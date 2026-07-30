Natalie Portman shared a new photo showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram, offering fans a glowing glimpse of her pregnancy as the Oscar-winning actress prepares to welcome her third child.

The photo, posted to Portman's Instagram account, shows the actress standing in front of a sunlit window with her baby bump visible beneath her shirt. She captioned the post, "Counting the days until we meet you," accompanied by a pink heart emoji, along with a credit to the photographer. Comments on the post were restricted to select accounts, though those who were able to respond flooded the section with supportive messages, including one from former child star Macaulay Culkin, who simply wrote, "Gee whiz."

Portman first announced her pregnancy publicly in July, describing the experience as "such a privilege and a miracle." The baby will be her first child with her partner, French musician Tanguy Destable. Portman previously shared two children, son Aleph, now 15, and daughter Amalia, now 9, with her ex-husband, choreographer and director Benjamin Millepied.

Despite the demands of raising two children while now expecting a third, Portman has continued to maintain an active and varied acting career in recent years. Her most recent major role came this year in the film "The Gallerist," in which she played a character named Polina Polinski alongside a cast that included Sterling K. Brown, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Portman first rose to international prominence through her roles in two of the biggest franchises in modern film history. She played Padmé Amidala across the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, and later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as astrophysicist Jane Foster, who also becomes the superhero Mighty Thor, appearing in multiple films within that franchise. Both of her characters in those franchises have since died within their respective storylines, making a return to either role unlikely for the actress going forward.

Beyond her tentpole franchise work, Portman has built a career defined by a wide range of roles across film and television. In recent years, she has starred in projects including the limited series "Lady in the Lake" and the film "May December," both of which drew significant critical attention. She has also taken on more unexpected projects, including a one-episode voice cameo as the "Whale Doco Narrator" in the popular children's animated series "Bluey."

Looking ahead, Portman has several projects already lined up, including the films "Pumping Black," "Good Sex" and "Photograph 51," suggesting her upcoming pregnancy and the arrival of her third child are unlikely to significantly slow her ongoing acting career, consistent with the balance she has maintained between her professional work and family life throughout her two prior pregnancies.

Portman won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in the 2010 psychological thriller "Black Swan," a performance that remains one of the defining achievements of her career and helped establish her as one of Hollywood's most respected dramatic actresses. She began acting professionally as a child, making her film debut in 1994's "Léon: The Professional," and has continued working steadily across film, television and voice acting in the decades since.

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Portman's relationship with Destable became public in recent months following her earlier divorce from Millepied, with whom she was married for more than a decade before the couple's split. Portman and Millepied met while working together on the 2010 film "Black Swan," in which Millepied served as a choreographer, and the couple went on to have two children together during their marriage.

News of Portman's third pregnancy adds to a wave of recent celebrity pregnancy and family announcements that have drawn significant attention from entertainment media in recent months, with fans and fellow celebrities alike continuing to express excitement and support for the actress as she prepares to expand her family for a third time.

Portman has generally maintained a measured, selective approach to sharing details of her personal and family life publicly throughout her career, making moments like her recent Instagram pregnancy announcement and subsequent baby bump photo notable events that tend to generate substantial engagement and media coverage whenever she chooses to share them with her audience.