands as one of the more vivid recent examples of that conversion narrative playing out in real time, with his comparison of the shift to leaping from the Victorian era into the future offering a distinctly colorful entry into an increasingly well-documented genre of EV conversion stories circulating within online truck and Tesla enthusiast communities.