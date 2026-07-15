10 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu This July, From Titanic and Interstellar to the Full Twilight Saga Rewatch

Hulu's July 2026 lineup is heavy on rewatch value, with a wave of beloved blockbusters, Oscar winners and cult favorites landing on the platform at the start of the month. While the streamer's new original series are drawing attention this summer, its movie catalog has quietly become one of the strongest of the year, offering everything from sweeping epics to intimate dramas.

Here are 10 of the best movies now streaming on Hulu this July.

Titanic (July 1)

James Cameron's 1997 epic remains one of the most successful films ever made, and its arrival on Hulu gives subscribers an easy way to revisit the doomed love story between Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Nearly three decades after its release, the film continues to resonate as both a technical achievement and an enduring cultural touchstone, anchored by two performances that helped launch both actors into superstardom.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (July 3)

Michelle Yeoh delivers what critics have called a career-defining performance in this Oscar-sweeping multiverse film, which follows a laundromat owner named Evelyn Wang as she navigates family drama, an IRS audit and the collapse of the multiverse simultaneously. The film manages to be an inventive action movie, an absurdist comedy and a moving family drama all at once, and its arrival on Hulu makes it one of the most anticipated additions to the platform's July slate for those who missed it during its theatrical run.

Moonlight (July 3)

Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama follows its protagonist, Chiron, across three defining chapters of his life, offering a quiet, intimate portrait that trades blockbuster spectacle for raw emotional honesty. The film remains one of the most acclaimed releases of the past decade and stands in sharp contrast to some of the louder titles joining Hulu's library this month, offering viewers a slower, more contemplative watch.

The Wolf of Wall Street (July 1)

Martin Scorsese's high-energy biopic chronicles the rise and fall of stockbroker Jordan Belfort in a three-hour whirlwind of excess, greed and dark comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio delivers what has been described as a career-best performance in the lead role, anchoring a film praised for its pacing, humor and satirical edge even more than a decade after its original release.

The Twilight Saga (July 1)

All five films in the franchise — "Twilight," "New Moon," "Eclipse" and the two-part "Breaking Dawn" — are landing on Hulu simultaneously, giving fans the chance to revisit the vampire-and-werewolf love triangle that dominated pop culture in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Whether viewers side with Team Edward or Team Jacob, the simultaneous arrival of the full series makes for an easy binge-watch option this summer.

Interstellar (July 1)

Christopher Nolan's space epic follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity as Earth becomes increasingly uninhabitable. Matthew McConaughey headlines the film with what has been called one of his best performances, and the movie's blend of hard science, emotional storytelling and visual spectacle has helped it remain a favorite among Nolan's body of work.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (July 3)

This sharp, cynical horror-comedy follows a group of wealthy young friends whose game night turns deadly during a hurricane party, offering a satirical take on Gen Z social dynamics wrapped in a slasher framework. The film has developed a dedicated following since its release and joins Hulu's July slate alongside several other newly added titles.

Lady Bird (July 3)

Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age drama follows a rebellious high school senior navigating her final year at home before heading off to college, anchored by a widely praised performance from its lead. The film remains one of the most acclaimed directorial debuts of the past decade and offers a grounded counterpoint to some of the bigger, splashier titles arriving on Hulu this month.

Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (July 1)

Both films in the ABBA-scored musical franchise are streaming on Hulu starting July 1, offering fans a chance to revisit the sun-drenched Greek setting and the ensemble cast, led by Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski. Together, the films remain among the highest-grossing live-action movie musicals of all time, and their arrival gives subscribers an easy double feature for the summer.

Happy Gilmore (July 1)

Adam Sandler's 1996 sports comedy follows a failed hockey player who discovers his aggressive slap-shot translates into an unusually powerful golf drive, propelling him into an unlikely career on the pro golf circuit. The film remains one of Sandler's most enduring comedies and continues to draw new audiences decades after its original release, making it a natural addition to Hulu's July catalog.

A Strong Month for Streaming

Beyond the film catalog, Hulu's July slate also includes the streaming debut of the action-horror sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" on July 2, along with a wide array of new television additions, including the return of "King of the Hill" for its 15th season and a new FX thriller, "The Shards," based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Hulu is also set to livestream the Lollapalooza music festival from Chicago's Grant Park between July 30 and August 2, featuring performances from artists including Lorde, Charli XCX and The Smashing Pumpkins.

With a mix of modern award winners, decades-old blockbusters and nostalgic favorites all arriving within the same few weeks, Hulu's July 2026 movie lineup offers something for nearly every kind of viewer looking to beat the summer heat with a night in front of the screen.