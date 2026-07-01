Tesla Stock Ticks Higher Today as Morgan Stanley Lifts Delivery Forecast Ahead of Closely Watched Q2 Report

Tesla shares edged higher Tuesday, climbing 0.65% to $414.53, as investors looked ahead to the electric automaker's pivotal second-quarter delivery report amid renewed optimism from Wall Street about a potential rebound in European and Chinese sales.

The modest gain comes after a volatile stretch for the stock, which has swung considerably in recent sessions as markets weighed Tesla's near-term delivery trajectory against the longer-term narrative built around the company's autonomous driving and robotics ambitions. Shares closed Monday at $409.09, down 0.67% on the day, after trading in a range between $379.30 and $413.27 during the session, reflecting the kind of intraday volatility that has become characteristic of the stock in recent weeks.

The most significant catalyst shaping sentiment heading into Tuesday's session was a delivery forecast upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which raised its projection for Tesla's second-quarter vehicle deliveries above the broader Wall Street consensus, citing signs of a rebound in sales across both Europe and China. The upgrade offers a notable counterpoint to concerns that have lingered over Tesla's delivery trends for much of the year, with the upcoming Q2 delivery report widely viewed by analysts as a critical data point that could either reinforce confidence in a recovery or signal continued challenges with inventory management across key international markets.

Tesla has also continued to expand its presence in markets tied to its advanced driver-assistance technology. The company is working to broaden its reach in Europe, where a growing number of countries have moved to approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving, supervised, technology for use, a regulatory expansion that analysts have flagged as a meaningful tailwind for the stock given how central autonomous driving capability has become to Tesla's broader investment narrative.

Beyond the core automotive business, Tesla has continued building out partnerships tied to its energy operations. The company struck an agreement with residential solar provider Sunrun aimed at delivering power for data centers, part of a broader industry trend in which electric vehicle and clean energy companies are positioning themselves to capitalize on surging electricity demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure buildouts across the country.

Tesla's regulatory standing has also seen recent improvement on at least one front. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed investigations tied to certain Model 3 and other vehicle issues in recent days, removing a source of overhang that had periodically weighed on investor sentiment toward the stock. At the same time, Tesla has faced a more unusual operational challenge in the form of rising vehicle battery theft, a problem one report described as having become "an epidemic" in certain markets, even as the stock continued climbing despite that specific headwind.

Wall Street's broader view of Tesla remains sharply divided heading into the company's delivery report. Some analysts have continued to argue that Tesla's valuation hinges almost entirely on the pace and credibility of its artificial intelligence and autonomy ambitions, with one analyst note suggesting that Tesla stock is unlikely to consistently outperform the broader Nasdaq index until its Full Self-Driving technology reaches near-perfect reliability rates. Other commentary has framed Tesla's bull case as one in which the company's broader AI narrative, spanning autonomous driving, robotics and energy infrastructure, continues to outweigh more traditional valuation concerns tied to its core vehicle business, even as some investors have begun openly questioning whether the stock's premium multiple can be sustained without clearer near-term financial results to support it.

Tesla's stock performance over longer time horizons has lagged broader market benchmarks despite the company's continued prominence in market commentary. Shares have risen roughly 69% over the past five years through late June, according to Motley Fool analysis, compared with an 85% total return for the S&P 500 over the same period, a gap that has surprised some investors given Tesla's outsized presence in financial media and retail investor portfolios. The stock's all-time closing high of $489.88 was reached on Dec. 16, 2025, with the 52-week trading range spanning from a low of $288.77, touched July 7, 2025, to a high of $498.83, reached Dec. 22, 2025.

Much of Tesla's longer-term investment case continues to rest on two strategic pillars beyond its core vehicle manufacturing business: the Robotaxi autonomous ride-hailing service and the Optimus humanoid robot program. Tesla is preparing its Fremont, California, factory with the eventual goal of producing up to 1 million robots annually, part of an ambition Chief Executive Elon Musk has previously suggested could one day push Tesla's total market capitalization as high as $25 trillion, should the Optimus program scale successfully. Analysts examining the company's longer-term prospects have generally agreed that the timeline for both autonomous driving and robotics reaching meaningful financial scale remains highly uncertain, with some cautioning that Tesla's current valuation already prices in an exceptionally optimistic outcome for both initiatives, leaving limited room for error if either program develops more slowly than the market currently anticipates.

Tesla's broader competitive landscape within the electric vehicle sector has also factored into recent trading. Rival EV makers, including Rivian, Lucid Group and China's XPeng, posted notable gains in recent sessions alongside Tesla, suggesting at least some of the sector's recent momentum has been driven by broader industry sentiment rather than factors specific to any single company. Traditional automakers Ford and General Motors, by contrast, traded modestly lower over the same period, underscoring a continued divergence in investor enthusiasm between established legacy manufacturers and electric vehicle-focused companies.

With Tesla's market capitalization sitting at approximately $1.55 trillion and the stock trading at a price-to-earnings ratio well above 300, the company's valuation continues to reflect investor expectations that extend far beyond its current vehicle delivery and profitability trends. As the company approaches its formal second-quarter delivery announcement, investors are likely to parse the results closely for signs of whether Morgan Stanley's more optimistic forecast for European and Chinese demand proves accurate, a data point that could meaningfully influence the stock's trajectory heading into the second half of 2026, regardless of how the broader AI and robotics narrative continues to evolve in the months ahead.