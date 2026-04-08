LOS ANGELES — Aubrey Plaza, the deadpan comedy star known for her breakout role as April Ludgate on "Parks and Recreation," is pregnant with her first child, her representative confirmed Tuesday. The 41-year-old actress is expecting the baby this fall with her partner, actor Christopher Abbott.

The joyful news, first reported by People magazine, marks a new chapter for Plaza following a challenging period that included the end of her marriage to director Jeff Baena and his death by suicide in January 2025. Plaza and Abbott, who have collaborated professionally in the past, are said to be "very blessed" by the pregnancy, according to a source close to the couple.

Plaza and Abbott, both 41 and 40 respectively, first worked together on the 2020 indie film "Black Bear." They later co-starred in the 2023 off-Broadway production of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea." Their relationship became public after Plaza's separation from Baena in fall 2024.

A Private Star Embraces New Beginnings

Known for guarding her personal life fiercely, Plaza has rarely discussed relationships or future family plans in interviews. The announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who associate the actress with her edgy, often irreverent public persona. Yet those close to her describe a woman who has always valued depth and authenticity beneath the sarcasm.

The pregnancy arrives at a busy time in Plaza's career. She recently wrapped roles in high-profile projects, including "Agatha All Along" and other streaming series, while continuing to build her reputation as a versatile performer capable of both sharp comedy and dramatic turns. Her upcoming Prime Video series "Kevin," set for release later this month, features her alongside a star-studded cast.

Friends say the timing feels right for Plaza, who has spoken in the past about personal growth and resilience. The source told People that both Plaza and Abbott are excited about parenthood and have been quietly preparing for the arrival.

Relationship with Christopher Abbott

Abbott, best known for his role as Marnie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Charlie Dattolo on HBO's "Girls," has built a respected career in independent film and theater. The couple's professional chemistry translated into a personal connection that strengthened after both navigated difficult periods in their lives.

Their collaboration on stage and screen showcased strong artistic synergy. Insiders describe them as supportive partners who share a love for challenging material and a low-key lifestyle away from Hollywood's spotlight.

Navigating Grief and Joy

The announcement inevitably draws attention to Plaza's previous marriage. She and Baena, who wed in 2021, separated in September 2024. Baena died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47. Plaza broke her silence on the loss in a statement expressing profound grief while asking for privacy.

Sources emphasize that the pregnancy represents forward movement rather than any attempt to overshadow past sorrow. Plaza has leaned on close friends and creative work during her healing process. Many in her circle view the baby as a source of hope and renewal.

Fan and Industry Reactions

News of Plaza's pregnancy spread rapidly across social media Tuesday, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, congratulations and affection. Hashtags like #AubreyPlazaPregnant and #BabyPlaza trended as supporters shared favorite April Ludgate moments alongside well-wishes for the growing family.

Industry peers offered private congratulations, with several noting Plaza's strength and humor as qualities that will serve her well in motherhood. Her "Parks and Rec" co-stars, including Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt, have long formed a supportive network for the actress.

Plaza's Path to Stardom

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Plaza rose to fame through her unique comedic timing and deadpan delivery. After "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015), she starred in films like "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Child's Play," and "Emily the Criminal," while earning critical acclaim for dramatic roles in "Ingrid Goes West" and "Black Bear."

Her versatility has made her a sought-after talent in both comedy and prestige television, including standout turns in "The White Lotus" and various indie projects. At 41, Plaza enters motherhood with a thriving career and a strong sense of self.

What Comes Next

Details about the baby's gender or specific due date remain private, with the source indicating only a fall 2026 arrival. Plaza is expected to balance work commitments with pregnancy, potentially scaling back public appearances in the later months while continuing select projects.

Abbott and Plaza have not yet issued a joint public statement, choosing instead to let the representative's confirmation speak for them. The couple is believed to be based primarily in Los Angeles with time spent in quieter settings.

For Plaza, who once joked about her character April's reluctance toward traditional milestones, real life now brings one of the biggest milestones of all. Fans who have followed her unconventional journey see this as a fitting, if unexpected, next step for an artist who has always done things on her own terms.

As Hollywood sends congratulations and the public processes the news, one thing remains clear: Aubrey Plaza is stepping into motherhood with the same distinctive spirit that made her a star. The fall will bring not only a new project but a new life — one that promises to add another layer to her already compelling story.

In a town known for carefully curated announcements, Plaza's pregnancy feels refreshingly authentic — a quiet celebration amid a very public career. As she prepares to welcome her first child, supporters near and far will be watching with warmth, ready to cheer on the next chapter for one of entertainment's most original voices.